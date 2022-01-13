The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 13 and Thursday, Jan. 20.
Veterans Group
2-3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13
Meets at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Pokemon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. For ages 6-11. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
VAHS Alumni Art Exhibit
4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13
Come visit the Verona Area High School Art Gallery to view artwork by VAHS alumni and learn all about where they are now. At 234 Wildcat Way.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 13 and Jan. 20
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
Live Comedy Show
7:30-9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13
Live comedy with acts from around the Midwest including Josh Segal, Olivia Witt, Aaron Clark and Jared Porter. No cover charge.
At Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 14
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Facebook Live. Lasts 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2. Visit facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Tuvalu Coffeehouse business liquidation auction
10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 20
In-person previews of for-sale items at 300 S. Main St. from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 20. For sale: restaurant and coffee-related equipment, catering supplies, appliances, electronics, PA system, kitchen equipment, shelving, bakery, tables, chairs, retail displays. Online bidding begins closing at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Walk-in vaccine clinic
1-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15
Need your next vaccine dose or booster shot? Badger Prairie Needs Network is hosting a vaccine clinic facilitated by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The clinic is from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 at BPNN, 1200 E. Verona Ave. It is walk-in only.
All three of the vaccine brands will be available. Kids may also get their shots or boosters during the clinic.
Karaoke with Kowboy Kody
6-9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15
Karaoke Kowboy Kody is coming to the taproom on January 15.
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Eugene Gruber
1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16
Eugene Gruber is a prolific singer and songwriter performing beautiful originals and acoustic classics across the land.
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Drag Queen Bingo
6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17
Fifth Quarter Sports Bar and Grill, 161 Horizon Dr.
Join Dane County's premier Drag Queen Bingo hostess and Miss Fifth Quarter, Bianca Lynn Breeze. Her sass and glamour will leave you wanting more.
Tickets are $10 for 10 games.
For information, visit facebook.com/fifth.quarter.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 18
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Initial Consultations for Elder Law & Local Estate Plans
1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18
Join attorney Bailey B. Laygman virtually or in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., for a 30-minute meeting. For an appointment contact Hayley at hhughes@dfgrams.com or 608-662-0440.
Verona's Storm Water Quality - Virtual Presentation
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18
This is the third program in a series of four that focus on the storm water in the City of Verona. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Movie Showing: “Bad News Bears”
Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 19 or 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21
Morris Buttermaker is a burned-out minor league baseball player. Through unconventional teambuilding exercises and his offbeat coaching style, Buttermaker helps his hapless Bears prepare to meet their rivals, the Yankees.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
Among Us
4-5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19
For ages 8-17. Registration required. Virtual event. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. Among Us is rated as appropriate for everyone 10 and older. Participants will be playing over Zoom to send private lobby game links. Among Us can be downloaded via tablet, smartphone, or Steam on PC. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
The Climate Reality Project
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19
Madison resident Jeff Steuer, retired water engineer with the United States Geological Survey, will share what he learned at the Climate Reality Project training, the environmental group founded by former Vice President Al Gore. In-person event at the Verona Public Library. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Vet Themed Movie: “Saving Private Ryan”
1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20
Based on a World War II drama. US soldiers try to save their comrade, paratrooper Private Ryan, who's stationed behind enemy lines.
Event at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.