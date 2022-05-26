Have you ever had branches, furniture, yard waste or construction waste that you didn't know how to dispose of properly or legally?
The next time you’re not sure how to get rid of something, you may be able to find it on the ‘What Goes Where?’ tool, a new searchable database that you can use to quickly and easily find recycling or disposal options for a wide array of materials and items.
What Goes Where? is a new searchable tool from the city’s Public Works Department to find out how to recycle or dispose of almost anything. It allows you to search for your item or material, see local options for recycling or disposal, and also suggest new items to add to the database.
Simply type your item into the search bar and get the information you need.
The tool is located at veronawi.gov/254.