The following events are set to take place between Thursday, May 12 and Thursday, May 19.
Badger Talks: Karen Oberhauser Monarch Conservation
10 a.m., Thursday, May 12
Join Karen Oberhauser, Director of the UW- Madison Arboretum as she discusses a variety of monarch related topics such as biology, conservation, climate change, and natural enemies. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Medicare & Health Insurance Supplements
10 a.m. to Noon, Thursday, May 12
Have questions about Medicare, Health Insurance Supplements, or Drug Coverage or other questions about insurance related to retirement? Deb Harvey and her team from Retirement Specialists, LLC have 20+ years of experience and are available to meet one-on-one to answer your questions and explore coverage. There is no fee for this consultation. Retirement Specialists, LLC can also be a great resource while planning your retirement. To schedule a consultation, call Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471.
Vets Group
Noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Are you a veteran? Please join. Socialize and chat with other local Veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts. This group meets the second Thursday of every month at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Now in person! Join fellow Pokémon fanatics at the library for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. Ages 6-11.
Music: Down From The Hills at The Mill Paoli
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Stand with Ukraine: Ukrainian Author Event
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th has shaken the world to its foundation. Dr. Ruslana Westerlund is an author and a local Ukrainian whose family is still in Ukraine. Dr. Westerlund will talk about the war and read from her book, From Borsch to Burgers: A Cross-Cultural Memoir, which she published before the war started. She will share stories about Ukraine, show pictures of her peaceful agrarian country and briefly cover the history of Ukraine's fight against the Russian aggressor for more than a century. Books will be available for sale and signing. All proceeds from book sales will go to support humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in Ukraine. In Verona Public Library Community Room, register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Optimist Club Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Guests and anyone interested in joining the club are more than welcome. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 12 and May 19
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 12 and May 19
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Movie: “Bringing Up Baby”
10 a.m., Friday, May13
“Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn star in this screwball comedy classic about a madcap heiress who upsets the staid existence of a straitlaced zoology professor.” If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Signing Up for Senior Center Events Online
11 a.m., Friday, May 13
Interested in learning how to sign up online? This presentation will include an overview on how to sign up for events online and written directions will be provided. There will be time for questions are well. Registration is required and space is limited. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Free COVID-19 Vaccines
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 13
At Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. No appointments. Pfzer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson available while supplies last. No ID or insurance required. Everyone 5 and older is welcome. 5-17 year olds need a parent or guardian present. 1st, 2nd, or booster doses.
Easy Peasy Earring Making Class
1:30-3 p.m., Friday, May 13
Learn how to make easy earrings from a large selection of beads. All ear wires are nickel free. There will be a drawing for a free pair of earrings to all who attend! $2 per pair (limit 5 pairs per person). If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Paddle the Pond
4-7 p.m., Friday, May 13
Come out to Wisconsin Brewing Company and enjoy a free paddle around the pond in the Backyard. Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will have its fleet of canoes available for people to try, and give pointers for those who are inexperienced. It’s a great opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the pond and follow up your canoe ride with an outstanding beer!
USRWA Volunteer Appreciation Ice Cream Party
4-7 p.m., Friday, May 13
All current Upper Sugar volunteers are invited to join the Upper Sugar staff & Board of Directors for a Volunteer Appreciation Ice Cream Party! We want to recognize and celebrate all of the time and hard work that you have put into helping us cultivate a healthy watershed for all. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Spring Night Experience
7-9 p.m., Friday, May 13
Various night time activities including firebuilding, stargazing, understanding night vision and even a night hike. Best suited for ages 5+.
Sign up: bit.ly/3KE6dgM. At Madison School Forest, 1577 Fritz Road.
‘The Music Man Sr.’ takes the stage May 13-15
Verona Area Community Theaters presents “The Music Man” entirely with senior actors (ages 55 and older). Performances will be held at the VACT Building, 103 Lincoln Street, at: 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 13; 2 p.m., Saturday, May 14; 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 14; 2 p.m., Sunday, May 15. Tickets are available at vact.org.
Country View Elementary Color Run
9 a.m., Saturday, May 14
The Country View Color Run is an event where student fundraising is combined with community donations to support activities and educational opportunities provided by the PTO. Country View Elementary students and their families live throughout Fitchburg and Verona. Students, families, and community businesses have raised more than $6,500 for the event to date. Donations to the PTO are used to fund teacher grants for classroom materials and books, playground equipment and supplies, an annual school dance, family movie nights, staff appreciation efforts, student t-shirts and more. A full list of community sponsors and more details on the event can be found at countryviewfunrun.weebly.com.
Spring at School Forest
10 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, May 14
Enjoy spring at the School Forest; hike the trails, listen for birds and get warm by a campfire. We’ll have MSCR Nature Kits available that feature nature based activities to explore while hiking. All activities are organized so participants from different groups never need to interact. Best suited for ages 5+. At 1577 Fritz Road
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, May 14
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Verona Area High School Prom
7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday, May 14
The 2022 Verona Area High School Prom is set for 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Verona Area High School, with a post-Prom planned from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the VAHS Field House. The theme is 'Enchanted Forest.'
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 15
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Madison taiko drumming group holding free concert
1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 15
Beni Daiko, a Japanese taiko drumming ensemble, will perform at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability from 1-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. Tickets are free for everyone. Attendees need to bring blankets or lawn chairs. An informational tour of the Natural Path Sanctuary and the Farley Center farms will be held at noon before the concert. Local vendors will be offering local products for sale including food and drinks by Madame Chu, fresh organic vegetables by Jumping Spider Farm, and honey from the Farley Center bees. For more information, call 608-845-8724 or email programs@farleycenter.org.
Olson Oak Woods Workday
2-5 p.m., Monday, May 16
It’s spring! Get out and enjoy it by making a difference to control garlic mustard at Olson Oak Woods within the Madison School Forest. Come see what’s blooming and help volunteers at this site. They’ll team up to scan areas for garlic mustard (an invasive species) and remove it. This work will help promote native woodland and savanna plants. If you plan to come please contact Jared Urban at jared.urban@wisconsin.gov or 608-228-4349 so they know how many to expect. But if you don’t get around to notifying, come anyway! At 1577 Fritz Road.
Favorite Books and Bites: Mr. Lemoncello
4-5 p.m., Monday, May 16
Now in person! Discuss the Mr. Lemoncello series, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. Ages 8-11. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Teen Writing Club
4:15-5:15 p.m., Monday, May 16
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Join other teens for a social workshop on creative writing! Group will meet every few weeks to write, build community, share stories, and get feedback from other aspiring authors. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, May 17
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually.
Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Tour of Emerald Isle
1 p.m., Tuesday, May 17
In this presentation, Joe Fahey will share his experiences traveling in Ireland, the Emerald Isle. This fun and informative pictorial presentation will discuss some of the key points of Irish culture, both past and present. Of course, no Irish discourse would be complete without visiting a few pubs to tilt a Guinness along the way! At Verona Senior Center. Call 608-845-7471 for registration.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, May 17
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Best of Broadway: My Favorite Things
Noon, Wednesday, May 18
Four Seasons Theatre continues its Best of Broadway outreach series with a program called “My Favorite Things.” Local singers will share songs and stories about their favorite tunes. Audiences will enjoy hearing Broadway classics and lesser-known songs performed by local singers.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 18
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, May 18
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Wednesday, May 18
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Visit of New Zealand
10 a.m, Thursday, May 19
New Zealand is one of the most beautiful places on earth. Follow Larry and Ann Schekel as they view snow-capped Mount Cook, Franz Josef Glacier, and Geothermal Wonders. They'll share a ride on a boat into Milford Sound and take a jeep trip up Skippers Canyon. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Vet Themed Movie: “The Imitation Game”
1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19
Benedict Cumberbatch shines as real-life war hero and pioneer of modern-day computing, Alan Turing, who saved millions of lives by cracking Germany's so-called unbreakable code during WWII. Popcorn will be served at the movie. Please call the Verona Senior Center to reserve your spot.
Rainforests and Climate Change
6:30-7 p.m., Thursday, May 19
Join Bruce Calhoun, president of Save the Rainforest, and learn about climate change, the ecology of rainforests, and a new Save the Rainforest Inc. initiative that supports the forest protection efforts of indigenous peoples living in the Amazon. Calhoun will also explain how individuals and businesses can offset their carbon footprint through various reforestation projects in the tropics. In Verona Public Library Community Room, register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Verona Area Concert Band returns
7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19
Concert for a New Era. First VACB show since February 2020. The Verona Area Concert Band is an all-volunteer wind band that presents four concerts each year. Rehearsing year‐round under the direction of Mr. Eric Anderson, the VACB performs a wide range of repertoire from concert band classics to transcriptions and contemporary compositions of the wind band repertoire. At the Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way.