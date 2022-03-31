The following events are set to take place between Thursday, March 31 and Thursday, April 7.
Exhibit showcases Women of Color in STEM fields
Through April 9
A new month-long exhibit at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., aims to shed light on some of those figures. The new exhibition showcases artistic portraits and stories of Women of Color in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – also known as STEM. These women have often been the unsung heroines of science, math and medicine, the event description states. The display will be available for viewing during library hours from Friday, March 11 to Saturday, April 9.
Everybody Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m., Thursdays, March 31 and April 7
Stories and songs for kids and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. All ages. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 31
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Verona Optimists Oratorical Contest
6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 31
At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Guests are more than welcome.
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, April 1
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2.
Live Music by "Two Dragons"
6-9 p.m., Friday, April 1
Lisa and Tommy from the Twang Dragons are coming to the taproom. They will be performing a duet show (hence "Two Dragons"). 1079 American Way
Music: Elizabeth Mary
6-9 p.m., Friday, April 1
An up and coming country songstress originally from Dubuque, Iowa now based in Madison, Wisconsin. At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, April 2
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Saturday Night Lounge: Blue Ash Farm
4-9 p.m., Saturday, April 2
Saturday Night Lounge is back. To kick spring off Bill of Blue Ash Farm (locally crafted in Argyle) will join to guide samples of all things Blue Ash from bourbon to gin to his famous cherry vodka. Crafty cocktails, samples and bottles to take home. At n plus 1 coffee, 507 Bruce St.
Music: Ken Wheaton
6-8 p.m., Saturday, April 2
He specializes in acoustic finger-style guitar. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Tour de Flanders Viewing
8 a.m., Sunday, April 3
Watch the Tour de Flanders cycling classic race. Ride on over and grab a seat. At n plus 1 coffee, 507 Bruce St.
$10 Welcome to Rathe Draft Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, April 3
Casual, $10 Welcome to Rathe Booster Draft Armory event. 30min draft followed by up to three rounds. Up to eight players. Each player will be provided three packs of Tales of Aria unlimited. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Live Music by Hayley Giovinazzo
1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 3
Hayley is originally from Massachusetts, but studies at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. She has been singing, playing guitar, and writing music since the age of 12. Her biggest influences include: Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, and Eric Church. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Bingo
1:30-3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 3
Come play bingo. It's free to play, two cards at a time, prizes to win at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Prairie Moraine Dog Park will be closed
Monday, April 4
For the installation of a memorial gift donation.
Recycling and Refuse
10 a.m., Monday, April 4
Join Verona Public Works to learn about three online tools for residents to use to find disposal options in Verona for almost anything, monitor their water usage, and pay utility bills. Held at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, call 608-845-7471
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, April 4
Virtual stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5.
Teen Writing Club
4:15-5:15 p.m., Monday, April 4
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing. They will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, April 4
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Join in Community Science With Wisconsin Wild Bee App
6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, April 4
Join Dr. Claudio Gratton, from the Entomology Department at UW-Madison, to learn about Wisconsin's diversity of bees. Gratton will cover what bees do, and how we can improve their environment and aid in their conservation. You will also be introduced to a Wisconsin-based community science project called "WiBee", where through the use of a simple smartphone app you can learn to observe bees and collect data that will be used to better understand their abundance and patterns. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register in advance at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Verona: Past, Present & Future - Banner Exhibit
April 5-19
Students of the Verona Area School District designed banners using their interpretations of the theme Verona - Past, Present or Future: City Banner Project Celebrating Verona's 175th Birthday. Twenty-two designs were chosen. The banners will be on exhibit in the Verona Public Library from April 5-19.
2022 Spring Election
7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 5
myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Find-My-Polling-Place
Hometown Helpers
10 a.m., Tuesday, April 5
Help your community, creatively. Put your talents and compassion into action by sewing, knitting or crocheting items like hats, mittens, quilts, tote bags. The mission of this group is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in our community by donating creations to local nonprofit agencies. Contact Kate Seal, Group Projects Coordinator, at 608-310-7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org to learn more about the group. Meets at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Caregivers group
10 a.m., Tuesday, April 5
This group is available both in person and virtually. Support is also available through case management. Meets at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 5
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Movie: American Underdog
Noon, Wednesday, April 6
Movie at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. “American Underdog” tells the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner , who longs to become an NFL player, but years of setbacks constantly prevent him from reaching his goal. As Kurt stocks shelves in a supermarket with his dreams all but out of reach, his wife, coaches, and teammates encourage him to show the world the champion they know him to be.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, April 6
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 6
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Pet Wellness
1 p.m., Thursday, April 7
Dr. Marty Greer, owner of three local vet clinics will discuss pet wellness along with her new "drive-in, driveout" vet wellness clinic-called Checkout Vet Clinic. This clinic recently opened in Sun Prairie after seven years of research, design and development. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, call 608-845-7471.
VACT Presents: “Something Rotten”
7 p.m., Thursday April 7; 7 p.m. Friday, April 8; 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, April 9
Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving several Best Musical nominations and hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years". This production may not be appropriate for younger children, due to language and innuendo. Tickets are available at vact.org.