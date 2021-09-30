The following events are set to take place between Thursday, September 30 and Thursday, October 7.
Fall Fest raffle tickets on sale now
Leading into the Verona Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 1 the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is holding an ongoing raffle.
There are over 25 prizes that will be awarded and all prizes are valued at least $250 and up, according to a Chamber newsletter. Prizes include a 65-inch Sony HD Smart TV, iPhone, Apple Watch, professional mixer, teeth whitening and “lots” of gift cards.
Tickets are on sale $10 a piece or three for $20.
Only 4,000 tickets will be sold in all and the drawing will be held at Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 1.
Tickets can be purchased from the Chamber at 120 W. Verona Avenue.
For information, call (608) 845-5777.
Medicare seminars
10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Thursday, September 30
The Verona Senior Center will hold Medicare seminars on Sept. 30.
The seminars will be led by Rodney Jayroe, an agent with Physicians Mutual Life Insurance. Jayroe will explain how to make the most of what you are entitled to, how and when to enroll, what Medicare does and does not cover and the ins and outs of Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplemental insurance.
There will be two seminars, one at 10 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.
Registration is required. For those that are attending in-person at the senior center, they should check in with the front desk; for those attending virtually, they can visit the senior center’s scheduling website at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk, where the login information for the virtual portion of the seminar is published.
For more information about the seminars or to register, visit the Verona Senior Center’s website at friendsoftheveronaseniorcenter.org or call the senior center at (608) 845-7471.
Music: Denny Diamond
2 p.m., Thursday, September 30
Denny sings a variety of songs from Dean Martin, Jim Croce, Ricky Nelson, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Neal Diamond and more. Enjoy his engaging humor and story telling with a myriad of anecdotes that span his 20+ years in the entertainment industry.
Held at The Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Music: John Kostel
5-8 p.m., Thursday, September 30
Folk/country musicican.
At Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Fall Fest
4-10 p.m., Friday, October 1
The Chamber invites the community for food trucks, hay rides, a petting zoo, a magic show, an outdoor showing of the movie “Hocus Pocus,” bonfires, pumpkin painting, a beer tent, ring toss, pumpkin bowling, live acoustic music by the band Top Shelf, an artists’ and farmers’ market, games and crafts, pumpkin chucking and bobbing for apples.
Grab your coziest hoodie, gloves and a blanket to enjoy the crisp night air as you spend time with your family and the community at Hometown USA Festival Park, located behind the Verona Ice Arena at 451 E. Verona Ave.
The Chamber is seeking partners to make the event a success.
Businesses and organizations are invited to host a fall themed game or activity.
Volunteers to set up and decorate the fields and tents are also being requested, including hauling hay bales and wood, selling beer tickets and cleaning-up after the event.
Anyone interested in being an art or craft vendor in the Fall Fest marketplace may also sign up to do so.
To host a game or volunteer to help, contact Robin Phelps at rphelps@veronawi.com.
To be a vendor or to learn more about the event, visit business.veronawi.com.
Music: The Trophy Husbands
5-8 p.m., Friday, October 1
Folk/country/rock musicians.
At Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Blood Drive
7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 2
Held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.
Chinese-English Story Time: Fire Safety
10-11 a.m., Saturday, October 2
Fire Safety Month Kick-Off with Verona Area International School staff and students featuring firefighter books, songs, language practice, and a take-home craft along with a special guest from the Verona Fire Department. Bring a blanket, look for the fire truck in the parking lot, and head around to the back of the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., for story time. All ages are welcome.
Saturday Storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, October 2
Join Kismet Books for a story and maybe a song upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. Held at 101 Main St.
For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Music: The Mcloskeys, Titan Loose
1-8 p.m., Friday, October 1
Folk/country/rock musicians.
At Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 2
"Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there’s a little something for everyone."
Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro is at 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, October 3
The Paoli Farmers’ Market has returned to the banks of the Sugar River.
The event, which takes place at Paoli Mill, 6890 Paoli Road, is set for Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through fall, according to the Visit Paoli Facebook page.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors. Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos are made fresh by Molino Taqueria. There will also be live music each week on a stage, according to the Hop Garden’s Facebook page.
For information, call 235-2771.
Farley Center’s Fall Festival
The Farley Center at 2299 Spring Rose Road is hosting a Fall Festival beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. Attendees will be able to pick apples, wash and slice them and press the apples in a 180-year-old cider press. Attendees are also invited to bring baked apple treats to the fest to share with others or make copies of their recipes to share. There will be tours of the Natural Path Sanctuary cemetery, the farm and the beekeeping. Steep N Brew West is donating hot coffee for all the festival goers. Farley Center farmers will be selling organic vegetables. Madame Chu is back this year with a jalapeno and honey mixture only made and sold at the Farley Center Fall Festival. El Sabor de Puebla will be selling tamales in vegetarian, chicken or pork varieties. An eggroll fundraiser in support of the Hmong Institute will also be held. The Madison Area Ukulele Initiative will be performing from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
To share an apple recipe in advance of the event or to pre-order tamales or egg-rolls, email programs@farleycenter.org. For the schedule of events, visit farleycenter.org/event/farley-center-fall-festival-2021.
Chili Cook-Off at Paoli Mill
Noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3
Nothing says Autumn quite like a chili cook-off. Mark your calendar for Sunday, Oct. 3 to head to Hop Garden in Paoli for a bottomless bowl of chili. Sample the contenders' favorite chili recipes and vote for your favorite. Cost is $5, and all net proceeds go to Green County Humane Society.
Want to compete? Details and sign up form are available at the Hop Garden Tap Room, 6889 Canal St., or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/thehopgardenwi.
Tailgate Party
3-6:30 p.m., Sunday, October 3
Grab your lawn chairs and join at Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave., for this outdoor event. They'll be watching the Packers vs. Steelers game on the big screen. Enjoy fun tailgate food, a meal at half time, and different activities during each quarter for all ages. Bring along your pint-sized Packers fans for kid's crafts and games too. All are welcome.
Everybody Story Time Outdoors
9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 4
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0-5.
This story time will be repeated at 10:30 a.m.
Walk behind the library to find our outdoor story time space. Bring your blanket and find a circle on the ground for your family’s space, so that you can keep distanced from others.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Bonus produce day at BPNN
3:30-5:30 p.m., Monday, October 4
Verona-based, Dane County-serving Badger Prairie Needs Network has added an extra, seasonal distribution day.
The food pantry at 1200 E. Verona Ave. has added a “produce day” from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Mondays, which will be a summer growing season-only distribution day according to BPNN’s website.
The produce distribution day is intended for its usual pantry guests and is not intended to be open to everybody.
Those who qualify for food assistance from BPNN are allowed up to two visits per month, but the produce day is a bonus and does not count as one of the two visits.
No registration is required before arrival, people may just show up.
Malifaux Game Night
5-10 p.m., Monday, October 4
Come Play Malifaux at Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road. Masks are currently required.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiate/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m., Monday, October 4
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Hometown Helpers group
10-11 a.m., Tuesday, October 5
If you are seeking to creatively help your community, a sewing, knitting and crocheting group might be of interest.
From 10-11 a.m. every first Tuesday of the month, community members are invited to put their talents and compassion into action by using their needles or hooks to create items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags, according to the Verona Senior Center newsletter.
The group meets at the center, 108 Paoli St.
The Helpers’ mission is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in the community by donating the creations to local nonprofit agencies, according to the newsletter.
For information, contact project coordinator Kate Seal at (608) 310–7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org.
Verona stormwater informational meeting is Oct. 5
The Verona Storm Water Utility has been testing the use of flocculants to treat stormwater ponds in Verona. To learn more about this process, the city is inviting people to participate in a virtual meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, sponsored by the Verona Public Library
The city has used two different aluminum flocculants, alum (aluminum sulfate) and aluminum chlorohydrate. While both are effective at reducing phosphorus levels in stormwater ponds, they have different longevity and advantages, according to a city news release.
The American Way Pond has been treated twice, once in 2019 and once in 2021. The Silent Street Pond and the Meister Pond were both treated in 2021, according to a city news release.
Marty Ciesclik, construction manager for the City of Verona Public Works Department, will report on what has been learned so far and where the program is going in the near future. The program will be presented via Zoom. People are asked to register in advance to receive the Zoom link via email.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Intermedio/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 5
This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Game of Thrones Trivia Night
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 5
Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Movie showing: "Edward Scissorhands"
Noon, Wednesday, October 6
Held at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Verona Downtown Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 6
Hometown Junction Park, 101 Railroad St.
Visit veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com
USRWA to hold open house Oct. 6
Learn more about the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association and some of its programs during an open house the first week of October.
From 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, Association members will hold an informal open house at Tuvalu Coffeehouse, 300 S. Main St., to talk about changes with the organization and learn about volunteer opportunities and conservation programs being led by area farmers. Complimentary refreshments will be served.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, visit uppersugar.org/events.
Flu Clinic, Vision Screenings, Hearing Tests
9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, October 7
Participants can visit with a variety of vendors and find a wealth of resources and information on many interesting and important topics. Many of the vendors you enjoyed visiting in past years will be returning as well as some new ones! Flu shots will be available thanks to Walgreens Pharmacy; please RSVP. Please bring your Medicare card to your appointment.
Held at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. For information, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call (608) 845-7471.
Music: Old Black Joe and Friends
5-8 p.m., Thursday, October 7
Blues/rock at Hop Garden Tap Room, 6818 Canal St., Paoli.
For information, visit thehopgarden.net
Ice Age Trail hiking presentation
6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 7
Learn about the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and its history before planning your next trek with a presentation in the first week of October.
The Verona Public Library will host a presentation about the 1,000-mile long Ice Age Trail, led by Melissa Pierick and Amy Lord with the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Their presentation, which will be held in the library’s community room, will talk about the trail’s history and share resources for planning a hike.
Registration is not required, and the event is free to attend. For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
VAHS Theater to present ‘XANADU’ Oct. 7-9
A piece of the 1980s will be coming to the Verona Area High School’s stage this fall.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 7-9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 9, the high school theater department will put on the Tony Award -nominee for Best Musical “XANADU,” which was first adapted from the 1980 movie by the same name. The show will be the theater department’s first in-person show since March 2020, and the first performed to an audience in the new high school’s performing arts center, located at 234 Wildcat Way.
The plot of the musical follows the journey of Greek muse Kira (played by Bella Becker), who descends from the heavens into 1980 California to create the first roller disco after a human chalk artist named Sonny (Brennan Pelletier) draws her and her muse sisters. Kira’s sisters Calliope (Eva Perez) and Melpomene (Lora Reinfeldt) become jealous as she searches for “Xanadu,” something her father Zeus had promised to her, but prompt her banishment to Earth by making her fall for Sonny.
To create the roller disco, Kira and Sonny must convince real estate mogul Danny (Daniel Christian) to sell them an old theater to renovate, and their plans almost fall through until Kira reminds Danny of an old love interest, Kitty.
The musical is directed with Brian Cowing, with musical direction by high school choir teacher Heather Thorpe and orchestra by band teacher Eric Anderson.
General admission tickets for the show can be purchased for $15 a person at vahs.vbotickets.com.
For more information, go to vahs.vbotickets.com or email Lauri Halminiak at lauri.halminiak@verona.k12.wi.us.
Telling A People’s Story: African-American Children’s Illustrated Literature — panel exhibition
Through Monday, October 4
An exhibit from the Miami University Art Museum will be at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
According to the description, the exhibit addresses the presentation of African-American identity and history in a creative, educational and respectful manner; the raising of greater awareness for the role African-American illustrators and authors play in the development and growth of the field of children’s literature; the topic of social justice throughout African-American history; the need for awareness to the challenges African-American children’s book authors and illustrators face in a field lacking sufficient representation of minorities; and the importance of appreciating the culture and history of a people who are deeply rooted in the American story.
The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours and is open to the public.
Outdoor art installation features 26 artists using only natural materials
The Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its natural burial grounds and nature preserve, the Natural Path Sanctuary, with an outdoor art exhibition.
The art show, called “Rooted in the Land,” features 26 area artists from Sunday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 31 at the 2299 Spring Rose Road land.
This is the fifth year Farley Center has invited artists to create works in the woods, and this year is the largest exhibition yet, according to the website. The event has taken place every other year since 2013.
The exhibit’s artists created installations throughout the sanctuary’s woods this summer by using only natural materials that will safely decompose back into the ground, the website states.
Additional events include a reception to meet the artists from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Light refreshments and drinks will be served at the event.
“It’s a big year of celebration, and we have a variety of special events and art in the woods,” the center’s website states.
This year’s event also celebrates the purchase of 66 acres of land in December 2020, which the center is dedicating for future farming use.
The Farley Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting ecological sustainability, social justice and peace, its website states. It is located on 43 acres of farm and woodland.
The center’s website acknowledges that the land it occupies are the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“In the face of past injustice, we celebrate the vibrancy and strength of the Nation, our common land stewardship goals, the importance of a sense of place, and our shared commitment to the earth and its resources,” the website states.
For information, visit farleycenter.org.