The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Jan. 27 and Thursday, Feb. 3.
Virtual Hike with the Geology Museum Blue Mounds State Park
10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 27
On this virtual hike we’ll explore the highest point in southwestern Wisconsin and dive into the interesting deep history of our state. From balmy tropical seas to cold winds blowing off massive ice sheets, this journey will be full of stories from the past. Come enrich your understanding of the Driftless Area and share your own memories from this region of our fascinating state.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Books 'n Booze Virtual Book Club
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27
Join virtually to discuss “Highfire” by Eoin Colfer. Please register in advance at veronapubliclibrary.org/events so the library can send you the Zoom link via email. Books are available for in person pick up at the Verona Public Library.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Verona Optimists club meeting
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan, 27
Agenda items will include special recognition to VAHS Football coach Dave Richardson for community service and mentoring youth.
At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Thursdays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 28
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Facebook Live. Lasts 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2. Visit facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
History in Your Hand: Ten Artifacts that Tell Us About Verona
10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Get a chance to get up close and learn about ten of the most interesting artifacts from the archives of the Verona Area Historical Society. These items represent a sampling of the hundreds of objects, photos, and stories we've preserved over the years in our attempt to save and show physical links to disappearing chapters of our town's story.
The group meets at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Chinese New Year Story Time
11:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 29
Get ready for Chinese New Year with Verona Area International School (VAIS) through a virtual story time on the Verona Public Library’s Facebook page from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 29.
K-1 teacher Lumei Huang and VAIS students will be your guides as participants read, sing, practice several Mandarin Chinese phrases, and learn about Chinese culture.
Don't forget to pick up a Year of the Tiger craft starting on January 22 in the children's area at the public library, 500 Silent St., and enjoy an “amazing” Chinese New Year art exhibit and selfie station.
VAIS is a K-5 tuition-free public Mandarin Chinese immersion school located in the Verona Area School District.
Tune in at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary
Frozen Fun Fest
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Bundle up and bring the family for some winter fun at the outdoor ice rink Ice Skating , games, hot cocoa, bonfires, hot dogs, free skate rental provided by the Verona Ice Arena.
Hosted by the Verona Parks & Recreation Department and the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
At Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St.
Winter Wonders Outdoor Adventure
12:30-2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Welcoming all Winter Wanderers to explore the wonders of winter. Learn about life over and under the snow and even within the snow itself! Participants track wildlife, forage from the perspective of an animal and examine snowflake structures.
At Madison School Forest, 1577 Fritz Road
Register at bit.ly/3FZTqT4
Music: Elizabeth Mary
4-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
An up and coming country songstress originally from Dubuque, Iowa now based in Madison, Wisconsin.
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Winter Night Experience
5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Bundle up and enjoy a winter or spring evening with us. MSCR staff offer various night time activities including firebuilding, stargazing, understanding night vision and even a night hike. Best suited for ages 5+.
At Madison School Forest, 1577 Fritz Road
Sign up at bit.ly/3KE6dgM
Farewell to Welcome-to-Rathe
Noon, Sunday, Jan. 30
A Flesh and Blood: Farewell Welcome to Rathe draft on January 30th with a maximum of 16 players. The event will start with two 8-player draft pods with 3 rounds of swiss within each pod. Then two different 8-player draft pods will be formed based on standing after round 3, and 3 more rounds of swiss will be played in these pods.
Prizes will be awarded based on wins after 6 total rounds.
Reserve yourself a seat in advance to be sure you can get in!
At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Visit facebook.com/ValhallaVerona.
Music: Sarah Day
1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30
Sarah Day is coming to the taproom!
She is a Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter that performs acoustic music with roots in country, folk, and rock. Influenced by female powerhouses of the past including Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, and Patsy Cline, Sarah brings a fresh twist to classic tunes, honest lyrics, and soulful vocals.
At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Music: Eugene Gruber
1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30
Singer and songwriter performing beautiful originals and acoustic classics.
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Orienteering
2-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30
Orienteering is an activity in which participants find their way to various checkpoints with the aid of a map and compass. Orienteering can be competitive (groups compete to finish finding all the check-points with the lowest time) or a fun leisure activity.
MSCR has three “courses” located at the Madison School Forest. The courses vary in difficulty and length to allow for each group to choose the best challenge for themselves. MSCR provides participants the course maps, 1-2 compasses, markers for recording and directions on how to use the map and compass to find the checkpoints (no experience necessary)
At Madison School Forest, 1577 Fritz Road
Tickets: bit.ly/3nV7Oot
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to Noon, Monday, Jan. 31
Virtual stories and songs for children and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5. facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.
For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Virtual Music & Movement Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1
Join the library for a musical story time with egg shakers and bells! Geared to ages 1-3. Tune in on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Craft bags will be available one week prior. Be sure to make your egg shaker and bell bracelet before the story time!
Hometown Helpers group
9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1
If you are seeking to creatively help your community, a sewing, knitting and crocheting group might be of interest.
From 10-11 a.m. every first Tuesday of the month , community members are invited to put their talents and compassion into action by using their needles or hooks to create items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags, according to the Verona Senior Center newsletter.
The group meets at the center, 108 Paoli St.
The projects are a part of the Dane County Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s Group Projects and Homeworker Program, also known as Hometown Helpers, the newsletter states.
The Helpers’ mission is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in the community by donating the creations to local nonprofit agencies, according to the newsletter.
For information, contact project coordinator Kate Seal at (608) 310–7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 1
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.
For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Snowshoe Walk
9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2
At Badger Prairie County Park. RSVP by calling 608-845-7471.
Movie: “Grumpy Old Men”
Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 2
Summary: “Two elderly, eccentric, next-door neighbors sustain a rancorous relationship that only a wise observer could recognize as a very special friendship. When a lonely, flamboyant, middle-aged widow moves in across the street from them, the male rivalry begins.”
At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.