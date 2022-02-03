The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Feb. 3 and Thursday, Feb. 10.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
Movie: “Grumpy Old Men”
10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4
Summary: “Two elderly, eccentric, next-door neighbors sustain a rancorous relationship that only a wise observer could recognize as a very special friendship. When a lonely, flamboyant, middle-aged widow moves in across the street from them, the male rivalry begins.”
At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471. Popcorn will be served “To Go” after the movies.
Music: Hugo Huge Experience
6-8 p.m.,Friday, Feb. 4
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Music: David Mazzie
6-9 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4
David singing, playing, and chatting up the crowd. Switching between guitar and mandolin, David combines elements of Rock, Pop, Folk, Country, and Bluegrass. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Soggy Prairie
7-10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Farley Center Volunteer "Snow Labyrinth" Day
11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5
Help work on the Snow Labyrinth at the Farley Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Farley Center snow labyrinth has been completed and will be soon open to the public. Come and walk the labyrinth to stamp down the snow in the labyrinth so it is easier for people to walk it. Meet at the lower parking lot at the Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road. Dress for outdoor weather. Wear good boots or bring your snowshoes.
They require that all volunteers be vaccinated for the safety of all our volunteers and staff.
If you have any questions, e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Chop Chop Kids Cooking class
1:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5 or 10-11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6
Chop Chop is a cooking class geared to kids, and organized by UW Family Medicine & Community Health. These classes will be held via Zoom, and there is no cost to register.
Register at BPNN.org. Questions? Contact the organizers directly at chopchopcookingclubbpnn@gmail.com.
Music: Radiant Beings
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5
Music: John Duggleby
1-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Free Flesh and Blood Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 6
Free, Casual Flesh and Blood Classic Constructed Armory event.
This event is a hybrid online/in-store event. The store has a web cam set-up for in-store players and virtual players to play against each other.
At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Visit facebook.com/ValhallaVerona.
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to Noon, Monday, Feb. 7
Virtual stories and songs for children and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5. facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary
Teen Writing Club
4:15-5:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7
Ages 12-18. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing. Group will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.
For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
City of Verona Plan Commission
6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7
At Village Hall, 111 Lincoln St.
Virtual Bluey Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about Bluey! No registration.
Bluey craft bags will be available in the children's area of Verona Public Library.
Tune in on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.
Let’s Discuss group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8
Join for an interesting conversation with Verona’s Festival Food Manager Jeff Brasel. Jeff will talk about the concerns grocery shoppers have about rising prices, empty shelves and COVID-19 disruptions. Time will be reserved for questions. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 8
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network.
For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Let's Talk About Preventing Diabetes - Virtual
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 8
Join staff from the Wisconsin Health Literacy and learn what type 2 diabetes is, including ways to prevent diabetes and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Conversations About Conservation
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb 8
The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association is involved in purple loosestrife control efforts. Join this Zoom event to learn about this novel bio-control technique and get involved. uppersugar.org/events
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Virtual Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting virtually to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. Register in advance in order to be emailed the Zoom link. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Everyone is welcome.
Recalibrate Your Taste Buds: How to Reduce Added Sugar Without Feeling Deprived
10 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9
Added sugar is almost everywhere in our foods—even in foods we least expect! Learn where and how the food industry is hiding sugar, how it impacts your health, and how to navigate the grocery store aisles. You’ll also have fun doing a taste test experiment to learn how sensitive your taste buds are to sweetness and how you can recalibrate them without depriving yourself of the sweet foods you love. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Among Us
4-5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9
Play the game Among Us. For ages 8-17. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events. Virtual event. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. They will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Verona American Legion Spaghetti Dinner
4:30-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9
The meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, French bread and a dessert. The cost is $12 per meal with $1 from each meal sold going toward the American Legion Scholarship fund.
The Legion is located at 207 Legion Street.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Writing Your Own Obituary
11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Want to have the last word? Then write your own obituary. Learn to highlight the little and big things that matter to YOU the most. Make sure people read what YOU think is important. Join Melissa Theisen and Nickie Gard to talk about writing your own obituary and leaving a lasting impression with your family and community. Space is limited. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Veterans Group
2-3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Meets at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Pokemon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11.
After registering, starting Thursday, Feb. 3, come into the library to pick up activity materials.
Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. They will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Verona Optimists meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Special agenda item includes a short recap of a European river cruise by Andy and Patty Kreutzer. Guests are welcome. Held at the Verona senior center.
Don't Dress for Dinner
7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
“Don’t Dress For Dinner” centers around not-so-happily married couple Bernard and Jacqueline. As Bernard plans a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse whilst Jacqueline is away, he arranges for a personal chef to prepare gourmet delights and arranges for his best friend, Robert, to come to the house to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.
Performances will be held in the VACT Theater at 103 Lincoln Street. Buy tickets at vact.org.
Live Stand-Up
7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Free live comedy at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.