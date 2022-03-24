The following events are set to take place between Thursday, March 24 and Thursday, March 31.
Exhibit showcases Women of Color in STEM fields
Through April 9
A new month-long exhibit at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., aims to shed light on some of those figures. The new exhibition showcases artistic portraits and stories of Women of Color in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – also known as STEM. These women have often been the unsung heroines of science, math and medicine, the event description states. The display will be available for viewing during library hours from Friday, March 11 to Saturday, April 9.
Early Voting
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 24-25; 8 a.m. to noon, March 26; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 28 to April 1
Everybody Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m., Thursdays, March 24 and 31
Stories and songs for kids and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. All ages. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
Visit of Israel
10 a.m., Thursday, March 24
Larry and Ann Scheckel will take you on a PowerPoint journey to the land of Israel, through the Lion’s Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem, the Via Dolorosa, Gethsemane, the Dome of the Rock, the Mount of Olives, Bethlehem, the Dead Sea, Jericho, Nazareth, and Caesarea. At Verona Senior Center.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, March 24
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Verona Public Library register online and library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Bingo
6 p.m., Thursday, March 24
Free Bingo with prizes. Must arrive by 6 p.m. to play. At Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Verona Optimist Club meeting
6 p.m., Thursday, March 24
At Monks, 1050 N. Edge Trail. Guests are more than welcome.
Books 'n Booze Virtual Book Club
6-7 p.m., Thursday, March 24
Join virtually to discuss “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. Register in advance so library can send you the Zoom link via email. Visit the service desk inside the library to check out a copy.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 24
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, March 25
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, March 25
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Space is limited. Veronapubliclibrary.org
Advanced Care Planning
1 p.m., Friday, March 25
Join for a presentation about Advanced Care Planning paperwork to ensure your loved ones know your wishes for your end-of-life care. You'll look at the actual forms, and discuss what information they include and how to complete them. Offered both virtually and in-person. If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Music: Hugo - Huge Experience
6-8 p.m., Friday, March 25
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Music: Taylor and Von
6-9 p.m., Friday, March 25
Come join Taylor and Von at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. They are an acoustic duo based out of the Madison area who bring a good song variety to their show from 80s, 90s and 2000s.
St. Ambrose theater presents: "Seven Brides For Seven Brothers"
7 p.m. Friday, March 25; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27
The students of St. Ambrose are back on the stage to entertain and delight audiences this March with "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers." Take a trip to the 1800s frontier for a funny, lively show that will leave you with a smile on your face. Tickets are on sale now so don’t delay – get yours for yourself and the theater-lovers in your life.
All performances are held at the Verona Area Middle School PAC at 300 Richard Street, Verona. $14 for adult, $9 for seniors, $6 for children/students. Buy tickets online or contact stambrosetickets@gmail.com or 608-827-5863.
Community blood drive
8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 26
An American Red Cross community blood drive will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St. Make your appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org.
Volunteer Day at Sugar River Wetlands: set fire breaks
9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 26
In March, volunteers will be helping to set fire breaks for prescribed fires in the spring, and removing invasive buckthorn and honeysuckle. It’s a great event for all ages and abilities, and it promises to be rewarding, fun, and a great way to experience the outdoors. Restore the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area with Upper Sugar during its “4th Saturday” volunteer workday series. Their goal is to continue removing all woody invasive species on the west side of Military Ridge State Trail and reseed the area with native species. It is a tall task, but we believe it’s possible with the help of our dedicated volunteers. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and, if possible, to bring a pair of work gloves. There will be work gloves available for people to borrow. Some areas may be wet, so boots are not a bad idea! Any work tools needed for the day will be provided. Volunteers and work leaders will meet where Epic Lane and County View Road meet in Verona, overlooking the Epic Systems campus to the east and the Military Ridge State Trail to the west. An approximate address is 2517 Country View Road.
Local Author Storytime: Pat Zietlow Miller
11 a.m., Saturday, March 26
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., is hosting a storytime with local author Pat Zietlow Miller presenting her two latest picture books.
Music: Eugene Gruber
4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 26
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Music: Ken Wheaton
6-8 p.m., Saturday, March 26
He specializes in acoustic finger-style guitar. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
A Song of Ice and Fire Tournament
10:30 a.m., Sunday, March 27
Come participate in the third Song of Ice and Fire Tournament! Each round has a 90 minute time limit. Standard 40 pt tournament. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. All participants will be required to wear a mask properly at all times inside the building.
Free Flesh and Blood Blitz Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, March 27
Free, Casual Flesh and Blood Blitz Armory event. Up to 3 (35 min) rounds. This event is a hybrid online/in-store event. The store has a web cam set-up for in-store players and virtual players to play against each other. March Armory Promos will be given as prizing. March People's Champion vote will conclude and playmats will be given out. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Sarah Day
1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 27
Sarah is a Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter. She performs acoustic music with roots in country, classic rock, and folk. Influenced by classic female powerhouses including Stevie Nicks, Patsy Cline, and Janis Joplin. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Amazing 80’s party
1-6 p.m., Sunday, March 27
Dust off those leg warmers and get ready to toss up that hair. It will be like totally awesome. At Cahoots, 102 W. Railroad St.
Music: Old Black Joe
1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 27
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 30
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 30
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, March 28
Virtual stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, March 28
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Virtual Encanto Story Time
9:30-10 a..m, Tuesday, March 29
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about Encanto! No registration. Encanto craft bags will be available in the Verona Public Library children's area. Tune in on Facebook at: facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary. The story time will be available to view until April 5.
Disney Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 29
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, March 29
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
VAHS Red Cross Blood Drive
7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 30
In the VAHS Gymnastics Room, 234 Wildcat Way. Must Be 16 Years or older to give blood. Those younger than 16 must have an adult fill out the consent form. To sign up for the drive go to redcrossblood.org/give.html
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, March 30
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 30
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Verona Area Community Orchestra concert
7:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 30
The community is invited to join for this free evening in the new Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way. Music by John Corigliano, Jesus Florido, Gustav Holst, John Rutter, and William Grant Still.