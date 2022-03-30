For kids – or kids at heart – looking for summer jobs, the Verona Recreation Department is looking for counselors for their Summer Playground Program.
The city is looking to hire for several positions.
The Playground Program is a program held at four Verona Parks: Harriet, Tollefson, Cathedral, and Veterans. Children ages 5-7 attend the morning session and children ages 8-12 attend the afternoon session.
A variety of activities from arts and crafts, trips to the beach, and outdoor games will be planned throughout the summer.
Among other responsibilities, the playground counselor role includes supervising and ensuring the safety of kids ages 5-12, planning and organizing a program of recreational activities each week, and organizing and participating in various arts and crafts activities and games.
The applicants must be at least 14 years old to be considered. The pay range for the position is $10-$14 per hour.
The applicant must help encourage and set a good example in behavior and get to know the kids, the families, and the neighborhood.
Other important qualifications are CPR and First Aid Certification and ability to work outside for an extended period of time.
For the complete job listing, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/veronawi and look for ‘Playground Program Counselor.’