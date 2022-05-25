Now through Sunday, June 5, Verona police are joining other law enforcement agencies statewide as part of an annual effort, funded by federal grants, to encourage motorists to buckle up with increased enforcement.
According to a Verona Police Department news release, over the last decade, Wisconsin’s safety belt use rate has increased from about 74 percent in 2009 to 88 percent today.
That increase is believed to be the result of a law passed June 2009 that allows for Wisconsin motorists to be stopped and ticketed for failing to wear a safety belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle.
Around half of the drivers and passengers involved in deadly traffic crashes in Wisconsin last year were not wearing seat belts, the police department states.
“If you’re among the 88 percent of Wisconsin motorists who regularly buckle up – keep up the great work,” the department states. “If you don’t buckle up, what’s holding you back? Friends don’t let friends drive without a seat belt.”