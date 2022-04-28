The following events are set to take place between Thursday, April 28 and Thursday, May 5.
Participate in the library’s ‘Green Challenge’ through May 8
The Verona Public Library invites the community to participate in its Green Challenge to make a difference by making environmentally-friendly choices and changes. Each activity completed by a household or group earns an entry ticket to win prizes such as green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards, and more. Activities may be completed from April 1 through May 8. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app on your mobile device to sign up and see the activities.
How to Make an Artistic Glass Tower
10 a.m., Thursday, April 28
Get ready for some spring talk on the free "you pick" gardens in Verona and learn how to make colorful garden art. Lucy Gammeter, a member of Sugar River Gardeners Club, will share gardening tips and how to create your own masterpieces. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
CarFit Event
11 a.m., Thursday, April 28
At a CarFit event, a team of trained technicians work with each participant to ensure they "ft" their vehicle properly for maximum comfort and safety. A CarFit check takes about 20 minutes. CarFit is an educational program that ofers older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles "ft" them. At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Registration through Verona Public Library.
Music: Shekinah King
5-8 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Blues/Rock/Soul. At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St
Books 'n Booze(less) Book Club at the Library
6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Group temporarily going booze-free as they transition this book club back to an in-person program that meets at the library! Join to discuss “Whiskey When We're Dry” by John Larison. Visit the service desk inside the library to check out a copy. While alcohol is not allowed, feel free to bring a non-alcoholic beverage with you if you wish. Registration required.
Spring Rolls with Josey Chu of Madame Chu's
6 p.m., Thursday, April 28
Spring rolls for dinner? Yes please! Learn how to make Singapore-style spring rolls and support The Farley Center. Purchase your ticket on the Pasture and Plenty website: pastureandplenty.com
Verona Optimists club meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28
At the Verona Senior Center. All visitors are welcome. Contact John Volker with questions at 608-669-7887.
Two youth productions take to the stage April 28-30
Tickets are on sale now for the next two Verona Area Community Theater productions – “Pirates Past Noon” and “Disney's High School Musical 2.” Pirates is set to take the stage at 6 p.m. both Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29; and at noon and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. High School Musical is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28th and Friday, April 29; and at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Performances will be held in the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. Tickets are available on the VACT website at vact.org.
Drug Take Back at Verona Senior Center
8-10 a.m. Friday, April 29
Drive-thru style, 108 Paoli St. Dispose of prescription drugs. Drop offs are anonymous. Used, unwanted, expired medications. Questions? Contact the police department at 608-845-7623.
Word on the Street 5K
8 a.m., Saturday, April 30
Support the library by running or walking a 5K. Course begins and ends at the library, and travels through residential streets and the scenic Badger Prairie Park.
Word on the Street Kids' Run
9:15 a.m., Saturday, April 30
Young Word on the Street participants will run 1/3 mile through the prairie behind the library. Costumed characters may be on site to congratulate them at the finish line.
Prescription Drug Take Back
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 30
The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal. The event will be held outside with a drive-thru drop-off to help with social distancing. Please empty all pills into a clear plastic baggie, prior to the event, to assist with the ease of disposal. Prescription liquids and creams must be in their original packaging material. At the police department, 111 Lincoln St.
FFA’s autism fundraiser walk
10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 30
The Verona High School’s FFA chapter is hosting its annual Autism Walk on Saturday, April 30. The walk is going to be around the Verona high school track from 10-11:30 a.m. The walk is intended to raise awareness about autism. The cost to register is $15 per person and all the proceeds are going to the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin. The South Central Wisconsin Autism Society aims to improve the lives of all who are impacted by autism by providing information, resources and support, while raising awareness and acceptance in our community, according to its website. At the event, there will also be fun activities for all ages such as bubbles and an obstacle course scattered around the track for people to participate in while they are walking. There will also be music playing and water supplied. The goal is for people to walk a mile for the cause, but the length is up to each person's preference and ability. People can register to walk or donate by visiting classmunity.com/vasd and clicking on ‘Verona FFA Autism Walk.’
Independent Bookstore Day at Kismet Books
10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 30
Spinning prize wheels, offering up exclusive merch, and snacking on popcorn and cotton candy. At 101 N. Main St.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, April 30
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Farley Center Volunteer Work Day
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30
Please meet in front of the red packing shed. They will be doing outdoor clean up work Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. If you have any questions, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Becoming Red Cross Ready, a Guide to Disaster Preparedness
6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, May 2
When severe weather does its worst, leaving damage, impassable roads, and downed powerlines, will you be prepared? Do you have a plan on how to keep your family, neighbors, and pets safe? Becoming "Red Cross Ready" for an emergency means following our simple steps in advance to ensure you can weather a crisis safely and comfortably. The American Red Cross knows what you're up against and will provide tips that could be lifesaving. Being prepared may not prevent a disaster, but it will give you confidence to meet the challenge. In Verona Public Library Community Room, register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Hometown Helpers group
10 a.m., Tuesday, May 3
If you are seeking to creatively help your community, a sewing, knitting and crocheting group might be of interest. Community members are invited to put their talents and compassion into action by using their needles or hooks to create items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags, according to the Verona Senior Center newsletter. The group meets at the center, 108 Paoli St. The Helpers’ mission is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in the community by donating the creations to local nonprofit agencies. For information, contact project coordinator Kate Seal at (608) 310–7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, May 3
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Knitting and Crocheting at Icki Sticki
7:30-10:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 3
A night for crafters alike to get together and socialize out in public. Enjoy with friends and others. At 103 S. Main St.
Safe Housing As We Age
10 a.m., Wednesday, May 4
Join Shannon Guzman, Senior Strategic Policy Advisor for AARP as she discusses the housing challenges people face as they age and solutions to make homes and communities more livable. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471. Held at 108 Paoli St.
Movie: “Hanging Up”
Noon, Wednesday, May 4
When Eve isn't being pulled in a million directions by her own life, she's being sucked into lengthy phone conversations with her cranky father or her two sisters. Soon, Eve realizes that sometimes to be heard, you just have to, well, hang up. Held at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. To register, call 608-845-7471.
Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 4
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
