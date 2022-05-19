The following events are set to take place between Thursday, May 19 and Thursday, May 26.
Visit of New Zealand
10 a.m., Thursday, May 19
New Zealand is one of the most beautiful places on earth. Follow Larry and Ann Schekel as they view snow-capped Mount Cook, Franz Josef Glacier, and Geothermal Wonders. They'll share a ride on a boat into Milford Sound and take a jeep trip up Skippers Canyon. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Vet Themed Movie: “The Imitation Game”
1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19
Benedict Cumberbatch shines as real-life war hero and pioneer of modern-day computing, Alan Turing, who saved millions of lives by cracking Germany's so-called unbreakable code during WWII. Popcorn will be served at the movie. Please call the Verona Senior Center to reserve your spot.
Music: Shekinah King
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 19
The talented Shekinah King takes the stage at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy Blues/Rock/Soul paired with beer, wine and spirits! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Town of Verona Plan Commission Meeting
6:30, Thursday, May 19
Agenda at town.verona.wi.us. Meeting at 7669 County Highway PD.
Rainforests and Climate Change
6:30-7 p.m., Thursday, May 19
Join Bruce Calhoun, president of Save the Rainforest, and learn about climate change, the ecology of rainforests, and a new Save the Rainforest Inc. initiative that supports the forest protection efforts of indigenous peoples living in the Amazon. Calhoun will also explain how individuals and businesses can offset their carbon footprint through various reforestation projects in the tropics. In Verona Public Library Community Room, register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 19 and May 26
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 19 and May 26
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Music: Elizabeth Mary
7-9 p.m., Thursday, May 19
Toot and Kate's Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St.
Verona Area Concert Band returns
7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19
Concert for a New Era. First VACB show since February 2020. The Verona Area Concert Band is an all-volunteer wind band that presents four concerts each year. Rehearsing year‐round under the direction of Mr. Eric Anderson, the VACB performs a wide range of repertoire from concert band classics to transcriptions and contemporary compositions of the wind band repertoire. Free concert held at the Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way.
Music: Fringe Field
5-8 p.m., Friday, May 20
Fringe Field takes the stage, covering the hits you know and love from the 90's and 2000's. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At Hop Garden, 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Railhopper
6-11 p.m., Friday, May 20
Railhopper is a Honky Tonk/Rock power trio based out of Madison,WI that started in 2017. They play everything from Jerry Reed and Waylon Jennings to The Allman Brothers and Stevie Ray Vaughan. At Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: David Mazzie
6-9 p.m., Friday, May 20
Born and raised in the Chicago area, David got his first start playing before a live audience over 40 years ago. He continued to perform in a variety of bands throughout the 80's and 90's, playing bass and guitar as well as singing lead and harmony vocals. Moving to Wisconsin in 2001, David decided to try his luck as a solo act, incorporating a wide range of material. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Friday Night Marvel Champions
7:30-10 p.m., Friday, May 20
People will be playing Marvel Champions, a cooperative Living Card Game for 1-4 players. If they have more than 4 players, multiple games can be run at once. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Special Town of Verona Board Meeting
9 a.m., Saturday, May 21
Agenda at town.verona.wi.us. Meeting at 7669 County Highway PD.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, May 21
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Genesis: Battle of Champions Constructed
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21
Free, casual Genesis: Battle of Champions constructed event using an official Genesis organized play kit. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: The Mad City Radiators
1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 21
The Mad City Radiators band plays classic rock from the 60s to the 90s with some blues/r&b and modern country music thrown in just for fun. Get ready to dance! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Dystopian Wars: Let's get Ship-faced Demo and Game Day
3 p.m., Saturday, May 21
Come play Dystopian Wars by Warcradle Studios with others. Models will be available to borrow for learning the game. Masks are required in the store. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Piano Fondue
3-6 p.m., Saturday, May 21
Piano Fondue rocks the backyard at Wisconsin Brewing Company with an epic evening of sing-along fun with the whole family! The setlist is live and crowdsourced in real-time by you. At 1079 American Way.
Music: Crusin Round
5-8 p.m., Saturday, May 21
Cruisin Round take the stage along their Summer Tour! Head to Paoli for an evening of beer, spirits, nosh and music you know and love. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Saturday, May 21
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there's a little something for everyone. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Noah Hittner
6:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, May 21
At Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
Karaoke
7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 21
Come join for some Karaoke at Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 22
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: The Whiskey Farm
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 22
The Whiskey Farm will entertain during the Paoli Farmers' Market with the cool sounds of Folk, Americana and Blues! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
$10 Tales of Aria Draft Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, May 22
Casual, $10 Welcome to Rathe Booster Draft Armory event. 30min draft followed by up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players. Each player will be provided 3 packs of Tales of Aria unlimited. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhall Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Alpha Romeos
2-5 p.m., Sunday, May 22
Alpha Romeos to ROCK the stage at the Mill Paoli! Get ready to dance! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Yom HaAtzmaut Community Celebration
2:30-4:30 p.m., Sunday, May 22
Celebrate Israel’s 74th birthday with us! Learn about Israel through a variety of activities for all ages. Participate in a hummus-making competition, create a salt-based body cream or colorful sand bottle, get scientific with a saltwater experiment. There will an inflatable slide, games, yummy food, and more. This event will be held outdoors, weather permitting. At Goodman Jewish Community Campus, 2884 Timber Lane.
Using Social Media to Enhance Your Genealogical Research
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 23
Social media now has a big stake in our lives: how we communicate, how we learn, how we socialize, and how we break down barriers. Social media is a key in breaking down the brick walls that genealogists keep getting trapped behind. Eleanor Brinsko, professional genealogist, will walk you through how to use some of the largest social media platforms in order to answer your genealogical questions, connect you to cousins, and learn about the hometowns and origins of your ancestry. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Virtual Peppa Pig Story Time
9:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about Peppa Pig. No registration required Peppa Pig craft bags will be available in the children's area of the library, while supplies last. Tune in live on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary. The story time will be available to view until May 31.
The Life and Times of a Wisconsin Storyteller
11 a.m., Tuesday, May 24
Madison author and publisher, David Benjamin, has won 20 book awards in eleven different genres. He will share insights about the book business from an insider’s keen perspective and discuss his “Coming of Age Quartet” book set in Wisconsin. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Farley Center Volunteer Day in the Food Forest
5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 24
Join others as they work on the Farley Center Food Forest with the Wisconsin Food Forest Volunteers. Outdoor work includes planting and weeding. Hopefully they'll have mulch to spread. Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. Please meet in front of the red packing shed at 5:25 p.m. If you have any questions or want to sign up, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, May 24
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Trivia Night
7-9 p.m., Tuesday, May 24
At at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Blood Pressure Checks
9 a.m,, Wednesday, May 25
Free, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. No registration required.
Visit the Verona Area High School
9-11 a.m., Wednesday, May 25
For Fitchburg and Verona Chamber of Commerce members, a presentation tour, and q&a regarding the 234 Wildcat Way high school building.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 25
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Library Yarn Club
4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 25
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join others at the library for a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, they’ll meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, they'll meet in the library’s Community Room. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
70's, 80's, 90's Classic Rock Trivia Night
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 25
Join for Themed Trivia at The Mill Paoli. Admission is free.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, May 25
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Basic Training for Dragonfly Monitors
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 25
Do you like being outside and have a passion for finding unique species that are important to watershed health? With a commitment of only a few hours per month, you can become a dragonfly monitor! Your first step is to join the basic training for dragonfly monitors. This online training will equip you with basic scientific knowledge of dragonflies, and will walk you through monitoring methods and techniques. Sign up at uppersugar.org/events
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Wednesday, May 25
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
VAHS Spring Choir Concert
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 25
In the Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way.
Falls Prevention
2 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Join MD Melissa Ricker for a presentation about ways to decrease your risk of falling, including home safety, exercises, risky medications to discuss with your doctor, and other lifestyle changes. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Music: Andy Braun
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Johnny Cash, CCR, Beatles, Tom Petty, Eagles, Neil Young, Jimmy Buffett, and more. Join Andy Braun for folk-rock favorites and singer-songwriter selections from the 50s, 60s, & 70s through today. At Ole Duffers Pub, 1755 County Road PB.
Music: SunDance
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 26
SunDance Band will light up Paoli with rock and folk music you know and love. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
‘Verona Reads!’ Free Book Giveaway
5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Please join the library’s first ever community-wide read. Pick up your free copy of “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley (for adults and teens) or “Healer of the Water Monster” by Brian Young (for children). Books available while supplies last, one copy per family. A series of events including an author visit, book discussions, speakers, music, and food will be taking place throughout the month of June in connection with Verona Reads. More info available at: veronapubliclibrary.org/verona-reads-community-read-project
Books 'n Booze(less) Book Club at the Library
6-7 p.m., Thursday, May 26
This book club is temporarily going booze-free as they transition back to an in-person program that meets at the library. Join others to discuss “The Searcher” by Tana French. Visit the service desk inside the library to check out a copy. While alcohol is not allowed, feel free to bring a non-alcoholic beverage with you if you wish. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Drink With Your Dog - Brewery Manners Class
6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Love your dog? Love hanging out at your favorite brewery? Have the best of both worlds when you join us for this fun four-week class hosted by Wisconsin Brewing Company. Brewery Manners class teaches the essential skills for being a great brewery dog buddy: focus around distractions, resting under the table, polite greetings, not stealing beers… and more. This class is led by a certified Drink with Your Dog Instructor. At 1079 American Way.