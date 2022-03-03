The following events are set to take place between Thursday, March 3 and Thursday, March 10.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 3
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Thursday, March 3
At Mr. Brews Taphouse, 611 Hometown Circle
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, March 4
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2.
Movie screening: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
10 a.m., Friday, March 4
Movie will be shown in the Fireside Room at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. “From director Jason Reitman and Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather, an original Ghostbuster, left behind.”
Live Music by Two Dragons
6 p.m., Friday, March 4
Lisa and Tommy from the Twang Dragons are coming to the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, taproom. They will be performing a duet show (hence "Two Dragons"). They sing a rockin' mix of blues, country, rock, and bluegrass.
Music: Jesse Bauman & Michael Mikrut
6-8 p.m., Friday, March 4
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Safe! How 'Dingbat' Saved Our Last Blacksmith Shop
10 a.m., Saturday, March 5
The Verona Area Historical Society’s guest this month will be Verona native John Dingle and his business partner Brad D'Orazio, proprietors of "Dingbat" baseball bat shop on 103 North Franklin Street. They will describe how a lifelong friendship and love of baseball - combined with generational knowledge of woodworking - led to one of Verona's most interesting new businesses...and the saving of a historic Verona building! For their workshop the pair purchased and renovated the metal hut formerly used by Verona's last blacksmith, George Batker, after he moved there from South Main Street in the 1940s. John and Brad will show photos and tell stories of the renovation. Event at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Drag Queen Brunch
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 5
Sassy, Classy, and a little bit nasty... Bianca, Kendra, Ja'Nyiah, and Mercedes will be here to give you a show while you enjoy our amazing brunch with bloodies and mimosas! Tickets are only $5 to join so call Fifth Quarter at 608-845-9690 to reserve your spots ahead of time! Come alone or grab a few of your friends for what is sure to be a memorable experience. Walk-ins welcome but reservations are recommended. At 161 Horizon Drive.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, March 5
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St.
A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Paoli Winter Games
1-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5
The event, held at the Hop Garden at 6889 Canal St. in Paoli will start with a soup contest at 1 p.m. where people can either sign up to compete or eat, with proceeds going to Paul’s Party, a nonprofit that honors the life of the late Paul Natzke by helping purchase the cost of recreational equipment for children who need accommodations because of the need for mobility aids like wheelchairs. From 2-4 p.m., people will be able to compete in the winter games, such as keg throwing, tossing and catching a brat and who can go furthest without spilling a beer, the event description states.
Music: Shekinah King - King Music
4-7 p.m., Saturday, March 5
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Music: Caravan
6-8 p.m., Saturday, March 5
Caravan is a world traveling acoustic instrumental jazz group from Madison. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Dawg Bones
1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 6
At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Live Music by Andy Braun
1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 6
Join Andy Braun for folk-rock favorites and singer-songwriter selections from the 50s, 60s, & 70s through today! Johnny Cash, CCR, Beatles, Tom Petty, Eagles, Neil Young, Jimmy Buffett, and more. Andy will also feature original songs from his new album "Shameless Attempts". At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Free Flesh and Blood Classic Constructed Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, March 6
Free, Casual Flesh and Blood Classic Constructed Armory event. Up to 3 (50 min) rounds. This event is a hybrid online/in-store event. The store has a web cam set-up for in-store players and virtual players to play against each other. March Armory Promos will be given as prizing. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road
Teen Writing Club
4:14-5:15 p.m., Monday, March 7
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing. Group will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors. veronapubliclibrary.org.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, March 7
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Virtual Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, March 8
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about the Pigeon. No registration. Pigeon craft bags will be available in the Verona Public Library children's area. Tune in on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary. The story time will be available to view until March 15.
Badger Talks: James Lattis History of Washburn Observatory
11 a.m., Tuesday, March 8
Washburn Observatory began as a typical Nineteenth Century astronomical research institution, but was halfway to obsolescence by 1920. This talk explains how our traditional observatory evolved onto the frontiers of modern astrophysics and space astronomy. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
ACT Practice for Sophomores
1-4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 8
Sophomores, sign up now for a free ACT diagnostic test! While the juniors are taking their ACT, get a head start for your own test. Verona Public Library Community Room. The library is partnering with Galin Education to offer a realistic ACT experience. The test will take approximately 3.5 hours. Space is limited. If you register and can no longer attend, please let the library know. veronapubliclibrary.org.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Conversations About Conservation: Sourcing Food Locally
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 8
The pandemic showed us just how deeply our community values the local food we source from the farmers and producers in our network – all of whom are our friends. That is why Matt and Marie Raboin, owners of Brix Cider in Mt. Horeb, connected with Black Krim Creative and UW-Madison to share the stories of how their partnerships work on the ground level. Last year, Brix Cider sourced over 50% of all food and cider purchases directly from Wisconsin farmers. Join this Conversation About Conservation to learn how Brix Cider has challenged the norm in the restaurant industry and made local food the priority. Register at uppersugar.org
Harry Potter Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 8
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Virtual Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, March 9
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting virtually to discuss “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History” by Keith O'Brien. Register in advance in order to be emailed the Zoom link. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Everyone is welcome!
Exercise with MATC
1 p.m., Wednesdays, March 2, 9, 23, 30
Looking for a great way to stay active this winter? Join the MATC Occupational Therapy students as they take you through a wide variety of exercises. All activity levels welcome. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Play ‘Among Us’
4-5 p.m., Wednesday, March 9
Ages 8-17. Registration required. Virtual event. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins. Among Us is rated E10+. They will be playing over Zoom to send private lobby game links. Among Us can be downloaded via tablet, smartphone, or Steam on PC. veronapubliclibrary.org.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, March 9
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 9
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Best Management Practices for Invasive Species in Rights of Way
10-11:30 a.m., Thursday, March 10
Join Matt Wallrath and Anne Pearce as they discuss how to identify and manage invasive species in rights of way. This training is focused towards designers, managers and practitioners doing roadside and utility work. By recognizing and preventing troublesome plants, municipalities can avoid infrastructure damage and increased maintenance cost. Matt will present best management practices for planning and implementing right of way operations with invasive species in mind, as well as offering insight into our recent publication with Dane County on integrated pest management for five common but impactful roadside species. Anne will offer tools to aid in your planning such as an invasive species phenology calendar, the Eddmaps.org reporting and monitoring app, and where to find Wisconsin specific control resources for specific plants. Continuing education credits for engineers and managers are available by request. Register online at uppersugar.org and join to address specific concerns during a live Q+A. Free event.
Understanding Your Options
11 a.m., Thursday, March 10
Do your loved ones know your final wishes? Don't leave the burden behind for your family. There are hundreds of decisions that will have to made in a very short amount of time. Nickie Gard and Melissa Theisen from Gunderson Funeral Home walk you through the basics of advanced planning to provide your family with peace of mind. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Pokemon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, March 10
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for Pokémon related activities and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11.
After registering, come into the library to pick up activity materials. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat - Author Event
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 10
In a lively collection of feature obituaries and related news stories, longtime newspaper reporter George Hesselberg celebrates life, sharing the most fascinating stories that came from decades of covering the obit and public safety beats. Hesselberg will share stories from his book, Dead Lines: Slices of Life from the Obit Beat. Books will be available for sale and signing. Registration required and limited. veronapubliclibrary.org.
Live Stand-Up
7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10
Free live comedy at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.