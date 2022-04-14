The following events are set to take place between Thursday, April 14 and Thursday, April 21.
Everybody Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. or 10-11 a.m., Thursdays, April 14 and 21
Stories and songs for kids and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. All ages. Verona Public Library Community Room. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one adult, then indicate how many are in your group under "group registration." Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join.
What is Green Burial?
11 a.m., Thursday, April 14
Learn from Shedd Farley, Natural Path Sanctuary, Nickie Gard and Melissa Theisen, Gunderson Funeral Home, about burial options that emphasize simplicity and environmental sustainability. Natural Path Sanctuary is located in Verona and is the first cemetery in Dane County that exclusively follows natural/green burial practices. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Veterans Group
2 p.m., Thursday, April 14
Are you a veteran? Please join at the Verona Senior Center. Socialize and chat with other local Veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, April 14
Now in person at the library! Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. Ages 6-11.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, April 14 and 21
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Financial Wellness Course registration deadline
Friday, April 15
The auditorium at Sugar River United Methodist Church will be set to welcome the public later this month to a series of classes that will speak to key money management topics such as saving, earning, giving, spending and debt. The class will be led by William Dieck, a former educator and a graduate of similar financial courses. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. at the 415 W. Verona Avenue church, starting on April 19. Registration is $40 per family or couple, and includes a study guide. The deadline to register is April 15. Register online at sugarriverumc.org, by emailing SRadmin@sugarriverumc.org, or by calling 608-845-5855.
Virtual Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Friday, April 15
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 1-2.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, April 15
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Shekinah King
6-9 p.m., Friday, April 15
Shekinah King is a singer/songwriter/keyboardist. At Wisconsin Brewing,1079 American Way.
Music: Elizabeth Mary
7-10 p.m., Friday, April 15
An up and coming country songstress. At Toot + Kate’s, 109 S. Main St.
Spring Egg-Stravaganza
9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 16
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Egg-Stravaganza Spring Festival. The event includes pictures with the Easter bunny from 9-10 a.m. at a photobooth, a community egg hunt from 10-10:30 a.m., and a bouncy house, crafts, flower planting, petting zoo, face painting and relay games from 9 a.m. to noon. The egg hunt will be held in three sections -- four years old and younger, five to seven years old, and eight years old and older. Families must register online and bring their own basket. There will also be food trucks available from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be held at Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St. To sign up for the egg hunt or to become a free craft or game sponsor, visit veronawi.com/events/spring-egg-stravaganza
Farley Center Volunteer Work Day
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 16
Meet in front of the red packing shed. They will be doing outdoor clean up work.Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. If you have any questions, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, April 16
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Paint-a-Pot
1-2 p.m., Saturday, April 16
Paint a pot and plant a free succulent of your very own in honor of Earth day! A green thumb isn’t required to relax and let your creativity thrive. Ages 12-18. Registration required. Verona Public Library Community Room.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Saturday, April 16
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Paris-Roubaix Viewing
8 a.m., Sunday, April 17
Watch the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic race. Ride on over and grab a seat. Rocket Bicycle, 507 Bruce St.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 20
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Tai Ji & Qi Gong for Grief & Healing
10 a.m., Monday, April 18
Join at the Verona Senior Center for an introductory class to learn basic Qi Gong practices focusing on the mind-body connection. Participants will learn breath work with a concentration on loss and grief, and ways to accentuate healing. You'll discover mudras and forms to assist with moving through grief. Sara Hulsether, PT and Tai Ji/ Qi Gong practitioner, has completed a certificate in grief counseling, and has created this program to help heal the world, one person at a time.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 20
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated.
Virtual Preschool Story Time
11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday, April 18
Virtual stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers on Verona Public Library’s Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes. Geared to ages 3-5.
Favorite Books and Bites: 13-Story Treehouse
4-5 p.m., Monday, April 18
Discuss the series 13-Story Treehouse, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. Ages 8-11. After registering, come to the Children's Desk to pick up materials before this virtual event.
Teen Writing Club
4:15-5 p.m., Monday, April 18
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing! We will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, April 18
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Virtual Music & Movement Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19
Join the library for a musical story time with egg shakers and ribbon rings! Geared to ages 1-3. Tune in on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary
Verona Caregivers Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19
Caregivers group meets twice a month at the Senior Center. This group is available both in person and virtually. Support is also available through case management.
Murder in Wisconsin
10 a.m., Tuesday, April 19
It reads like a novel, but it’s the true story of romance, courtship, intrigue and murder set among the hills of Southwestern Wisconsin. Come and learn about the mysterious disappearance of Clara Olson. Wisconsin author, Larry Scheckel is an award-winning teacher and author. He and his wife, Ann, both retired teachers, reside in Tomah, Wisconsin. At the Verona Senior Center.
English classes for adults: intermediate
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 19
Distance Learning English classes for adults: intermediate, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel intermedio is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, April 19
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 19
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Karaoke with Kowboy Kody
6 p.m., Tuesday, April 19
Kowboy Kody is coming to the taproom. Get ready to sing and dance the night away! Warm up those vocal chords with your favorite brew. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Movie: House of Gucci
Noon, Wednesday, April 20
"House of Gucci" is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. At the Verona Senior Center. Popcorn will be served.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, April 20
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Farmers Market returns
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 20
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association Annual Meeting
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 20
It has been two years since USRWA were able to hold their Annual Meeting in-person and they are excited to get back together. Join the Upper Sugar staff & Board of Directors for an evening of re-connecting to one another & to the continued work of the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. They will be joined by Wisconsin State Archaeologist James Skibo who will present on the Mendota dugout canoe & cultural resources within the Upper Sugar River Watershed. Light refreshments will be available. RSVPing is appreciated, but not required.
Signs by Caitlin Sign Workshop
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 20
Evening of sign making at the Draft House Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Enterprise Dr.
Pollinators and Your Garden
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 20
Join a Master Gardener Volunteer and learn what you can do in your gardens to help provide habitat and protect our local pollinators. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register in advance so the library can send the Zoom link via email. This talk was written by Mary Habecker, UW Extension Natural Resource/Community Development Educator in Dane County, Wisconsin. She was a member of the county's Pollinator Protection Task Force and now works with Dane County Environmental Council to realize the Task Force's goals.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 20
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Using Word/Google Docs
1-2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21
Professional educators will teach "Using Word/Google Docs" to adults. Registration required on library website. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room.
Veteran Movie: Unbroken
1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21
The epic drama that follows the unbelievable true story of American hero Louis "Louie" Zamperini. Popcorn will be served. At the Verona Senior Center.