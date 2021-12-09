The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Dec. 9 and Thursday, Dec. 16.
Learn about a one-room schoolhouse education
9-10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 9
Larry Scheckel grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, where attended classes in a one-room country school for eight years.
In a presentation at the Verona Senior Center from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Scheckel will take the audience back to his boyhood days at Oak Grove School, which was the social heart of the community, from the basket social in autumn, to the Christmas program, and the end-of-the-year school picnic.
He will share the joys and challenges faced by students in the country school and take attendees on a nostalgic journey as he shares his memories of friendships forged and lessons learned with 28 kids and one teacher stuffed in a building the size of a garage.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Indoor Everybody Story Time: Winter
9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, Dec.9
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. For ages 0 to 5. This story time will repeat Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Choose one day that works for you. Held at Verona Public Library. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Music: Mike McCloskey
6-8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9
Longtime Madison-area musician Mike McCloskey is a singer/guitarist who has played thousands of live performances throughout Wisconsin, and Illinois both as an acoustic solo artist and with Madison WI area bands.His rich musical background has taken him from jazz standards to country, swing, folk, rock, Irish and blues.
At The Schoolhouse, 6857 Paoli Road.
“Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders” author talk
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9
Have you ever wanted to learn more about one of the most notorious serial killers? In 1991, Anne Schwartz, reporter for the former Milwaukee Journal, broke the story of Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. On Thursday, Dec. 9, Schwartz will discuss her tell-all book “Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders” at the Verona Public Library. While the in-person event is already full, it will be streamed live on YouTube. Books will be available for sale and signing following the event. For the YouTube link, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Land Stewardship: Savanna Restoration, Valley View Preserve – Dane County Chapter
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
Dane, Valley View Segment, Tom Wise’s Property, 3254 Timber Lane
Cutting the invasive shrubs — honeysuckle, buckthorn, and others — in several prairies and oak savannas along the Ice Age Trail through Dane County. Help cut and remove these shrubs in the savannas.
What to bring: You should have long pants, a long-sleeve shirt (wild parsnip shouldn’t touch bare skin), gloves, sturdy boots, and whatever water and food you want for the day. While running a brush cutter you also need head and hearing protection. Sunscreen and insect repellent are optional but advised.
You must RSVP with the work day organizer so they have enough equipment and can make sure all volunteers for the day have up-to-date information about meeting location. You must contact the workday leader to make sure the workday location or details have not changed, as these events are posted in advance.
Contact Tom Wise at 608-843-8053 or wise@physics.wisc.edu
Drag Queen Brunch
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
Sassy, Classy, and a little bit nasty... Bianca, Setareh, Zon, & Dee Dee will be at Fifth Quarter to give you a show. Tickets are $5. Call Fifth Quarter at 608-845-9690 to reserve your spots ahead of time. Walk-ins welcome. At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Artisan Country Bar Crawl
Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
Work for sale from local artisans, featured holiday drinks and live music. Live music from Sarah Day. Goods for sale from: Two Million Flowers Pottery, Old School Fabrications, Wild Ones. At Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Paoli Holiday Festival + Fundraiser
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
My Tipsy Gypsy is hosting a holiday fundraiser for the Green County Humane Society, a local no-kill shelter. Bring a donation for the shelter to receive 10% off in-store merchandise. Support local businesses and give back to a great cause in the area. Seahorse Healing Equine Gestalt Coaching will be bringing "Magic" the horse to greet you and give you some holiday cheer!.
All Brandy Old Fashioned proceeds will go directly to the GCHS, as will proceeds from adult boozy cookie sales. Come enjoy firepits along the Sugar River, beer, cocktails, food, and fresh air.
At 6890 Paoli Road.
Reindeer Live
2-5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11
It wouldn’t be the holidays in Verona without a visit from the North American caribou – better known as a reindeer. These cute, furry arctic animals will be back again for photos on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Families can line up to take their picture with the reindeer using their own cameras or head to the pens to see the reindeer up-close.
There will be live music by award-winning children's performer David Landau, the Verona Area High School Accidental Vocal Jazz Group, the Verona Area Community Theater Group, and vocalist/guitarist Chuck Denison.
There will also be several crafts for kids to make and a bake sale – with Santa and Mrs. Claus strolling around.
From 2-5 p.m. will be the crafts, sale and strolling Clauses.
From 3:30-5 p.m. will be the live reindeer photos.
The event will be held at Sugar Creek Elementary School, 740 N. Main St. Masking requirements will be in accordance with Dane County's public health mandates.
The event is hosted by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 16
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there’s a little something for everyone.
At The Schoolhouse, 6857 Paoli Road.
Vendors, Santa and Grinch set for market
Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Still have some holiday shopping to get done? Then you might be interested in perusing the local vendors that will be at Wisconsin Brewing Company’s holiday cheers and beers event this Sunday.
The indoor market will feature vendors Including Modest Harvest, The Cursing Hippies Tie Dye, Driftless Chocolates, Falling Coconuts, Sugar River Country Bakery, Wicks By Liv, and Recycled Chic.
For kids, there will be coloring pages and a visit from Santa and the Grinch.
The market will be from noon to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Dec. 12 at the 1079 American Way brewery.
Attendees are encouraged to show off their holiday spirit and come dressed in their ugliest Christmas sweater.
Music: King Sies Fries
2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
A duo that consists of two singer/songwriters/guitar players Doug and Bob, who have been playing on and off together for over 20 years. At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Virtual Nutcracker Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about The Nutcracker and ballet on Facebook Live. No registration needed. Tune in at: facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will be in the Verona Public Library Conference Room tol answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition,housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Wooden Ornament Painting
1:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13
Head to the Verona Senior Center at 108 Paoli St. for a relaxing afternoon of holiday crafting. You’ll learn how to make wooden painted ornaments. No experience necessary; all supplies provided. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Signs by Caitlin Holiday Sign Workshop
6-8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13
Grab a friend and go make a holiday wood sign at Draft House, 1010 Enterprise Dr. Register at signsbycaitlin.com
Drag Queen Bingo
6:30-9 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13
Come join Dane Bianca Lynn Breeze. Tickets are $10 for 10 games. Bring your own Daubers or there are daubers for sale as well. At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Card Making Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14
Make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin' Up products. Held at the Verona Senior Center. Supplies needed: scissors, bone folder, and your favorite adhesive. The cost for class is $14 to make 6 cards. To sign up, contact Terry Schultz at 608-712-0572, or via email at sraschultz0924@yahoo.com.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Stormwater presentation
6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14
For those who want to keep in the know about Verona’s H2O, the public library has been facilitating a series of information sessions.
The next Storm Water Basics session, “How Is Storm Water Different From Our Drinking Water and Wastewater?” is set from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
This is the second program in a series of four that focus on the storm water in the City of Verona.
Marty Cieslik, construction manager for the City of Verona Public Works Department, will provide information on the nature of storm water including how it is different from city water supply and city sanitary water (wastewater).
Cieslik will also provide background information to prepare attendees for two subsequent presentations including on storm water quality in January and on planning maintenance projects in February.
This program will be presented by Zoom video conference.
Register at veronapubliclibrary.org to receive the access information.
Trivia Night
7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15
Virtual stories and songs for children and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20 to 25 minutes. For ages 0-5.
Tune in on Facebook at: facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Movie screening: Scrooge
Noon, Wednesday, Dec. 15
The spirit of Christmas becomes a musical celebration of life in this rousing adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Movie showing at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Wintry Teen Crafts
4-5 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15
Join in-person to make some cozy winter crafts in the Verona Public Library Community Room Registration is open to ages 12-18. Registration required. Masks are required.
Pokemon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. For ages 6-11. After registering at veronapubliclibrary.org, come into the Verona Public Library to pick up activity materials.
Holiday shopping tips and scams presentation
10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
The holidays are meant to be a time for giving, but sometimes they can be a time of taking from innocent people. Whether you’re shopping online or in-person, it’s possible to get scammed.
But, the senior center at 108 Paoli St. is hosting a presentation about shopping tips and avoiding identity theft.
At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16 the Southwest Wisconsin regional director for the Better Business Bureau, Tiffany Bernhardt Schults, will talk about where to learn about scams taking place and what to do if you or a loved one becomes a victim.
If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Veteran themed documentary
1:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16
“The Remarkable Story of the Christmas Truce” movie showing at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. The WW1 Christmas Truce of 1914 is a now legendary story; a spark of peace and goodwill between two nations amidst the chaos of war. But how did it happen? How much, if any, of the story is really true?