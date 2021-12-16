The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Dec. 16 and Thursday, Dec. 23.
2021 season of Blue Moon Lights
Dusk to 9 p.m., seven days a week
Celebrate holiday cheer with a light show daily at 417 Blue Moon Drive through Jan. 2
Tune your radio to 93.5 FM when at the house to hear the music.
Lights on Fairview display
Nightly through Dec. 22
Looking for a way to brighten your spirit this holiday? One Verona family hopes to do just that with their home’s light display.
Nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 22, the house at 729 Fairview Terrace will provide a free light show set to music entertainment to be enjoyed from the comfort of your car.
They will feature two different sets of music, alternating on odd and even days of the month.
They are also accepting nonperishable food or monetary donations for local food pantries. If you wish to donate, you may place your items in the green tub by the little singing tree.
Last day of VAHS plant sale
Thursday, Dec. 16
Horticulture and advanced soil and plant students at VAHS are hosting a plant sale. They will be open before school and during lunch. Items are priced between $5-$25. 234 Wildcat Way.
Holiday shopping tips and scams presentation
10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
The holidays are meant to be a time for giving, but sometimes they can be a time of taking from innocent people. Whether you’re shopping online or in-person, it’s possible to get scammed. But, the senior center at 108 Paoli St. is hosting a presentation about shopping tips and avoiding identity theft. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 the Southwest Wisconsin regional director for the Better Business Bureau, Tiffany Bernhardt Schults, will talk about where to learn about scams taking place and what to do if you or a loved one becomes a victim. If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Veteran themed documentary
1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
“The Remarkable Story of the Christmas Truce” movie showing at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. The WW1 Christmas Truce of 1914 is a now legendary story; a spark of peace and goodwill between two nations amidst the chaos of war. But how did it happen? How much, if any, of the story is really true?
Pokemon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. For ages 6-11. After registering at veronapubliclibrary.org, come into the Verona Public Library to pick up activity materials.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there’s a little something for everyone.
At The Schoolhouse, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia Night
7-9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
VAHS Music Department Presents: Celebrate the Season
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17
Looking for some peace and joy this holiday season? "Celebrate the Season" is a music concert in the brand new VAHS Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
The lobby will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. and the PAC will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 each. Proceeds from ticket sales will be used to support music opportunities for music students.
Fair Housing virtual presentation
1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17
Fair Housing Center of Greater Madison, a satellite office of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council, works to combat illegal housing discrimination and segregation in Dane County. Taylor Raether, Program Services Coordinator, will offer an up-to-date presentation where he will discuss their services and when to call, federal/state/local fair housing laws, the red flags of housing discrimination, how they enforce fair housing laws, segregation in Dane County, and present day forms of housing discrimination.
Sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471
Flesh and Blood Armory Event
6:30-10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17
Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Constructed events are $10, drafts are $15, and sealed events are $30. Each event offers 2 packs per win, and 1 per draw, or $3/pack store credit, in addition to armory event promos.
Masks required.
The Purple Goose Holiday Pop-Up
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
Check off those last few gifts from your list at the final Purple Goose pop-up of the year. At N Plus 1 Cafe, 507 Bruce St.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Holiday Maker Market
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
Last minute shoppers, don't despair -- Kismet Books has your back.
One week before Christmas, the book store is hosting an afternoon market featuring local makers and a special visit from Santa Claus, who will be collecting donations for the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry.
There will be refreshments and festive music accompanying the market at 101 N. Main St., set for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Vendors will include Madison Soap Co., Pointelle Designs and The Seedy Merchant.
If you're interested in vending, contact Kismet Books by calling 608-845-2500 or emailing
Winter Solstice Party
Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
In celebration of the darkest day of the year, Wisconsin Brewing Company is hosting a Winter Solstice party.
The "lights out" event will include an outdoor party, fire pits, s'mores, winter activities, food and beer.
The event is set from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the 1079 American Way brewery.
Three dark beers have been brewed specially for the event but supplies are limited so pre-orders are recommended.
For information, visit facebook.com/wisconsinbrewingcompany.
X-Wing: Aces High OP event
3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
A casual, free X-Wing event. Bring a threat 3 quick build ship or have one provided for you. It will be an "Aces High" OP event with up to 4 players per table (two tables for up to 8 players). Promo cards will be given out. Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Old Black Joe
4-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
Blues
At the Hop Garden taproom, 6889 Canal St.
Music: Krause Family Band
6-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18
The Paoli Schoolhouse brings the Krause Family Band to the stage just in time for the holidays. The band plays a mixture of heartfelt original music, as well as some classic bluegrass/folk favorites, and some exciting renditions from contemporary artists.
At The Schoolhouse, 6857 Paoli Road.
Breakfast with Santa and Cookie Decorating
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Pictures, music, breakfast and gingerbread cookie decorating. At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane. Reservations are required. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 12 p.m.-2 p.m. are the reservation times. Email: kimball950@gmail.com or call 608-845-3323.
Music: Sundance
1-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 19
Folk/rock/country
At the Hop Garden taproom, 6889 Canal St.
Malifaux Game Night
5-10 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20
Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Masks required.
Indoor Everybody Story Time: Hibernation
9:30-10 a.m., daily, Dec. 20-22
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0-5. Registration required. Veronapubliclibrary.org
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Initial Consultations for Elder Law & Local Estate Plans
1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21
Join attorney Bailey B. Laygman virtually or in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., for a 30-minute meeting. For an appointment contact Hayley at hhughes@dfgrams.com or 608-662-0440.
Trivia Night
7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22
Virtual stories and songs for children and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20 to 25 minutes. For ages 0-5.
Tune in on Facebook at: facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Holiday sing-along with John Duggleby
2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22
Do you wish to join the herald angels in their singing or want to go a -wassailing?
Join musician and singer John Duggleby for a holiday sing-along and end-of-year celebration at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
His performance will feature many songs you are likely to know, plus a few surprises. Lyric sheets will be available.
There will also be a bit of music history trivia -- many of the most familiar holiday standards were popularized in the past 70 years, and Duggleby will challenge the audience to guess who first recorded them.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.