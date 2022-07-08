The Brazen Dropouts cycling team and Movin’ Shoes Running Club are partnering-up to bring you a day of racing in Verona.
At 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, there will be a cross country 5K running race at the high school’s course, 234 Wildcat Way.
Parking will be available at the high school’s cross country parking lot until the lot fills up, then additional parking will be available at Verona High School.
Runners are encouraged to park at the baseball fields lot, south of the school.
Give yourself plenty of time to get to the course as there will only be one 5K race that starts at 9 a.m.
After the 5K race, stick around for awards and raffles. The 5K awards will be held at the high school alongside the criterium podiums.
The age groups awarded will be 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and older.
You are also invited to check out the criterium races being held around the high school throughout the day.
To register in advance, visit zippy-reg.com/online_reg/index2022.php?e=1685.
Day-of, on-site registration opens at 8:15 a.m.
The cost to participate is $35.