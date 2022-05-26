The following events are set to take place between Thursday, May 26 and Thursday, June 2.
Verona Spring Scavenger Hunt returns May 23-30
Celebrate National Scavenger Hunt Day with a stroll down Verona's Main Street while solving a mystery – the “Mystery the Stolen Scoop.” In this interactive, public game, participants are challenged to find the 12 ice cream signs hung at businesses on Main Street in Verona to solve the mystery. All signs will be visible from outside of the businesses and be located between Kismet Books and Verona Vision Care at business locations on Main Street. Once solved, players can turn in their completed player cards at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Verona Ave., to be entered into a prize drawing. The prizes include gift cards to Miller and Sons Supermarket, Purple Goose gift store, Icki Sticki, The Sow's Ear coffee shop, and local restaurants, as well as a Kismet Books tote bag and a locally-made book pillow. Player cards can be picked during business hours at the Verona Chamber of Commerce, Kismet Books (101 N. Main St.), or Icki Sticki (103 S. Main St.) Participants may also send the Verona Chamber a picture of their player card through a Facebook message to be entered into the prize drawing. The game will run from May 23-30. Prize winners will be drawn on May 31. For more information, visit treehouse21.com/icecream-hunt.
Falls Prevention
2 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Join MD Melissa Ricker for a presentation about ways to decrease your risk of falling, including home safety, exercises, risky medications to discuss with your doctor, and other lifestyle changes. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins.
Melted Food Truck Pop-up
5 p.m., Thursday, May 26
“The Cadillac of grilled cheese.” At n+1 cafe, 507 Bruce St.
Music: Andy Braun
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Johnny Cash, CCR, Beatles, Tom Petty, Eagles, Neil Young, Jimmy Buffett, and more. Join Andy Braun for folk-rock favorites and singer-songwriter selections from the 50s, 60s, & 70s through today. At Ole Duffers Pub, 1755 County Road PB.
Music: Katie Scullin
5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26
Neo Soul, Pop, Indie, Rock. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Music: SunDance
5-8 p.m., Thursday, May 26
SunDance Band will light up Paoli with rock and folk music you know and love. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
‘Verona Reads!’ Free Book Giveaway
5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Please join the library’s first ever community-wide read. Pick up your free copy of “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley (for adults and teens) or “Healer of the Water Monster” by Brian Young (for children). Books available while supplies last, one copy per family. A series of events including an author visit, book discussions, speakers, music, and food will be taking place throughout the month of June in connection with Verona Reads. More info available at: veronapubliclibrary.org/verona-reads-community-read-project
Badger Mill Creek corridor garlic mustard pull
5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 26
The Friends of Badger Mill Creek organization invite the community to join them for a garlic mustard pull to help native plants grow along the Badger Mill Creek corridor There are two pulls scheduled this week, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 26. Interested individuals should meet at the Lincoln Street bridge. Participants are reminded to plan for being in nature during tick and mosquito season and bring work gloves if they'd like. "This is a great way we can all help keep the invasive species out to allow for the native plants to grow," event planner Jennifer Jean said. "This will be a family friendly event and a great way to meet members of the community. Hope to meet some more neighbors!"
Books 'n Booze(less) Book Club at the Library
6-7 p.m., Thursday, May 26
This book club is temporarily going booze-free as they transition back to an in-person program that meets at the library. Join others to discuss “The Searcher” by Tana French. Visit the service desk inside the library to check out a copy. While alcohol is not allowed, feel free to bring a non-alcoholic beverage with you if you wish. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Drink With Your Dog - Brewery Manners Class
6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m., Thursday, May 26
Love your dog? Love hanging out at your favorite brewery? Have the best of both worlds when you join us for this fun four-week class hosted by Wisconsin Brewing Company. Brewery Manners class teaches the essential skills for being a great brewery dog buddy: focus around distractions, resting under the table, polite greetings, not stealing beers… and more. This class is led by a certified Drink with Your Dog Instructor. At 1079 American Way.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 26 and June 2
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, May 26 and June 2
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 27
At Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.html
Music: King Sies Fries
5-8 p.m., Friday, May 27
Make a night of it in Paoli! King Sies Fries delivers country and rock favorites. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Music: Sarah Day
6-9 p.m., Friday, May 27
Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter Sarah Day performs acoustic music with roots in country, folk, and rock. Influenced by female powerhouses of the past. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Badger Prairie Needs Network New volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28
New volunteer orientation is back at BPNN! If you are brand new to BPNN or have never been to orientation, they are offering sessions. More info at bpnn.org/volunteer.html
Volunteer Day at Olson Oak Woods: Pull Garlic Mustard
9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 28
Upper Sugar River Watershed volunteers are headed to Olson Oak Woods State Natural Area and will be helping to pull garlic mustard. Join at 1744 Fritz Road.
Badger Prairie Spring Workday
9 a.m., Saturday, May 28
Come help the Capital Off Road Pathfinders get the trails in shape for riding! We'll be concentrating on spring cleanup and trail maintenance at Badger Prairie County Park, 4654 Maple Grove Dr.
Yoga at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, May 28
Join on Saturdays for Yoga at The Mill Paoli. $15 per class. 9 a.m. start. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Brats with the Verona Senior Center Board
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 28
In the Millers & Sons Parking Lot. The Senior Center’s Friends Board will be hosting a Miller and Sons brat sale. Food choices include brats or hot dogs, chips, soda and water. The Board's purpose is to help the Senior Center better serve Verona seniors.
Saturday storytime
11 a.m., Saturday, May 28
Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St. A story and maybe a song will be upstairs in the Brickhouse Studio. Stories are read by community volunteers and sometimes special guests. For information, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Bushido Demo and Game Day
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 28
They will continue to require (and provide) masks, especially in the play space. They will be playing and demoing Bushido. Their space can accommodate up to 8 players. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Ken Wheaton
1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 28
Settle in at the Mill park and enjoy acoustic originals, jazz and blues standards, and pop favorites from the 60s to the present. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Mobcraft Beer Meat Raffle
1 p.m., Saturday, May 28
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Farley Center Volunteer Day in the Sculpture Garden
4:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29
Join to work on the sculptures to get ready for the upcoming August 13th Sculpture Exhibit Reception. Please meet front of the red packing shed at 4:30. You will be doing outdoor clean up work. Please dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. If you have a small shovel, please bring that as well. If you have any questions, e-mail programs@farleycenter.org. At 2299 Spring Rose Road.
Music: The Trophy Husbands
5-8 p.m., Saturday, May 28
Head to the Mill Paoli for an evening of rock, country, folk, pop, blues, jazz & originals. The Trophy Husbands know how to rock! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 29
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: Annie Emmenegger
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, May 29
Annie Emmenegger bill deliver smooth folk and bluegrass while you enjoy the Farmers' Market! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
A Song of Ice and Fire Tournament
10:30 a.m., Sunday, May 29
All participants will be required to wear a mask properly at all times inside the building. They strongly recommend that you are vaccinated and boosted, and do a rapid COVID test the morning of the event. Come participate in their fifth Song of Ice and Fire Tournament! Standard 40 pt tournament. You may optionally bring two lists and decide between them at the start of the round, per the tournament guidelines. Please print the last page of the tournament guidelines document and have it filled out before the start of the first round. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Free Flesh and Blood Blitz Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, May 29
They will continue to require and provide masks for in-store play. Casual, free Blitz Armory event. Up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive.
Music: The Rascal Theory
1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 29
Soul/blues/rock. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: The Dawg Bones
2-5 p.m., Sunday, May 29
The Dawg Bones will light up the park with a wide variety of tunes including Johnny Cash, Elvis, The Stray Cats, Buddy Holly, Merle Haggard and more! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters
Memorial Day Observance
10 a.m., Monday, May 30
The Verona American Legion will host a Memorial Day program. The Legion invites the community to join them honoring and remembering those that paid the ultimate sacrifice, “so that we can enjoy the freedoms we live and breathe each day,” it wrote in a news release. The program will begin at the Verona Badger Ridge Middle School’s Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., at 10 a.m. Following the indoor program, a short ceremony will be held at the Verona cemetery to include a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” A fellowship potluck will follow at the American Legion’s hall, located at 207 Legion St. All of the May 30 events are open to the public.
Music: Old Black Joe and Friends
1-4 p.m., Monday, May 30
OBJ and Friends to bring smooth blues and rock to the park stage! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Drunk Yoga
3-4:30 p.m., Monday, May 30
As the original, internationally-acclaimed Drunk Yoga brand by Eli Walker, defy convention to curate weird, interactive wellness experiences that spark radical belonging. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. Fee: $35
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, May 31
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Trivia Night
7-9 p.m., Tuesday, May 31
At at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Important Things to Know About Medicare Fraud
10 a.m., Wednesday, June 1
In this virtual presentation you will learn how to prevent, detect, and report Medicare fraud, abuse, and errors, with examples from the SMP program (Wisconsin Senior Medicare Patrol), and the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). This presentation will be given by Ingrid Kundinger, Project Manager with WI SMP. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 1
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Dragonfly Monitoring Training
5 p.m., Wednesday, June 1
Join the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association’s citizen science volunteer program as a dragonfly monitor. Learn about the diversity of dragonfly species found in our local ponds and rivers and their importance to ecosystems during this workshop. Those who attend will be certified to become citizen-science dragonfly monitors who collect data during the months of June and July. UW-Madison ecologist Robert Bohanan will lead the training, and welcomes all ages and abilities. Meet at Whalen Pond, 601 Whalen Road.
Bingo
6 p.m., Wednesday, June 1
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
70's, 80's, 90's Classic Rock Trivia Night
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 1
Join for Themed Trivia at The Mill Paoli. Admission is free.
Creating a Pollinator Paradise
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 1
Whether planting a garden, enjoying the beauty of your landscape or sitting down to a delicious meal, you have bees, butterflies, and other pollinators to thank. These essential members of our ecosystem are responsible for much of the food and beauty we enjoy each day. Create the right habitat and you can fill your landscape with bees, butterflies, birds, and other pollinators. Melinda Myers, gardening expert and author, will discuss plant selection, design strategies and plant care to help attract and support pollinators. Soon you will be enjoying their beauty and increased productivity in your garden. This webinar is free, but registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Trivia
7-9 p.m., Wednesday, June 1
At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Verona Area High School Band Concert
7:30-9 p.m., Wednesday, June 1
At 234 Wildcat Way
Kindermusik
10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 2
The Wonder Studio presents a demo Kindermusik class for ages 0-5 and accompanying adults. Come sing, play, and move at the library! Masks are encouraged. To request sign language interpretation or other accommodation for special needs, please contact the youth services desk at 608-845-7180 x3 at least two weeks before the event. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room.
Music: Two Sick Charlie
5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 2
Too Sick Charlie brings his cigar box guitar to the stage once again! Enjoy an evening of American blues and roots music. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dance Troupe
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 2
Wisconsin Dells Singers & Dance Troupe and Elliott Funmaker Sr. of the Ho-Chunk and Meskwaki Nations will perform traditional songs, stories, and dances of the Ho-Chunk people. Music CD's will be available for sale and signing. At Verona Public Library.