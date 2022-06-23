The following events are set to take place between Thursday, June 23 and Thursday, June 30.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, June 23 and 30
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Vision and Hearing Series: CaptionCall: Life is Calling
1 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Do you have trouble hearing on the phone? Learn about a no- cost telephone captioning. CaptionCall does not charge for the captioning service. If you have hearing loss you are eligible for this service. Come learn more at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Comin' In Hot
5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Comin' in Hot is a family band that has been described as "not easily ignored". Covering rock, folk, oldies, country and polkas on everything from flute to banjo. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Music: Mike Tully
5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Performing originals and classic songs by James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Dan Fogelberg, CSN, Neil Young, Springsteen and more. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Drive.
Music: Darling Daughters
6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 23
The Darling Daughters are fronted by Terri Lynn, graduate of the music program at Edgewood College in Madison, WI. Formerly Nellie Wilson of Nellie Wilson and the Hell-bound Honeys, Terri keeps good company with her musical companions who support her sweet original songs and old school covers ranging from Buck Owens to Fleetwood Mac. At The Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 23 and 30
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 23 and 30
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Meet the Author: Angeline Boulley
7-8:15 p.m., Thursday, June 23
Author Angeline Boulley will discuss her debut novel, Firekeeper's Daughter, a groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register in advance so the library can send the Zoom link via email the day of the program. No internet or computer? Join others in the community room for the virtual author event. This program will be recorded and posted on the library website for two weeks.
VACT presents “Beauty and the Beast”
7:30 p.m., June 23, 24, 25
Based on the smash hit 1991 Disney movie and dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress. The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. Performances will be held at the Badger Ridge Middle School Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St. Buy tickets at vact.org.
Volunteer day at Badger Mill Creek
8-11 a.m., Friday, June 24
The Friends of Badger Mill Creek group invites volunteers to head to Badger Mill Creek for a restoration workday hosted by Dane County Parks. Volunteers will help remove invasive species and collect native seeds. The event also aims to be an opportunity for volunteers to learn different weed species, talk about restoration techniques, and learn plans for restoring Badger Mill Creek. To participate, join at the Military Ridge Trail parking lot, 2565 Old County Road PB. Tools and instruction will be provided. Participants need to bring water, and wear long sleeves and closed-toe shoes.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, June 24
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one person, then answer the group question with the total number of people in your group. Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: O'DARBY Irish Pub Band
5-8 p.m., Friday, June 24
O'DARBY Irish Pub Band delights with traditional Irish pub songs, ballads, improvisation and humor, adding original songs in the spirit of the Old Style. No Carry ins. Sponsored by The Hop Garden, My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music on Main summer concert series
5:30-8 p.m., Friday, June 24
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to enjoy live music all summer long at its Music on Main summer concert series. The shows are free and take place at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. June 24 will be Small Blind Johnny. Small Blind Johnny's music has been over 100 years in the making. The music of freight trains and hobo jungles, barn dances, and juke joints. Small Blind Johnny, the band, has been 40 years in the making. Friends since their teens. Guitar, Harmonica, bass, and drums. Small Blind Johnny is a Madison-based blues band that first came together in the mid-1980's out of Waukesha and is still going strong today.
Music: David Mazzie
6-9 p.m., Friday, June 24
Join for an evening of fine crafted beers and finer crafted music. Dog friendly. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Friday Night Marvel Champions
7:30-10 p.m., Friday, June 24
Join people playing Marvel Champions, a cooperative Living Card Game for 1-4 players. If they have more than 4 players, multiple games can be run at once. The game space can accommodate 8 players. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Teen Outdoor Movie
8:45-10:45 p.m., Friday, June 24
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Movie rated PG-13. Snack on some popcorn while you watch “Tremors” on a big screen in the library’s parking lot theater. Bring a camp chair (plus they’ll have some available), and dress for the weather. If it rains, they'll move the event indoors.
Wisconsin Triterium Triathlon
7 a.m., Saturday, June 25 to 11 a.m., Sunday, July 10
If you’re looking for a great race with some serious bragging rights, the Wisconsin Triterium Triathlon — race number two of the Wisconsin Tri Series — is for you. This multi-loop format is great for racers and spectators alike, giving the crowd an ample opportunity to cheer for their athletes. The venue for this event is Fireman’s Park in Verona. For more information, contact Race Day Events at 608-316-5755 or info@racedayevents.com.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, June 25
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Blood Drive
7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 25
At St Andrew Catholic Church, 301 N. Main St. Register ahead at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html.
Food Truck Pop-Up
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 25
Aloha Wagon will be preparing fantastic Hawaiian food for your lunch at n plus one cafe, 507 Bruce Street.
Epic tour for autistic adults
11 a.m., Saturday, June 25
Bring your camera, a snack and your walking shoes, because this enormous workplace is beyond description. The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin will gather by the fireplace of the Andromeda building. Please park under the solar panels past the tin man, climb the stairs under the trellis next to Humpty Dumpty, and sign in at the front desk.
Infinity Tournament (300 pts)
11 a.m., Saturday, June 25
Infinity tournament hosted by one of the locals on June 25th at Valhalla Hobby. $5 entry free. 300 points, two army lists from the same sectorial or generic faction. Three rounds, two hours a round. Lunch break planned after round 2. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Bushido Demo and Game Day
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 25
People will be playing and demoing Bushido. The space can accommodate up to 8 players. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road
Music: Rumble Dusters
3-6 p.m. Saturday, June 25
At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
American Legion Riders set to visit Verona
12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 25
The American Legion Riders will visit Verona Post 385 on Saturday, June 25 as part of their Iroc’s Badger Fundraising Run. This stop is part of the Riders’ three day ride that will take them to thirteen different Legion posts throughout Wisconsin, ending at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville on June 26. The funds raised will go towards The Highground’s renovation. The Highground has numerous programs to support veterans, whether dealing with homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder, or a physical disability. The funds raised will help build a more adequate building to display artifacts, conduct indoor ceremonies when necessary and enlarge their museum and store. Donations towards this effort can be dropped off in-person during the Riders’ visit or mailed to: American Legion Post 385, 207 Legion St., Verona, WI 53593.
Music: Rock Rebel Junction
1-4 p.m., Saturday, June 25
Rock Rebel Junction takes the stage to play a wide variety of music covering everything from classic rock - classic country and the current hits of today. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Burning Sky Band
3-7 p.m., Saturday, June 25
Join on the Riley Tavern yard with music from the Burning Sky Band and food from the Sista's Chicken & Fish food truck. Burning Sky is a four-member band out of Madison, Wisconsin dedicated to performing a variety of rock and blues tunes from the 70’s to the present by artists including AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bad Company, REO Speedwagon, ZZ Top, Pink Floyd, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice in Chain, Blackberry Smoke, Lynard Skynard and many more.
Music: The Continental Congress
5-8 p.m., Saturday, June 25.
The Continental Congress will light up the stage at The Mill Paoli. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Sarah Day
6-9 p.m., Saturday, June 25
Wisconsin-based singer/songwriter Sarah Day performs acoustic music with roots in country, folk, and rock. Influenced by female powerhouses of the past including Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, and Patsy Cline, Sarah brings a fresh twist to classic tunes, honest lyrics, and soulful vocals. At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Music: Dino Arte
6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 25
Edgerton musician, Dino Ante, has been playing professionally for a number of years now. Entertaining crowds with music from some of his favorite artists like Amos Lee, Tom Petty, Jack Johnson, John Mayer, the Beatles, Willie Nelson, just to name a few. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Downtown Verona History Talk for Kids
9 a.m., Sunday, June 26
Meet at Hometown Junction Park on South Main Street. Sign-up not required for this talk. The event is free. Open to all ages, ideal for ages 5-12. Tour will walk around Hometown Junction park and discuss the interesting sights and sounds that were once common in this space: Horses being shod, Steam locomotives passing by, Telegraph messages being sent, and more. Enjoy history-themed hands-on activities, such as carving an arrowhead from soap and sending a telegraph message.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 26
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: SunDance Band
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, June 26
SunDance Band will light up Paoli with rock and folk music you know and love. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
A Song of Ice and Fire Tournament
10:30 a.m., Sunday, June 26
Come participate in the fifth Song of Ice and Fire Tournament. Standard 40 pt tournament. You may optionally bring two lists and decide between them at the start of the round, per the tournament guidelines. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
$10 Draft Armory (Arcane Rising)
1 p.m., Sunday, June 26
Casual, $10 Booster Draft Armory event. 30min draft followed by up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players. Each player will be provided 3 packs. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road
Music: Just David
1-4 p.m., Sunday, June 26
Looping artist. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: King Sies Fries
2-5 p.m., Sunday, June 26
Make an afternoon of it in Paoli! King Sies Fries delivers country and rock favorites. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Sew Your Own Rainbow Skirt
4:30-7 p.m., Sunday, June 26
Come to Kismet Books at 101 N. Main St. for a special after-hours event. Join instructor Kandra of Universal Friend Clothing who will walk you through all the steps of creating this fabulous rainbow skirt using a sewing machine - which they will have on-site. All supplies are included in the $75 registration fee. As a bonus, you will receive a $5 Kismet Gift Card when you arrive, and you can enjoy some hot tea and private shopping time in the bookstore while you're there. Registration link available at facebook.com/KismetBooks.
Kid's Storytime with Stacey
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, June 26
Join at Kismet Books for Kid's Storytime, for stories, coloring, and basic crafts. 101 N. Main St.
Teen Tech
3:30-4:30 p.m., Monday, June 27
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Explore Nintendo Labo (cardboard Switch creations), Makey Makey and littleBits kits. Make short films with Lego Minifigs. and action figurines. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room.
Outdoor Concert: All That Jazz
6 p.m., Monday, June 27
All that Jazz Big Band, a fully orchestrated 20 piece band that can play the classics the way they are meant to be heard. Held at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Free Kona Ice slushies. Thanks to Capri Communities, the first 20 people to sign up will receive free kettle corn! Fresh kettle corn will also be available for purchase. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-8 p.m., Monday, June 27
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at the Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on June 20 and August 16. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, or a computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
City of Verona Common Council meeting
7 p.m., Monday, June 27
Held at City Hall, 111 Lincoln St. Agenda and virtual meeting instructions available at ci.verona.wi.us/agendacenter.
Music: Gungor
7 p.m., Monday, June 27
A multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter from Wisconsin is coming to Verona as part of a local church’s free outdoor concert series. The musical collective Gungor will perform at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7291 County Road PD, at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 27 as part of the church’s Music Monday program. This concert is open to the public and free to attend. Register online at gslcwi.com/gungor. This will be a “bring your own chair” event, so concertgoers are asked to bring chairs for themselves.
Under the Sea Dance Party
9:30-10:15 a.m., Tuesday, June 28
Come and join in the Verona Public Library Community Room for a dance party under the sea. Flap your fins, wiggle your gills, and pop some bubbles as you dance to songs about the ocean. Ages 0-5. Masks are encouraged. No registration.
Customs and Culture of Japan
1 p.m., Tuesday, June 28
Joe Fahey has been living in Japan over a year and is well versed in its culture. In this presentation he will share the customs that guide everyday life, ranging from social rules to food and sports. Held at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. Free Kona Ice slushies. If you are interested in participating, sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471
Crafty Tuesday
2-2:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 28
Ages 12-18. No registration. Stop by Teen Central in the public library for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last.
Play ‘Among Us’
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 28
Ages 8-11 Registration required. Virtual event. Register with an email you have access to on the day of the event. The library will email you the link to join the meeting just before the event begins. They will be playing over Zoom to send private lobby game links. “Among Us” can be downloaded via tablet, smartphone, or Steam on PC.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, June 28
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at the Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on June 20 and August 16. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, or a computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022
At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28
Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, June 28
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Movie: “The Desperate Hour”
Noon, Wednesday, June 29
Amy Carr (Naomi Watts) desperately races against time to save her son Noah from an active shooter at his small-town high school. Held at the Verona Senior Center. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Tween/Teen Nailed It! Cupcakes
2:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, June 29
Ages 8-18. Attempt to create a cupcake design masterpiece in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Succeed or fail, you will walk away with some new decorating techniques – and cupcakes. Limited spots available. Please let the library know if you need to cancel so someone on the wait-list may attend.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 29
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Making Herbal Medicines
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, June 29
Explore the medicinal and nutritional benefits of wild growing plants by getting straight into hands-on, seasonal learning at one of the most prominent schools of herbal medicine in the Midwest. At each class in this series, you’ll learn a new plant ally or two and take home a new herbal remedy. You’ll also be provided with handouts and recipes to continue your herbal quest at home. Join and learn how to identify, ethically forage, and harvest abundant medicine. We’ll introduce you to the four directions of information, eat wild vegetation and teach you how to make medicine from the herbs. You’ll never look at plants the same way again. This workshop series will be held at Wildwood Institute in Verona. wildwoodinstitute.com/classes-events
A Look at Food, Culture and History of the Woodland Area
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 29
Executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies, Elena Terry, will speak about the connection traditional food culture has with Natives of the woodland area while addressing the beauty of sharing a meal with someone. Terry will discuss how Wild Bearies is working to build a stronger community, one dish at a time. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30
At Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Register ahead at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html. For all who come to give June 30, they will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled tote bag, while supplies last.
Vision and Hearing Series: Adapting to Changing Vision
1 p.m., Thursday, June 30
During this presentation, Amy Wurf, Education Director of Wisconsin Council of the Blind, will discuss common changes in vision as we age, some causes of low vision, and show some adaptive products. Come learn more at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Happy Birthday, Verona!", a musical get together celebrating our town's birthday
5-9 p.m., Thursday, June 30
Evening of June 30th at Hometown Junction Park in Verona. Casey and Greg, acoustic guitar duo. Barbershop Quartet: The Gender Blenders. Bluegrass band: "Down From the Hills". Kids' Scavenger Hunt around South Main Street. Petting zoo. Face painting. A few words to commemorate Verona's Birthday. There will be cake. Rain Date: Friday, July 1st at Hometown Junction Park.
Music: Dan Brusky
5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 30
Dan Brusky performs classic rock and Americana. Relax in the park with a cold brew, spirits and food from Molino Taqueria. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Verona Reads! "Healer of the Water Monster" Book Discussion
4-5 p.m., Thursday, June 30
Discuss the library’s kids' community read, “Healer of the Water Monster” by Brian Young, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Ages 8-13. Masks are encouraged. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Inquire at the children's desk for a copy.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 30
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there's a little something for everyone. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
80th Assembly District seat candidate forum
6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, June 30
The Verona Action Team will host a forum for the Democratic candidates for the open Wisconsin 80th Assembly District seat. This free, open-to-the-public event is set from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the Community Room of the Verona Public Library at 500 Silent St. Four of the five Democratic candidates for the 80th District Assembly seat have accepted the Verona Action Team’s invitation and will appear to introduce themselves in-person, answer questions from VAT, take some questions from the audience, and meet with attendees afterward.