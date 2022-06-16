The following events are set to take place between Thursday, June 16 and Thursday, June 23.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursday, June 16
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Veteran Themed Movie: “Dunkirk”
1:30-4 p.m., Thursday, June 16
Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea, British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces facing a ferce battle in World War II. Popcorn will be served. At the Verona Senior Center. Call 608-845-7471 to attend.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, June 16
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics at the library for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of the library’s. For ages 6-11. Masks are encouraged. No registration.
Fitch-Rona EMS District Commission Meeting
6:15 p.m., Thursday, June 16
Held in Fitchburg City Hall, Jeanie Sieling Room (Room 204), 5520 Lacy Road. Agenda available at ci.verona.wi.us.
Town of Verona Plan Commission Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16
Held at 7669 County Highway PD. Agenda available at town.verona.wi.us.
Verona Reads: "Firekeeper's Daughter" Book Discussion
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16
Meet in the Verona Public Library Community Room to discuss “The Firekeeper's Daughter.” Copies of the book are available at the library service desk for checkout.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, June 17
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one person, then answer the group question with the total number of people in your group. Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Salad Potluck Fundraiser with Bahama Bob
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, June 17
Do you have a favorite salad you are willing to share? Join the Senior Center for its very first Salad Potluck Fundraiser. Door Prizes from Kismet Books, Dorn Hardware, Walgreens, Hometown Pharmacy and more. 108 Paoli St. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Open Art Time: Beach
1-3 p.m., Friday, June 17
Drop into the Verona Public Library Community Room and get creative with different art projects each week. Ages 4-10. No registration. Masks are encouraged.
Food truck: Pancho’s Tacos
4:30-7 p.m., Friday, June 17
Pancho's Tacos will be at Riley Tavern this Friday afternoon.
Live Music: The Artesians
5-8 p.m., Friday, June 17
The Artesians, an acoustic and electric duo, take charge of outdoor stage with Dr. Travis T. Tone on guitars, vocals & harmonica, and Jeb on basses & vocals. Their motto: Rock on! No food/drink carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters
Music: Michael Daring
7-9 p.m., Friday, June 17
Michael Darling is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer from Madison, WI, inspired by contemporary artists like Perfume Genius, Lana Del Rey, and Father John Misty. At Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar, 109 S. Main St.
VACT presents “Beauty and the Beast”
7:30 p.m., Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 and Thursday, June 23; 2 p.m., Sunday, June 19
Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. Performances will be held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. Buy tickets at vact.org.
Customer Appreciation Day at Old Duffers Pub
10 a.m. to close, Saturday, June 18
A couple local artists will be performing. First will be Andy Braun. He will perform a lot of Folk Rock from the Fifties on up from. He is playing from Noon to 3 p.m. Afterwards, from 5-9 p.m., Cloud 10 is going to excite your ears and your dancing feet with all the rocking sing-a-longs you can think of. At 1755 County Road PB.
Guided Downtown Verona History Walk
10 a.m., Saturday, June 18
On this 90 minute (.75 mile) walking tour you will hear interesting stories of historic people, homes, and businesses that have occupied many sites on Verona's South Main Street over the last 175 years. Sign-up is required for this event, and is open at this link: signup.com/go/MbxaLXz
Summer Solstice Party
11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, June 18
To celebrate longer, sunnier days ahead, Wisconsin Brewing Company have crafted three special brews for you to be sippin’ on sunshine. They are in limited supply, please pre-order to guarantee a taste This summer celebration will include specialty beer, food, live music, outdoor market. If you're interested in being a vendor at our outdoor market, email Sara at sara@wisconsinbrewingcompany.com. Rain date is Tuesday, June 21.
Dystopian Wars: Let's get Ship-faced Demo and Game Day
11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 18
Come play Dystopian Wars by Warcradle Studios. Models will be available to borrow for learning the game. Masks are required in the store. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Flesh and Blood Uprising Pre-release
Noon, Saturday, June 18
Valhalla Hobby's Uprising Pre-release event will be held on Saturday, June 18 and will start at noon. They will borrow space from the gym next door to accommodate up to 16 players. Each player will receive two promos and 6 Uprising booster packs at the beginning of the event. Each player will receive 2 participation prize packs at the end of the event. Top 4 players will get a promo of their choice from our backlog of extra event promos, picking in order of their ranking. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Live Music: Chicken Bacon
1-4 p.m., Saturday, June 18
Spend an afternoon at The Mill Paoli and jam out to Chicken Bacon! Americana, Folk and Rock never sounded so good. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Live Music: The Trophy Husbands
5-8 p.m., Saturday, June 18
Head to the Mill Paoli for an evening of rock, country, folk, pop, blues, jazz & originals. The Trophy Husbands know how to rock! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Music: Ced Ba'etch'
6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 18
Ced Ba'etch' is a Madison based french expatriate guitar player/singer. His guitar picking is an alternating bass melodic fingerstyle and his vast repertoire encompasses Hawaiian slack key, americana 'big thumb' guitar, 1920's country blues, movie soundtracks, french pop music of the past and Parisian waltz as well as original material. At The Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 19
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Live Music: Ken Sabroff
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 19
Ken Sabroff shares his music live at The Mill Paoli. Enjoy the Farmers' Market while enjoying classic rock, pop and country. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Bring Your 'Pop to Pop's Knoll' Annual Father's Day Picnic
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 19
Annual Father's Day Picnic at Donald County Park. Bring dad and family and a picnic lunch. Root Beer Floats and Hot Dogs available for purchase. Easy listening bluegrass music, kids’ scavenger hunt. At 1925 Hwy 92.
Kids’ Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, June 19
Join at Kismet Books for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books while they’re there. Tea and craft supply quantities are limited. At 101 N. Main St.
Free Flesh and Blood CC Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, June 19
Casual, free Classic Constructed Armory event. Up to 3 (50min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Father's Day Meat Raffle
1 p.m., Sunday, June 19
At Paoli Pub, 6893 Paoli Road.
Music: Whoz Playing Live
2-5 p.m., Sunday, June 19
Whoz Playing is a professional 6-7 piece (with sax) playing a large variety that pleases everyone from swing to classic and modern rock, classic and modern country. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Read It and Eat: The Aquanaut
3-4 p.m., Monday, June 20
Discuss the graphic novel “The Aquanaut” by Dan Santat in person, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Ages 8-11. Books will be available for check out prior to the discussion. Stop by the youth services desk in the library to request one.
Lawn Games & Frozen Treats
3:30-4:30 p.m., Monday, June 20
Ages 12-18. Play lawn games behind the library with other teens, weather permitting. Enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, Spikeball, giant Jenga, etc. Don't forget your sunscreen. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Professional Development Business Before Nine: Leveraging your Current Relationships to Increase Sales
7:30-9 a.m., Tuesday, June 21
Join Emily Bissen, CEO of Blue Heron Business Partners, as she shares how to leverage your current network and relationships to increase sales opportunities in your business. She will show you how to leverage your relationship building super power with three steps. The presentation is from 8-9 a.m. at the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce's Offices at 120 W. Verona Ave. A light breakfast will be served from 7:30-8 a.m. to allow members to network prior to the presentation.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, June 21
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Ocean STEAM: Octopuses
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 21
Have fun with ocean-themed STEAM activities at the library. The librarians will do 1-2 crafts and teach cool ocean facts. Geared toward ages 6-10. Masks are encouraged.
Schitt's Creek Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21
Schitt's Creek Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, June 21
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m., Wednesday, June 22
Free, at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Health and Wealth Series: Part 1: Mobility - Use it or Lose it
11 a.m., Wednesday, June 22
Akamai Investment Advisors is proud to host a Health & Wealth Series. Dr. Kari Martin, owner of Streamline Physical Therapy, will discuss the importance of mobility for maintaining your independence and wellbeing. She will be demonstrating a simple daily routine to help you keep your mobility. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Teen Gaming
3-4 p.m., Wednesday, June 22
Ages 12-18. Snack and play board games, face off on the Nintendo Switch or SNES, or bring your own device. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Library Yarn Club
4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, please join others at a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, they’ll meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, we'll meet in the library’s Community Room. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
Joint City/Town Planning Committee Meeting
5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22
Held at 7669 County Highway PD. Details at town.verona.wi.us/plan-commission.
Trivia Night
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22
Themed Trivia at The Mill in Paoli. The theme is the sitcom “Friends.”
Maintaining Your Landscape with Pollinators in Mind
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22
You can have a landscape that you and pollinators enjoy. A few changes to the way we maintain our plants and manage insect pests and diseases can help create a safe environment for pollinators. Melinda Myers, gardening expert and author, will cover pollinator-friendly care to keep your landscape healthy and looking its best throughout the year. Then we will explore ways to manage the space without harmful chemicals to keep plants and visiting pollinators healthy. This webinar is free, but registration is required. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Vision and Hearing Series: CaptionCall: Life is Calling
1 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Do you have trouble hearing on the phone? Learn about a no- cost telephone captioning. CaptionCall does not charge for the captioning service. If you have hearing loss you are eligible for this service. Come learn more at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Comin' In Hot
5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Comin' in Hot is a family band that has been described as "not easily ignored". Covering rock, folk, oldies, country and polkas on everything from flute to banjo. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Music: Mike Tully
5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Performing originals and classic songs by James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Dan Fogelberg, CSN, Neil Young, Springsteen and more. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Drive.
Music: Darling Daughters
6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 23
The Darling Daughters are fronted by Terri Lynn, graduate of the music program at Edgewood College in Madison, WI. Formerly Nellie Wilson of Nellie Wilson and the Hell-bound Honeys, Terri keeps good company with her musical companions who support her sweet original songs and old school covers ranging from Buck Owens to Fleetwood Mac. At The Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Meet the Author: Angeline Boulley
7-8:15 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Author, Angeline Boulley will discuss her debut novel, Firekeeper's Daughter, a groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register in advance so the library can send the Zoom link via email the day of the program. No internet or computer? Join others in the community room for the virtual author event. This program will be recorded and posted on the library website for two weeks.