The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Dec. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 6.
Blue Moon Lights display
Dusk to 9 p.m., seven days a week
Celebrate holiday cheer with a light show daily at 417 Blue Moon Drive through Jan. 2
Tune your radio to 93.5 FM when at the house to hear the music.
Lights On Fairview display
Looking for a way to brighten your spirit this holiday? One Verona family hopes to do just that with their home’s light display.
Nightly from 6-9 p.m., the house at 729 Fairview Terrace will provide a free light show set to music entertainment to be enjoyed from the comfort of your car.
They are accepting PayPal donations for are food pantries, visit facebook.com/lightsonfairview for information.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30 and Jan. 6
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
City Hall closed
Dec. 31
Public Library closed
Dec. 31-Jan. 2
Senior Center closed
Dec. 31
Ring in the New Year with Germany
3-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31
Get ready to say “frohes neues Jahr.”
At 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, it will be midnight somewhere -- in Germany, in fact.
Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville-Riley Road, will be celebrating in solidarity with the Germans with a champagne toast at 5 p.m.
Complementary German-themed appetizers and snacks will be served starting at 3 p.m. And of course, there will be pretzels.
The tavern is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Flesh and Blood: $10 Tales Draft
6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31
Final Armory Event for December has been rescheduled for New Years Eve at 6pm. It will be a $10 draft with the December Armory Promos as participation prizes.
At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Jim White
5-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31
At Paoli Schoolhouse Cafe, 6857 Paoli Road.
Black Men Coalition of Dane County Dance Party
9 p.m. to 4 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31
The BMCDC is hosting a New Year's Eve Fundraising Party for unifying the community and Black excellence in Dane County.
This New Year's Eve Party unify and celebrate diversity. Join in the bliss of the Black experience. As you 'do it for the culture,' be sure to wear your best attire.
Free champagne toast for all at midnight. Hors d’oeuvres, drinks/cocktails bar, dancing. Ages 21+ only. Free parking. Free safe rides home included for the Madison area from BMCDC.
Must have proof of negative COVID-19 test within 7 days prior to the event, or proof of vaccination.
General admission is $40/person, hors d’oeuvres included.
At Little John's on the 2nd floor of the Verona Athletic Center, 411 Prairie Heights Drive.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 1
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Music: Hugo Huge Experience
4-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 1
At the Hop Garden taproom, 6889 Canal St.
Land Stewardship: Savanna Restoration At Prairie Moraine
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2
The Ice Age Trail Alliance are now cutting the invasive shrubs — honeysuckle, buckthorn, and others — in several prairies and oak savannas along the Ice Age Trail through Dane County. Join to help cut and remove these shrubs in the savannas.
You should have long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, gloves, sturdy boots, and whatever water and food you want for the day. While running a brush cutter you also need head and hearing protection.
You must RSVP with the work day organizer so they have enough equipment and can make sure all volunteers for the day have up-to-date information about meeting location.
The organizer is Dave Lonsdorf, call 608-212-1135 or email dblonsdo@wisc.edu.
Meet at the Prairie Moraine County Park Dog Park
Music: Two Country Lines
1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2
At the Hop Garden taproom, 6889 Canal St.
Music: Sarah Day
1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2
Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter that performs acoustic music with roots in country, folk, and rock. Influenced by female powerhouses of the past including Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, and Patsy Cline.
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Plan Commission meeting
6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3
For information, visit ci.verona.wi.us
Hometown Helpers group
9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4
If you are seeking to creatively help your community, a sewing, knitting and crocheting group might be of interest.
From 10-11 a.m. every first Tuesday of the month , community members are invited to put their talents and compassion into action by using their needles or hooks to create items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags, according to the Verona Senior Center newsletter.
The group meets at the center, 108 Paoli St.
The projects are a part of the Dane County Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s Group Projects and Homeworker Program, also known as Hometown Helpers, the newsletter states.
The Helpers’ mission is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in the community by donating the creations to local nonprofit agencies, according to the newsletter.
For information, contact project coordinator Kate Seal at (608) 310–7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Noodles & Company hiring event
10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5
Noodles & Company is hiring for multiple open positions and shifts for its upcoming location in Verona. Open interviews will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. Interviews will be held at Fairfield Inn and Suites, 613 W. Verona Ave.
Movie showing: “Harriett”
Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 5
“Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.”
Movie showing at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in attending, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Verona Area Community Orchestra rehearsals
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5
The Verona Area Community Orchestra will be back in rehearsals. No auditions. Open to ages 19 and older. Join as a walk in. Bring your instrument. Message at facebook.com/veronaareaco for more information.
At Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way.
Promoting Emotional Health
10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6
As we age it becomes more difficult to manage our emotional strength and health. We tend
to develop more health issues, have functional limitations, and potential cognitive issues. During this program we will talk about how to manage emotional strength and when to reach for help.
Presentation by SSM Health at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in attending, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Blood drive
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6
At Sugar River United Methodist Church. 415 W. Verona Ave.
Register ahead at redcrossblood.org