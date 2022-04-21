The following events are set to take place between Thursday, April 21 and Thursday, April 28.
Participate in the library’s ‘Green Challenge’ through May 8
The Verona Public Library invites the community to participate in its Green Challenge to make a difference by making environmentally-friendly choices and changes. Each activity completed by a household or group earns an entry ticket to win prizes such as green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards, and more. Activities may be completed from April 1 through May 8. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app on your mobile device to sign up and see the activities.
Using Word/Google Docs
1-2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21
Professional educators will teach "Using Word/Google Docs" to adults. Registration required on library website. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room.
Veteran Movie: Unbroken
1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21
The epic drama that follows the unbelievable true story of American hero Louis "Louie" Zamperini. Popcorn will be served. At the Verona Senior Center.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, April 21 and 28
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Movie: House of Gucci
10 a.m., Friday, April 22
"House of Gucci" is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. At the Verona Senior Center. Popcorn will be served.
Music: David Mazzie
6-9 p.m., Friday, April 22
Born and raised in the Chicago area, David got his first start playing before a live audience over 40 years ago. He continued to perform in a variety of bands throughout the 80's and 90's, playing bass and guitar as well as singing lead and harmony vocals. His 3 to 4 hour show contains no breaks or intermissions; just David singing, playing, and chatting up the crowd. Switching between guitar and mandolin, David combines elements of Rock, Pop, Folk, Country, and Bluegrass. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Dawg Bones
7-10 p.m., Friday, April 22
The Dawg Bones are coming back to Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Volunteer Day at Sugar River Wetlands: spray invasives
9 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, April 23
In April, volunteers will help spray the invasive reed canary grass and remove other invasives as the natives try to reclaim the landscape. It’s a great event for all ages and abilities, and it promises to be rewarding, fun, and a great way to experience the outdoors. At Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area, 2517 Country View Road. Volunteers and work leaders will meet where Epic Lane and County View Road meet in Verona, overlooking the Epic Systems campus to the east and the Military Ridge State Trail to the west.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, April 23
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Teen Cookie Decorating
1-2 p.m., Saturday, April 23
Learn decorating skills and create cookie masterpieces to-go! Tracey, from Morning Girl Cookies, will demonstrate basic icing techniques and lead teens through completing several cookies at this sweet event. Verona Public Library Community Room. Ages 12-18. Registration required.
Music: Lincoln Hartnett
2-5 p.m., Saturday, April 23
Lincoln is a singer / songwriter based in Madison, WI. He sings original songs as well as covers (in country, folk, and rock genres). At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Ken Wheaton
6-8 p.m., Saturday, April 23
For the last 25 years, Ken has been leading his own groups and has developed an active career as a solo performer and songwriter. He specializes in acoustic finger-style guitar. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Six Appeal
7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 23
Six Appeal is a world class vocal ensemble infused with impeccable comedic timing and the energy and vitality of a rock band. Swearing off instruments, the award-winning vocal band Six Appeal takes you on a journey that spans decades, performing classic oldies, current chart toppers, and catchy original tunes, all sung a cappella. Tickets are available at vapas.org.
Liege Bastogne Liege Viewing
8 a.m., Sunday, April 24
Watch the Liege Bastogne Liege cycling classic race. Ride on over and grab a seat. Rocket Bicycle, 507 Bruce St.
Ukraine Beer Festival - Brew for Ukraine
Noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 24
This festival was prompted by the Brew for Ukraine effort, born at the Pravda Brewery of Lviv, Ukraine. Pravda invited brewers around the world to take its recipes and replicate them in a global show of support against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The brewery offered five actual recipes of its beers along with label art and images for brewers to work with. Food by: Stalzy's Deli and Sugar River Country BakeryFood by: Stalzy's Deli and Sugar River Country Bakery. Anastasiia Stanila (a Ukraine native) will be running a "Stand with Ukraine Raffle". Profits from the raffle will go towards soldiers' needs and evacuated families. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Angela Meyer
1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 24
Angela Meyer is a country music artist who calls the Quad Cities "home". Her live shows explore many genres of music through acoustic covers as well as her own country/western originals. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Spring Cleaning Volunteer Day
1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 24
Spend an afternoon at the Goodman Jewish Community Campus. They will work in volunteer teams on various projects, including clearing out the barn, assembling new shelving units for the camp supply room, prepping the camp garden, and cleaning trail/grounds debris and trash. Please bring your own work gloves and gardening equipment if possible. At 2884 Timber Lane.
Tai Ji & Qi Gong for Grief & Healing
10 a.m., Monday, April 25
Join at the Verona Senior Center for an introductory class to learn basic Qi Gong practices focusing on the mind-body connection. Participants will learn breath work with a concentration on loss and grief, and ways to accentuate healing. You'll discover mudras and forms to assist with moving through grief. Sara Hulsether, PT and Tai Ji/ Qi Gong practitioner, has completed a certificate in grief counseling, and has created this program to help heal the world, one person at a time.
Virtual Clifford Story Time
9:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 26
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about Clifford! No registration. Clifford craft bags will be available in the children's area in the library while supplies last. Tune in on the library’s Facebook.
Only the Raindrops Should Fall Fall Prevention Seminar
12:30-3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26
Join to learn fall prevention strategies and better understand your own risk of falling. Lunch provided. Free program. To register, call the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471.
Parks & Rec Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 26
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, April 26
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m., Wednesday, April 27
Free, at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, April 27
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Cosmoknights Book Club & Craft
4:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27
Join other high school students for a book club and dream jar craft! They’ll be exploring space and discussing the webcomic, Cosmoknights, about the adventures of a “ragtag band of space gays.” Grades 9-12. Registration required.
Cranes over Wisconsin
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 27
Join Stephanie Schmidt, Outreach Coordinator for the International Crane Foundation, to learn about the cranes of Wisconsin. Following this interactive presentation, you will be able to identify Sandhill Cranes and Whooping Cranes, know the history of both crane species, understand the current work crane conservation partners are doing to protect cranes in Wisconsin and throughout their flyways, find out how you can be an ambassador for cranes. Registration is required through Verona Public Library. This program will be presented via Zoom.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 27
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
How to Make an Artistic Glass Tower
10 a.m., Thursday, April 28
Get ready for some spring talk on the free "you pick" gardens in Verona and learn how to make colorful garden art. Lucy Gammeter, a member of Sugar River Gardeners Club, will share gardening tips and how to create your own masterpieces. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
CarFit Event
11 a.m., Thursday, April 28
At a CarFit event, a team of trained technicians work with each participant to ensure they "ft" their vehicle properly for maximum comfort and safety. A CarFit check takes about 20 minutes. CarFit is an educational program that ofers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles "ft" them. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Registration through Verona Public Library.
Music: Shekinah King
5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Blues/Rock/Soul. At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St
Books 'n Booze(less) Book Club at the Library
6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Group temporarily going booze-free as they transition this book club back to an in-person program that meets at the library! Join to discuss “Whiskey When We're Dry” by John Larison. Visit the service desk inside the library to check out a copy. While alcohol is not allowed, feel free to bring a non-alcoholic beverage with you if you wish. Registration required.
Spring Rolls with Josey Chu of Madame Chu's
6 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Spring rolls for dinner? Yes please! Learn how to make Singapore-style spring rolls and support The Farley Center. Purchase your ticket on the Pasture and Plenty website: pastureandplenty.com
Two youth productions take to the stage April 28-30
Tickets are on sale now for the next two Verona Area Community Theater productions – “Pirates Past Noon” and “Disney's High School Musical 2.” Pirates is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. both Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29; and at noon and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. High School Musical is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th and Friday, April 29; and at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Performances will be held in the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. Tickets are available on the VACT website at vact.org.