The following events are set to take place between Thursday, May 5 and Thursday, May 12.
Participate in the library’s ‘Green Challenge’ through May 8
The Verona Public Library invites the community to participate in its Green Challenge to make a difference by making environmentally-friendly choices and changes. Each activity completed by a household or group earns an entry ticket to win prizes such as green products, outdoor experiences, garden center gift cards, and more. Activities may be completed from April 1 through May 8. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app on your mobile device to sign up and see the activities.
Music: Strait 8’s
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 5
Outlaw Blues. At Hop Garden, 6889 Canal St., Paoli
Movie: “Hanging Up”
10 a.m. to noon, Friday, May 6
“When Eve isn't being pulled in a million directions by her own life, she's being sucked into lengthy phone conversations with her cranky father or her two sisters. Soon, Eve realizes that sometimes to be heard, you just have to, well, hang up.” At the Verona Senior Center. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
The Artesians at the Mill Paoli
5-8 p.m., Friday, May 6
The Artesians, an acoustic and electric duo, take charge of outdoor stage with Dr. Travis T. Tone on guitars, vocals & harmonica, and Jeb on basses & vocals. Their motto: Rock on! No food/drink carry ins. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: James Crockett
5:30 p.m., Friday, May 6
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Music: Mike's MUD Music
6 p.m., Friday, May 6
Mike is back live! Come on down for some great tunes. At Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.
VAHS Music Department Presents: Jazz Show
7:30 p.m., Friday, May 6
Featuring vocal and instrumental jazz music. At the high school, 234 Wildcat Way.
Friday Night Marvel Champions
7:30-10 p.m., Friday, May 6
Groups will be playing Marvel Champions, a cooperative Living Card Game for 1-4 players. If they have more than 4 players, multiple games can be run at once. Valhalla will continue to require (and provide) masks, especially in the play area. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Dairyland Games
May 7-8
Verona is thrilled to welcome all of the Dairyland Games athletes to the VAHS Aquatic Center, Track and Fitness Center this weekend. Dairyland Games is Wisconsin's first and only multi-sport competition for individuals with physical disabilities that is sanctioned by the national leader in adaptive sports - Move United. dairylandsports.org/dairyland-games
Sugar River Gardeners plant sale
8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 7
The annual Sugar River Gardeners Plant Sale is set from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. There will be indoor and outdoor plants and herbs for sale, as well as artistic glass garden towers and greeting cards. The event will take place at St. Andrew's Church, 301 N. Main St. The fundraiser is for the community edible free gardens, which are maintained by Sugar River Gardeners volunteers.
FFA plant sale
8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 7
The annual Verona Area High School FFA Plant Sale is set from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. There will be annual flowers, veggies, herbs, hanging baskets, and house plants. The event will be at the VAHS Greenhouse, 234 Wildcat Way.
10th Annual Donald Dash Trail Run
9-11 a.m., Saturday, May 7
5/15 km trail run for all ages. Start and finish at Pop's Knoll Picnic Shelter area, 1925 Hwy 92. Online pre-registration at DonaldParkTrailRuns.com. Refreshments and prizes--many local sponsors. Proceeds to benefit trail maintenance at Donald County Park.
Mother’s Day flower sale pop-up
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Sunborn Gardens may be new to Verona, but owners Hans and Lisa Larsen have been selling flowers at the Dane County Farmers’ Market since 1975. The soon-to-open florist at 201 E. Verona Ave. will be hosting a pop-up event for Mother's day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Attendees can expect vase arrangements, speciality tulips, dahlia tubers, and sweet pea plants. All the flowers are local and environmentally friendly, Hans told the Press.
Rumbleslam Enters the Ring
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Valhalla Hobby will be demoing Rumbleslam, the game of Fantasy Wrestling. Rumbleslam can be played by 2-4 players and uses a 1ft x 1ft board for the wrestling ring. They will have two demo teams available for players to learn to play with. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Moonstone Day
3 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Free, casual Moonstone play day. There will be models available for new players to learn to play with. Valhalla Hobby will continue to require and provide masks for in-store play. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Bob and Irene's Town Pump
10 a.m., Saturday, May 7
The Verona Area Historical Society guest this month will be Irene Kaehr, who in 1968 with her husband Bob bought the Town Pump at 300 South Main Street (in the building most recently occupied by Tuvalu). Together they would run the Pump for several decades until Bob's passing in 1994, at which point Irene continued to run it until 2000. Irene will tell stories of the unique ideas that she and Bob implemented over the years including live music from Nashville, various culinary experiments like "frog legs", and even occasional go-go dancers. Join us in reminiscing about the interesting characters who visited and other small town happenings that took place at "The Pump". At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Herbalism 101
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7
There are safe, effective and inexpensive herbal remedies that can help you and your loved ones feel better. This informative class includes: An introduction to the different types of herbal preparations: tinctures, teas, capsules, and more. Students will be able to see, smell and taste different herbal preparations. Outdoor herb walks to enjoy and learn about local seasonal plants. How to use herbs safely. Fee: $95. Register at wildwoodinstitute.com. Wildwood Institute, 3311 Mound View Road.
Mother's Day Flower Market in Paoli
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Buy a ticket at Tipsy Gypsy, then stop by each shop in Paoli for a flower to gather a bouquet for for Mom. Along the way you may find some other treats, like gifts, art, cheese, and delicious food. If you haven't found that perfect Mother's Day gift yet, you will find it in Paoli. All profits donated to DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services).
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, May 7
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Free Comic Book Day
1-3 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Drop by to celebrate Free Comic Book Day. Choose some free comics for kids and teens, plus create your own comics, decorate a superhero mask and more. While supplies last. In the Verona Public Library Community Room. Geared to ages 6-18.
Music Chuck Bayuk with Nick Matthew at the Mill Paoli
1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Chuck Bayuk with Nick Matthew to take over the outdoor stage playing favorite with classic rock and Americana! No carry ins.
Island Party & Season Opener of the Riley Yard
1-6 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Join for an Island Party on the Yard on Saturday, May 7th featuring rum punch drink specials and music by Sista Sensi from 2-5ish! At 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Poetry Reading at Kismet Books
2 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Join for a book signing, poetry reading and meet & greet with local author and poet Carrie Voigt Schonhoff. This is a free event at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. Books will be available for purchase. Carrie Voigt Schonhoff, poet and author of The Liminal Space, has released her second published book of poems, The End of the Beginning. Schonhoff once again captures the spirit of her native Wisconsin while encapsulating the growth of her life’s journey and exciting next chapter. This work will resonate deeply with readers from the Midwest and pull at the heartstrings of those that continue to face challenges but never stop dreaming.
Cool Front at the Mill Paoli
5-8 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Cool Front to take the stage with R&B/Blues/Rock and classic rock. No carry ins. At 6890 Paoli Road.
An Intimate Musical Evening with Joe George
6 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Joe George kicks off the Trudeau Sessions summer series, May 7th, 2022, right here at (n+1)! This is a ticketed event and limited seats are available. To purchase your ticket to assure attendance, go ahead and visit here: trudeausessions.square.site. The event will be held at (n+1) café + lounge with 15 foot ceilings, cozy ambiance and indoor/outdoor seating. Feel free to bring an outdoor chair, cushion or blanket that helps you feel cozy. Light appetizers will be served and included in your ticket price. We will be offering a wide array of specialty craft bevs. Beverages are not included in the ticket price. Joe George's songs encompass a range of color, from folk and Americana, to cinematic and spacious. His tasteful use of string quartet on recordings adds a breath and emotion to his music.
Throwback Night at Wisconsin Brewing Company
6-9 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Celebrate springtime vibes, great brews, and your favorite 90s/00s tunes at Wisconsin Brewing Company with Star 67! We're throwing it back to the best of the 90s, 00s, and more for this free event! Star 67 will be busting out all the stops for this show including some special new songs to get you moving and dancing on a perfect Saturday night! At 1079 American Way
Music: Ken Wheaton
6-8 p.m., Saturday, May 7
Ken started playing professionally in high school. In the late 70s, he played with Clyde Stubblefield in Windows and performed with Under the Table, opening for such acts as Tommy James and The Shondells and Gary 'U.S' Bonds. At Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 8
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: Wend O'Lynn on Fiddle at the Mill Paoli
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 8
Wend O'Lynn on Fiddle to grace the stage at the Mill in Paoli! No carry ins. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Free Flesh and Blood CC Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, May 8
Casual, free Classic Constructed Armory event. Up to 3 (50min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Jenna Hufford at The Mill Paoli
2-5 p.m., Sunday, May 8
Jenna Hufford to take the stage at The Mill in Paoli! Enjoy country and rock, cold beer and spirits, and delicious nosh! No carry ins. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Car Seat 101 for Grandparents
10 a.m., Monday, May 9
Becky McCright from the Verona Fire Department will go over the state laws as well as the best/safest practices for transporting children. There will be several certified technicians available to check car seats and assist with installation. At the Verona Senior Center. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, May 9
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will be at the library to answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Warhammer Underworlds - Learn to Play
5:30-8 p.m., Monday, May 9
Come learn the exciting competitive game that's growing in the Madison area. Warhammer Underworlds blends the best of card games and miniature games to create a unique competitive experience for two players. At this learning night, there will be two friendly hosts from the local Underworlds community ready to teach you the basics and get you playing! Valhalla Hobby will continue to require (and provide) masks, especially in the play area. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Speaking With Music
6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, May 9
Hmong music is the last surviving musical language in the world. Able to mimic Hmong speech by using musical intervals, ornamentation, and chords to imitate linguistic tones, consonants, and vowels, Hmong music allows musicians to literally speak with music. Join Neg Now for a musical performance and to learn about Hmong music. Sponsored by Beyond the Page, Madison Community Foundation and National Endowment for the Humanities.
Drag Queen Bingo : May Flowers Edition
6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, May 9
April may bring Showers but May brings Flowers! Join us along with Dane County's Premier Drag Queen Bingo Hostess and our Miss Fifth Quarter, Bianca Lynn Breeze! Her sass and glamour will leave you wanting more! Come early to grab a table for you and your friends along with some amazing food and beverages. Tickets are $10 for 10 games. Bring your own Daubers or we do have daubers for sale as well. Come join in the full and one of the most talked about events! Call 608-845-9690 to reserve your table in advance. At Fifth Quarterm 161 Horizon Dr.
City of Verona Common Council
7 p.m., Monday, May 9
In the Council Chambers at 111 Lincoln St. Agenda online at ci.verona.wi.us
Virtual Baby Shark Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, May 10
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about Baby Shark. No registration needed. Baby Shark craft bags will be available in the children's area of library, while supplies last. Tune in on Facebook at facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary. The story time will be available to view until May 17.
Let's Discuss: "Kids Say the Darndest Things"
10 a.m., Tuesday, May 10
Let's relive those days by sharing our memories of our grandchildren's statements. This activity will bring smiles to all who attend. At the Verona Senior Center, call 608-845-7471 with questions.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 10
At Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Register to donate at redcrossblood.org/give.html.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, May 10
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Knitting and Crocheting at Icki Sticki
7:30-10:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 10
A night for crafters alike to get together and socialize out in public. Enjoy with friends and others. At 103 S. Main St.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, May 11
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “The Little Paris Bookshop” by Nina George in person at the Verona Senior Center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Want to join virtually instead? Call the Senior Center at 608-845-7471 to request the Zoom link. No registration required. Everyone is welcome!
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce Networking Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
The Chamber's Networking Lunch serves as a monthly all-member meeting where we welcome new members, give updates on local events and news, and give our members the opportunity to address the group as well! It's also a great way to get to know your fellow Verona businessfolk! Bring some business cards to exchange, a name badge if you have one, and enjoy the lunch. To register early, visit veronawi.com. If you need help with your log-in and password or you still need to set up your account, please call Molly at 845-5777 or e-mail info@veronawi.com. Cost is $15.
Movie: “Bringing Up Baby”
Noon, Wednesday, May 11
“Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn star in this screwball comedy classic about a madcap heiress who upsets the staid existence of a straitlaced zoology professor.” If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Pork Chop Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
American Legion Post 385 will serve a pork chop dinner on Wednesday May 11th from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (eat-in or carryout). No call ahead orders or reservation will be taken. The dinner includes: a pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, apple sauce, roll and dessert. Cost is $12 per adult and just $10 for children 10 and under. One dollar from each dinner will go towards their scholarship fund to be awarded to Verona High School students. This is their last fundraiser dinner until September 14th. The Verona American Legion Post is located at 207 Legion Street.
Library Yarn Club
4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, please join the library at a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, they’ll meet outside on the lawn behind on the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of cold or rainy weather, the group will meet in the library’s Community Room. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
Drag Queen Bingo
5-9 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
The stunning and witty Bianca Lynn Breeze will be calling numbers for Drag Queen Bingo at The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Road! The second Wednesday of every month from May-October.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
College Admissions 101: Standardized Testing, Grades, College Tours, Scholarships, and More
7-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
Join Zach Galin from Galin Education to learn what sophomores and juniors can be doing now to prepare for the college application process. From planning your courses and your summer plans, to when to start visiting colleges and writing essays, you will come away with a timeline of what to expect and how to make the most of your next years of high school. Both guardians and students are welcome! In Verona Public Library Community Room, register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Trivia
7- 9 p.m., Wednesday, May 11
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Badger Talks: Karen Oberhauser Monarch Conservation
10 a.m., Thursday, May 12
Join Karen Oberhauser, Director of the UW- Madison Arboretum as she discusses a variety of monarch related topics such as biology, conservation, climate change, and natural enemies. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Medicare & Health Insurance Supplements
10 a.m. to Noon, Thursday, May 12
Have questions about Medicare, Health Insurance Supplements, or Drug Coverage or other questions about insurance related to retirement? Deb Harvey and her team from Retirement Specialists, LLC have 20+ years of experience and are available to meet one-on-one to answer your questions and explore coverage. There is no fee for this consultation. Retirement Specialists, LLC can also be a great resource while planning your retirement. To schedule a consultation, call Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471.
Vets Group
Noon to 2 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Are you a veteran? Please join. Socialize and chat with other local Veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts. This group meets the second Thursday of every month at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Now in person! Join fellow Pokémon fanatics at the library for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. Ages 6-11.
Music: Down From The Hills at The Mill Paoli
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Stand with Ukraine: Ukrainian Author Event
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th has shaken the world to its foundation. Dr. Ruslana Westerlund is an author and a local Ukrainian whose family is still in Ukraine. Dr. Westerlund will talk about the war and read from her book, From Borsch to Burgers: A Cross-Cultural Memoir, which she published before the war started. She will share stories about Ukraine, show pictures of her peaceful agrarian country and briefly cover the history of Ukraine's fight against the Russian aggressor for more than a century. Books will be available for sale and signing. All proceeds from book sales will go to support humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in Ukraine. In Verona Public Library Community Room, register at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Optimist Club Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 12
Guests and anyone interested in joining the club are more than welcome. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.