The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Feb. 17 and Thursday, Feb. 24.
Don't Dress for Dinner
Feb. 17-19
“Don’t Dress For Dinner” centers around not-so-happily married couple Bernard and Jacqueline. As Bernard plans a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse whilst Jacqueline is away, he arranges for a personal chef to prepare gourmet delights and arranges for his best friend, Robert, to come to the house to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed. Performances will be held in the VACT Theater at 103 Lincoln Street. Buy tickets at vact.org.
Vet Themed Movie: The Tuskegee Airmen
1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17
The 'fighting 99th' was the first squadron of African-American U.S. Army Air Corps combat
fighter pilots in WWII. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2.
Movie: Grumpier Old Men
10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 18
The only joy Max claims is left in his life is fishing, but that might change with the new owner of the bait shop. Verona Senior Center. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
Live Music by Two Dragons
6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18
Lisa and Tommy from the Twang Dragons are coming to the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, taproom. They will be performing a duet show (hence "Two Dragons"). They sing a rockin' mix of blues, country, rock, and bluegrass.
Music: Dawg Bones
6-8 p.m., Friday Feb. 18
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Blood Drive
7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
At St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St. Register at redcrossblood.org
Lions Club’s Food Drive for Badger Prairie Needs Network
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
Verona Lions annual food drive to benefit the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry. At Miller and Sons, 210 S. Main St.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Music: Hugo Huge Experience
4-7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St. Paoli
Karaoke with Kowboy Kody
6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
Get ready to sing and dance the night away. Warm up those vocal chords with your favorite brew. Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Music: Elizabeth Mary
6-9 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Two County Lines
1-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St. Paoli
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to Noon, Monday, Feb. 21
Virtual stories and songs for children and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5. facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary
Favorite Books and Bites: Stick Dog
4-5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21
Discuss the series Stick Dog, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. Ages 8-11.
After registering, starting Monday, February 14, come to the Library’s Children's Desk to pick up materials before this virtual event. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Teen Writing Club
4:15-5:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing. It will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors. Group will be using Zoom and will send the link just before we begin. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Planning a Smart Garden presentation
6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21
Megan Cain, author and creative gardener, will discuss how to create a garden plan that lays the groundwork for a beautiful garden. Her tips aim to help gardeners yield lots of food for little time and money. The event will take place at the Verona Public Library’s Community Room, 500 Silent St.. Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org. The program will also be available to view live on the library’s YouTube channel without registering.
Virtual My Little Pony Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about My Little Pony. My Little Pony craft bags will be available in the Library’s children's area. Tune in on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Learn how to prevent falls
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22
If you would like to learn about falls prevention strategies, better understand your own potential risk of falling, and get tips and resources to prevent a fall, consider attending the Only Snow Should Fall event. To register, call the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-741.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Trivia: “Schitt’s Creek” Edition
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23
Join some of Verona’s finest for free blood pressure checks. Appointments are first come, first serve. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Senior Center Book Discussion
10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23
In honor of Black History Month the group will be reading the book “Buses Are a Comin': Memoir of a Freedom Rider” by Charles Person. Books will be available for pick up at the Senior Center. Unfortunately books are not available in large print. For questions, please contact Alasa or Jan at 608-845-7471.
Teens & Tweens Craft: Tiny Art
4-5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23
For ages 8-11 and 12-18. Registration required. After registering, come to the Library’s Children's Desk to pick up materials before this virtual event. Tune in to facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary/ to craft with the library.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Hike and kayak the Apostle Islands virtually
10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 24
On this virtual adventure, participants will explore the history of volcanoes, oceans, and glaciers in the Upper Midwest. This event is being facilitated by the senior center. If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Books 'n Booze Virtual Book Club
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24
Join the library virtually to discuss “Frankly in Love” by David Yoon. Register in advance so they can send you the Zoom link via email. Visit the service desk inside the library to check out a copy of the book.
Verona Optimists Club Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24
Optimists will hold their bi-monthly meeting at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Visitors are welcome.