The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 17.
Writing Your Own Obituary
11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Want to have the last word? Then write your own obituary. Learn to highlight the little and big things that matter to YOU the most. Make sure people read what YOU think is important. Join Melissa Theisen and Nickie Gard to talk about writing your own obituary and leaving a lasting impression with your family and community. Space is limited. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Veterans Group
2-3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Meets at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Pokemon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11.
After registering, starting Thursday, Feb. 3, come into the library to pick up activity materials.
Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. They will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Verona Optimists meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Special agenda item includes a short recap of a European river cruise by Andy and Patty Kreutzer. Guests are welcome. Held at the Verona senior center.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 10 and Feb. 17
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 10 and Feb. 17
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
Don't Dress for Dinner
7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
“Don’t Dress For Dinner” centers around not-so-happily married couple Bernard and Jacqueline. As Bernard plans a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse whilst Jacqueline is away, he arranges for a personal chef to prepare gourmet delights and arranges for his best friend, Robert, to come to the house to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed. Performances will be held in the VACT Theater at 103 Lincoln Street. Buy tickets at vact.org.
Live Stand-Up
7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Free live comedy at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 11
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Valentine Scavenger Hunt
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 and Feb. 13
Grab some friends, or your special someone, for a Valentine's Scavenger Hunt Saturday, February 12th, and Sunday, February 13th. The first 25 people will get a swag bag full of treats.
Game Cards are a suggested $5 donation to Susan G. Komen.
Pick up your game card at My Tipsy Gypsy in Paoli after 11 a.m. on either day and visit nearby businesses for this special day of fun, prizes, and surprises. Finish the hunt with a complimentary cocktail from My Tipsy Gypsy.
Annual Cupid's Release Party
Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
Join Wisconsin Brewing Company on Saturday, Feb. 12th for its Annual Cupid's Release Party. This all-day party starts at 12 p.m. and goes until close. At 1079 American Way.
Brat Toss, Keg Throw, Stein Carry, Soup Contest
1-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12
The Third (somewhat) Annual Paoli Winter Games is back! Participate or Spectate! Either way, fire pits, fresh air, cold beer and warm soup, and winter games that can only be found in Paoli await. 1 p.m. - Soup Contest! Compete or Eat! Sign up in the Tap Room to participate with your favorite soup, or enjoy a bottomless bowl for only $6. Proceeds to benefit Paul's Party. 2-4 p.m. - Winter Games! Bring a buddy and go head-to-head against other teams of two to see who can throw an empty keg the farthest, toss and catch a brat like no other, make it the furthest without spilling a full stein of beer, and hammer it home the fastest in hopenlaugen. Athleticism isn't necessary for these winter games, but a sense of humor most definitely is! No need to sign up in advance to participate. 4-7 p.m. - Live Music in the Loft by Tracy Jane Comer. 4:30 p.m. - 2022 Winter Games Winner and Soup Chef Announced. At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St.
Euchre Tournament
1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13
You do not need to be an expert to play, beginners are welcome. Sign up is required - to reserve your spot please email Sara at: sara@wisconsinbrewingcompany.com. Please bring a partner, $20 a team, prize will be awarded to the winning team. At 1079 American Way.
Music: King Sies Fries
2-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13.
The band will be done playing prior to the start of the Super Bowl. At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Music with Scott and Jeana
10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 14
Scott and Jeana have been singing together for 10 years, with Scott on guitar and vocals and Jeana on bass and vocals. They will be playing a variety of music ranging from country to rock from the 50’s-70’s at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to Noon, Monday, Feb. 14
Virtual stories and songs for children and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5. facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14
A case management worker from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Verona Public Library Conference Room. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.
For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Drag Queen Bingo: Love Edition
6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14
Come join along with Dane County's Premier Drag Queen Bingo Hostess and Miss Fifth Quarter, Bianca Lynn Breeze. Tickets are $10 for 10 games. Bring your own daubers or they do have daubers for sale as well. Call 608-845-9690 to reserve your table in advance. At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Elder law and estate plan consultations
1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15
Virtual and Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
As a service to the community, Attorney Bailey B. Lagman, who primarily practices elder law and estate planning, is offering 30-minute virtual or in-person meetings.
To schedule an appointment, call (608) 662-0440 or email info@dfgrams.com.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.
For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Movie: Grumpier Old Men
Noon, Wednesday, Feb. 16
The only joy Max claims is left in his life is fishing, but that might change with the new owner of the bait shop. Verona Senior Center. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Planning Storm Water Maintenance Projects in Verona
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16
This is the final program in a series of four that focus on the storm water in the City of Verona.
This program will be presented via Zoom. They will email you the Zoom meeting link the day of the program. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Vet Themed Movie: The Tuskegee Airmen
1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17
The 'fighting 99th' was the first squadron of African-American U.S. Army Air Corps combat
fighter pilots in WWII. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
