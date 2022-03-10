The following events are set to take place between Thursday, March 10 and Thursday, March 17.
Best Management Practices for Invasive Species in Rights of Way
10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 10
Join Matt Wallrath and Anne Pearce as they discuss how to identify and manage invasive species in rights of way. This training is focused towards designers, managers and practitioners doing roadside and utility work. By recognizing and preventing troublesome plants, municipalities can avoid infrastructure damage and increased maintenance cost. Matt will present best management practices for planning and implementing right of way operations with invasive species in mind, as well as offering insight into our recent publication with Dane County on integrated pest management for five common but impactful roadside species. Anne will offer tools to aid in your planning such as an invasive species phenology calendar, the Eddmaps.org reporting and monitoring app, and where to find Wisconsin specific control resources for specific plants. Continuing education credits for engineers and managers are available by request. Register online at uppersugar.org and join to address specific concerns during a live Q+A. Free event.
Understanding Your Options
11 a.m., Thursday, March 10
Do your loved ones know your final wishes? Don't leave the burden behind for your family. There are hundreds of decisions that will have to made in a very short amount of time. Nickie Gard and Melissa Theisen from Gunderson Funeral Home walk you through the basics of advanced planning to provide your family with peace of mind. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Pokemon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, March 10
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11.
After registering, come into the library to pick up activity materials. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Verona Optimist Club Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10
The Verona Optimists will meet at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. On the agenda is a presentation by Andy and Patty Kreutzer on their recent Rhine River Riverboat cruise. All are welcome to attend.
Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat - Author Event
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10
In a lively collection of feature obituaries and related news stories, longtime newspaper reporter George Hesselberg celebrates life, sharing the most fascinating stories that came from decades of covering the obit and public safety beats. Hesselberg will share stories from his book, Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat. Books will be available for sale and signing. Registration required and limited. veronapubliclibrary.org.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Live Stand-Up
7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Free live comedy at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: Elizabeth Mary
6-8 p.m., Friday, March 11
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Music: Lincoln Hartnett
6-9 p.m., Friday, March 11
Lincoln is a singer / songwriter based in Madison, WI. He sings original songs as well as covers (in country, folk, and rock genres). Lincoln’s instruments of choice are acoustic guitar & harmonica. He is influenced by artists such as: Jason Isbell, Guy Clark, The Band, Johnny Cash, & Bob Dylan. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Glacier Edge Council of the Boy Scouts of America Food Drive for BPNN
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13
On two days, Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will give shoppers at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 South Main St., a list of food and non-food items needed by Badger Prairie Needs Network. Items purchased are given to the Scouts who deliver them to BPNN. The goal this year is to collect 12,000 pounds of donations for BPNN.
Music: Eugene Gruber
4-7 p.m., Saturday, March 12
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Music: Shawn Tallard
7-9 p.m., Friday, March 11
At Toot + Kate's Winebar, 109 S. Main St.
Music: Ghosts in the Room
7-11 p.m., Saturday, March 12
At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive.
Local Author Event: Crossing the Pressure Line by Laura Anne Bird
11 a.m., Saturday, March 12
Join Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for a reading of the heartfelt middle grade novel “Crossing the Pressure Line” by Local author Laura Anne Bird!
Synopsis: Out of the blue, a special request sends Clare on a journey from her home in Chicago to the Northwoods of Wisconsin. She knows that she must honor Grandpa Anthony's last wishes, even though they completely upend her summertime plans. During her summer up north, Clare stumbles upon the answers to her many questions. Even more, as she makes peace with why she couldn't save Grandpa Anthony, she ends up rescuing someone else from danger.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Saturday, March 12
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: David Bruce
6-9 p.m., Saturday, March 12
David Bruce is a singer, songwriter, studio musician best known as a "looping artist". On stage, he plays all the instruments a band would, just by himself, live, one at a time through looping pedals that record the music he plays. He then “loops” the music back to the beginning of the phrase where it repeats. He usually will loop an acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass, percussion, keyboards, and multiple vocal parts. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Deep Pool
7-10 p.m., Saturday, March 12
At Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Julie O'Roper's Irish Shenanigans Meat and Cheese Raffle
1-5 p.m., Sunday, March 13
Join Wisconsin Brewing Company for a Meat and Cheese Raffle on Sunday, March 13 starting at 1 p.m. Hosted by the lovely lass Julie O'Roper. Limericks, Shenanigans, Beer, Meat, and Cheese. Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Raffling off packages from Miller and Sons Supermarket & Silver and Lewis Cheese Factory. At 1079 American Way.
Music: John Duggleby
1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 13
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 16
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 16
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, March 14
Virtual stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5.
"Give a Pint, Get a Pint!" Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 14
Join the American Red Cross Blood Drive in the Wisconsin Brewing taproom to give a pint, get a pint. When you donate a pint of blood you receive a free pint of beer card to use at any time. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. At 1079 American Way.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, March 14
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will be at the Verona Public Library Conference Room to answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 for more information.
Favorite Books and Bites: Upside-Down Magic
4-5 p.m., Monday, March 14
Discuss the series “Upside-Down Magic,” plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. Ages 8-11. After registering, come to the Verona Public Library Children's Desk to pick up materials before this virtual event. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. They will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins. veronapubliclibrary.org.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, March 14
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Drag Queen Bingo: Lucky Edition
6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, March 14
Come join us along with Dane County's Premier Drag Queen Bingo Hostess and our Miss Fifth Quarter, Bianca Lynn Breeze! Her sass and glamour will leave you wanting more! Tickets are $10 for 10 games. Bring your own Daubers or we do have daubers for sale as well. Call 608-845-9690 to reserve your table in advance. At 161 Horizon Drive.
Choosing the Right Website Platform
8-9 a.m., Tuesday, March 15
Tingalls Graphic Design is partnering with the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce to bring you this informative professional development seminar. Attend either in person or via zoom. Tara Ingalls will share her top five considerations for choosing your next website design platform. With so many options available, it can be very difficult to choose the right one. And this important first step will determine not only the price of your project but also the timeline, expandability, and more. Register at veronawi.com.
Virtual Music & Movement Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, March 15
Join the library for a musical story time with maracas and tambourines! Geared to ages 1-3. Tune in on Facebook at: facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary. Craft bags will be available one week prior. Be sure to make your instruments before the story time.
Caregivers Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, March 15
At the Verona Senior Center. This group is available both in person and virtually. Support is also available through case management.
Initial Consultations for Elder Law and Local Estate Plans
1-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15
Join Attorney Bailey B. Lagman for a 30-minute meeting. For an appointment contact Hayley athhughes@dfgrams.com or 608-662-0440. Held at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Virtual meeting option available.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 15
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 15
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, March 15
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Movie: “Free Guy”
Noon, Wednesday, March 16
At Verona Senior Center. Synopsis: A bank teller discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story. Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way before it's too late. Popcorn will be served after the movie.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, March 16
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
America's Pub Quiz
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 16
At Monk's Bar and Grill, 1050 N. Edge Trail
americaspubquiz.com/event/monks-verona-turbo-verona
Brain Health and How it Relates to Dementia
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 16
Learn how to keep your brain healthy, what dementia actually is, and how to hopefully prevent it. Drake Deno, Case Manager at the Verona Senior Center, will discuss brain health and how dementia affects it. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Registration is required and limited. veronapubliclibrary.org.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 16
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Everybody Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m., Thursday, March 17
Stories and songs for kids and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. All ages. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
Music: Mike McCloskey
11 a.m., Thursday, March 17
Madison area singer, songwriter, guitarist and ukelule strummer Mike McCloskey has created this musical recipe: open a package of seasoned Acoustic Music. Add a dash of Swing and some Smokey Blues. Sprinkle in some all-natural Folk flavoring. Combine all ingredients and stir in some Country spice. Garnish with an Irish Jig (Irish reel optional), and you have Mike's musical entrees for any occasion! Held at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Extending Your Workflow with RPA
1-1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 17
Think you have automated your workflows as much as possible? Still have queues where users need to complete tasks with ad hoc actions? Maybe there’s a bot for that. Join us to learn how easy it is to integrate Hyland RPA with your OnBase workflows to take your process automation to new levels. If you are responsible for designing or developing process automations for your organization, please join us to learn about: An overview of Hyland RPA, the new, affordable Hyland Robotic Process Automation Tool; Point and click RPA actions that are available from OnBase studio to integrate RPA and your workflows; A practical demonstration of OnBase workflow and RPA working together to increase automation in Accounts Payable
Register at naviant.com/event/extending-your-workflow-with-rpa
Vet Themed Movie: “They Shall Not Grow Old”
1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 17
At Verona Senior Center. Synopsis: Using state-of-the-art technology and materials from the BBC and Imperial War Museum, filmmaker Peter Jackson allows the story of World War I to be told by the men who were there. Life on the front is explored through the voices of the soldiers, who discuss their feelings about the conflict, the food they ate, the friends they made and their dreams of the future.
Huge St. Patrick’s Day event
Thursday, March 17
Bag pipes by Al Smith at 6 p.m. Then Dakota Tamminga is playing at 6:30 p.m. Plus St. Patrick’s day food. At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
St. Patrick's Day Party
3 p.m., Thursday, March 17
Corned Beef & cabbage, music, drinks...it is St. Patrick's Day at the Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
American Legion’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner
4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 17
The Verona American Legion will serve its annual corned beef and cabbage dinner on Thursday, March 17 th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The dining room will be opened for eat-in and carry outs will also be available. Drive-through service will not be offered. Meal includes: corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, bread and a dessert. The cost is $14 per meal with $1 from each meal going toward the American Legion Scholarship fund. The American Legion is located at 207 Legion Street. Your support is greatly appreciated.