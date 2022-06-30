The following events are set to take place between Thursday, June 30 and Thursday, July 7.
Exhibit of historical Verona photos on display through July 12
An exhibit at the Verona Public Library invites you to discover the hidden stories behind places you walk by every day in Verona. The ‘Verona: Then and Now’ photography exhibit will be on display at the library, 500 Silent Street, until July 12 during library hours. This exhibit focuses on places in Verona where a surviving photograph can be lined up with its modern equivalent to reveal aspects of the city or town that have not changed while seemingly everything around them has.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, June 30 and July 7
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30
At Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Register ahead at redcrossblood.org/give.html. All who come to give June 30 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled tote bag, while supplies last.
Vision and Hearing Series: Adapting to Changing Vision
1 p.m., Thursday, June 30
During this presentation, Amy Wurf, Education Director of Wisconsin Council of the Blind, will discuss common changes in vision as we age, some causes of low vision, and show some adaptive products. Come learn more at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, June 30 or Thursday, July 7
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Verona Reads! "Healer of the Water Monster" Book Discussion
4-5 p.m., Thursday, June 30 or 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5
Discuss the library’s kids' community read, “Healer of the Water Monster” by Brian Young, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Ages 8-13. Masks are encouraged. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Inquire at the children's desk for a copy.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, June 30
Upper Sugar Watershed Association will be hosting weekly meet-ups for Dragonfly Monitors and those interested in dragonflies throughout the summer. Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. These will take place every Thursday evening at a different location around the watershed. No RSVP is required. On June 30, head to Verona Area High School, School Forest. Meet at the Boys Lacrosse Fields Parking behind school and between school and school forest.
"Happy Birthday, Verona!", a musical get together celebrating our town's birthday
5-9 p.m., Thursday, June 30
Evening of June 30th at Hometown Junction Park in Verona. Casey and Greg, acoustic guitar duo. Barbershop Quartet: The Gender Blenders. Bluegrass band: "Down From the Hills". Kids' Scavenger Hunt around South Main Street. Petting zoo. Face painting. A few words to commemorate Verona's Birthday. There will be cake. Rain Date: Friday, July 1st at Hometown Junction Park.
Music: Dan Brusky
5-8 p.m., Thursday, June 30
Dan Brusky performs classic rock and Americana. Relax in the park with a cold brew, spirits and food from Molino Taqueria. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Music: James Crockett
5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30
James grew up in Madison and Deerfield, WI. And has always had a passion for music. Early influences were wide-ranging and inlcude Elvis, James Taylor, Frank Sinatra, KISS, The Outlaws, Elton John, The Stones, The Beatles, Springsteen and John Denver. Today he is currently doing what he's always dreamed of doing; performing tunes by artists he's been inspired by and doing tunes that people know and love. At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 30 and Thursday, July 7
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there's a little something for everyone. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 30 and July 7
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, June 30 and July 7
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
80th Assembly District seat candidate forum
6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, June 30
The Verona Action Team will host a forum for the Democratic candidates for the open Wisconsin 80th Assembly District seat. This free, open-to-the-public event is set from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, in the Community Room of the Verona Public Library at 500 Silent St. Four of the five Democratic candidates for the 80th District Assembly seat have accepted the Verona Action Team’s invitation and will appear to introduce themselves in-person, answer questions from VAT, take some questions from the audience, and meet with attendees afterward.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, July 1
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one person, then answer the group question with the total number of people in your group. Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Drive Thru Brat Cookout
12-12:30 p.m., Friday, July 1
Join the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., for a Wisconsin tradition... grilled brats! This meal will include a brat with bun and chips. Register by calling 608-845-7471.
Open Art: 4th of July
1-2 p.m., Friday, July 1
Drop in to the Verona Public Library Community Room and get creative with different art projects for ages 4 to 10. No registration. Masks are encouraged.
Miller & Sons Supermarket's Rib Fest
2-6 pm., Friday, July 1
Start your 4th of July weekend off with an easy dinner! Friday afternoon Miller & Sons will be grilling up St. Louis Style Ribs. Come down and get yours hot off the grill or take some home and cook them up just the way you like it.
Music: The Dawg Bones
5-8 p.m., Friday, July 1
The Dawg Bones will light up the park with a wide variety of tunes including Johnny Cash, Elvis, The Stray Cats, Buddy Holly, Merle Haggard and more! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. At 6890 Paoli Road.
Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin's Brat Stand
5-7:30 p.m., Friday, July 1
Grab a friend and come to Wisconsin Brewing Company to enjoy a brat while listening to Birddog Blues Band and to benefit foster dogs. At 1079 American Way.
Music: Birddog Blues Band
6-9 p.m., Friday, July 1
Birddog brings their brand of harmonica-stoked, piano blues to the Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, July 2
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 2
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Kids’ storytime with children's author Jill Woodward
11 a.m., Saturday, July 2
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kids’ Storytime with Jill Woodward, author of “Little Digger's Big Garden.” While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse. Jill will also be signing copies of her book. Tea and craft supply quantities are limited.
Mamma Megs Ice Cream Truck
1-3 p.m., Saturday, July 2
At the yard at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Bluegrass Jam
1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 2
At Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: Acoustic Collective
1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 2
Acoustic Collective will bring feel-good, songs from the 60’s and 70’s to the stage! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Rumbleslam Demo Day
3-6 p.m., Saturday, July 2
Valhalla Hobby will be demoing Rumbleslam, the game of Fantasy Wrestling. Rumbleslam can be played by 2-4 players and uses a 1ft x 1ft board for the wrestling ring. They will have two demo teams available for players to learn to play with. Their play space can accommodate 8 players. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Cahoots Bar Cookout
4 p.m., Saturday, July 2
Hot dogs, brats with all the fixings, pasta salads, chips and dip, cheese and sausage tray. Feel free to bring a dish to pass. At 102 W. Railroad St.
Music: Nick Matthews
5-8 p.m., Saturday, July 2
Singer/Songwriter Nick Matthews takes the stage. Pair cold beer, spirts, nosh with classic rock/Americana and make a night of it at The Mill Paoli. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Radio Wranglers
6-8 p.m., Saturday, July 2
The Radio Wranglers hail from Wisconsin and are heavily influenced by the sounds of the 1930's, 40's and 50's with influences ranging from Country and Western, Western Swing, and Honky Tonk. The band has had the pleasure of playing at Opryland in Nashville, and opening for such acts as Wayne Hancock and Carolyn Martin's Western Swing Band. They strive to encapsulate the sounds of traditional 1940's and 50's Country and Western music, while adding their own tunes to the long lasting tradition they so greatly admire. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 3
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: Red Door Duo
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 3
Enjoy new acoustic by award winning guitarist Helen Avaikian while taking in Paoli Farmers' Market. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Rascal Theory
1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 3
The Rascal Theory are the powerhouse band out of Central Wisconsin that make you move and groove with their electrifying brand of soul and blues. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
$10 Draft Armory (Uprising)
1 p.m., Sunday, July 3
Casual, $10 Booster Draft Armory event. 30min draft followed by up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players. Each player will be provided 3 packs. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Hoot and Hollers
2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 3
Hoot and Hollers — a quartet from Tent Show Troubadours — perform 2-5 p.m. playing original songs and favorite covers on the Paoli Mill Stage. Free concert sponsored by the Hop Garden, My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, and Farm Kitchen BBQ. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Alpha Romeos
1-4 p.m., Monday, July 4
Alpha Romeos to rock the stage at the Mill Paoli! Get ready to dance! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Resurrection Lutheran Church offering soccer camp
July 5-8
Resurrection Lutheran Church will once again put on its annual RLC Soccer Camp. The church invites area youth to join for an opportunity to learn more about the game of soccer and practice their skills. The camp will feature fun Bible stories, soccer drills and skills, soccer scrimmages, and snack breaks. It all starts at Veterans Park, 113 Lincoln St., on Tuesday, July 5 and runs through Friday, July 8. The camp starts at 9 a.m. and will end at 11:30 a.m. each day. All kids ages three through 12 are welcome to join. To register a child for RLC Soccer Camp 2022, go to rlcfamily.org and sign up under the ‘events’ tab. Space is limited due to field space. The total cost for this camp is $30. A water bottle and T-shirt is included with the cost of the camp. For more information, contact Vicar Dan Spaude at 715-610-7884 or vicar@rlcfamily.org.
The Nutcracker Ballet summer camp
9:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 5
Are you looking for some summer fun for your 4-6 year old? Ballet U still has some spots available in its Nutcracker camp on July 5, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Parents don't have to stay. Kids will meet Clara at her family’s Christmas party where she receives her beloved Nutcracker. But after the party, when the clock strikes 12, strange things begin to happen. They’ll dance our way through the Land of Sweets where they’ll meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, and end their journey in the Land of Snow, dancing like snowflakes and winter fairies. $40, craft and snack included. balletu.com/Summer-Mini-Camps.php
Toddler Art and Play
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, July 5
Join at the library for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. Ages 1-3. Masks are encouraged.
Hometown Helpers group
10 a.m., Tuesday, July 5
If you are seeking to creatively help your community, a sewing, knitting and crocheting group might be of interest. Community members are invited to put their talents and compassion into action by using their needles or hooks to create items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags, according to the Verona Senior Center newsletter. The group meets at the center, 108 Paoli St. The Helpers’ mission is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in the community by donating the creations to local nonprofit agencies. For information, contact project coordinator Kate Seal at 608- 310–7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, July 5
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, July 5
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Advance Care Planning
11:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 5
Advance care planning involves making personal decisions about the care you would want if you became unable to speak for yourself. The sometimes difficult process involves evaluating beliefs and values and exploring care options at end of life. Advance directives allow you to identify what you want and who should speak for you. Presentation will be given by Deanna Rymaszewski, s Social Worker at Agrace. At Verona Senior Center.
Dungeons and Dragons Basics for Teens
3:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5
Join other teens ages 12-18 for a crash course in playing Dungeons and Dragons. You'll leave with a character sheet and a basic understanding of the rules. All experience levels are welcome, but this will be catered toward new adventurers. Masks are encouraged. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 5
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at the Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on June 20 and August 16. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, or a computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022
At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
City of Verona Plan Commission meeting
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5
Live at City Hall, 111 Lincoln St. For agenda, visit ci.verona.wi.us/agendacenter. To watch online, visit youtube.com/VeronaWIMeetings.
Town of Verona Board meeting
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5
Held in the Town Hall at 7669 County Highway PD. For agenda, visit town.verona.wi.us/town-board.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5
Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 5
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday, July 6
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Online and Social Media Safety
10 a.m., Wednesday, July 6
In this all-encompassing presentation we will talk about internet and social media safety tips, online scams, and what to do if you or a loved one becomes a victim of a scam. This presentation will be given by Tifany Schultz, Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director, of the Better Business Bureau. At Verona Senior Center.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 6
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Movie: “Steel Magnolias”
12 p.m., Wednesday, July 6
At Verona Senior Center. Register by signing up online or call 608-845-7471. M'Lynn (Sally Field) is the mother of bride-to-be Shelby Eatenton (Julia Roberts), and as friend Truvy Jones (Dolly Parton) fixes the women's hair for the ceremony, they welcome a helping hand from aspiring beautician Annelle Dupuy Desoto (Daryl Hannah). Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted but doesn't bode well for her hopes of having children. Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.
Tween/Teen Craft: Painted Shell Rocks
2:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 6
For ages 8-18.Transform rocks into colorful shells by painting on detailed designs. Limited spots available. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 6
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Dungeons and Dragons Basics for Tweens
3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 7
A crash course in playing Dungeons and Dragons for ages 8-11. You'll leave with a character sheet and a basic understanding of the rules. All experience levels are welcome, but this will be catered toward new adventurers. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Down From The Hills
5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 7
Down From The Hills to take the stage with acoustic traditional bluegrass, cajun, country and folk. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Concerts in the Park: Myles Talbott Dyad
5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 7
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning to the 414 Mary Lou Street park. These are free shows open to the public. With the Myles Talbott Dyad, acoustic guitar and harmonica take you on a nostalgic journey through multiple genres of popular folk rock music from the 1970s to the present. “A unique music experience – guy with a guitar, girl with a harmonica, dyad with an attitude.”
Music: Taylor and Von
6-9 p.m., Thursday, July 7
Come join Taylor and Von at Wisconsin Brewing Company for some fun 90s and 2000s tunes, 1079 American Way.