The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 11 and Thursday, August 18.
Summer Reading Program concludes Aug. 31
The 2022 Summer Reading Program at Verona Public Library, ‘Oceans of Possibilities’, is set to conclude on Aug. 31. Participants’ summer reading efforts are tracked virtually on the Beanstack app or website, which helps with logging reading, earning coupons and books, and winning grand prizes. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack tracker app to create an account. Depending upon the number of books read, or hours spent reading, participants can earn a variety of prizes including free books, Mallards tickets, a Madison Children's Museum family membership, pool parties, a Dane County Fair pass, an art kit, a hammock, headphones, and a pickleball set. Adults may also participate and enter to win a $50 gift card to a Verona restaurant.
‘Stuff The Bus’ with school supplies through Aug. 15
The Verona Lions Club has teamed up with the Verona Area School District’s social workers to invite the community to help them ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for local children for the 2022-2023 school year. You can drop off school supplies at Verona Vision Care (320 S. Main St.) or Sugar River United Methodist Church (415 W. Verona Ave.). Lions will also pick up school supplies from your home, call 608-845-6067 to arrange. For a school supplies list by school, visit verona.k12.wi.us. Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks can be mailed to: Verona Lions Club c/o Steve Ciha, 465 Todd St. Verona, 53593.
Medicare And Health Insurance Supplements
10 a.m., Thursday, August 11
Have questions about Medicare, Health Insurance Supplements, or Drug Coverage or other questions about insurance related to retirement? Deb Harvey and her team from Retirement Specialists, LLC have 20+ years of experience and are available to meet one-onone to answer your questions and explore coverage. There is no fee for this consultation. Retirement Specialists, LLC can also be a great resource while planning your retirement. To schedule a consultation, call VSC at 608-845-7471.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Veterans Group
2 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Are you a veteran? Please join at the Verona Senior Center. Socialize and chat with other local Veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. Ages 6-11. Masks are encouraged. No registration. Verona Public Library Community Room.
Music: Back2Back
5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Exceptional acoustic guitarist and vocalists, Back2Back offer music from a variety of genres. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will be hosting weekly meet-ups for Dragonfly Monitors and those interested in dragonflies throughout the summer. Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. On August 11, meet at Verona Area High School School Forest Ponds.
Music: Rebecca Dopart
5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Sugar River Pizza welcomes Rebecca Dopart, aka 'Small Town piano Girl.' Piano and vocals of 1940s to present coffee shop covers, originals, instrumentals and modern country. At 957 Liberty Drive.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there's a little something for everyone. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Book Discussion "Firekeeper's Daughter"
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11.
Another Verona Reads! book discussion of Firekeeper's Daughter. Books are available for checkout at the service desk.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, August 11 and 18
Trivia at Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursdays, August 11 and 18
Trivia at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Music: Verona Area Concert Band
7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11
The Verona Area Concert Band invites the community to enjoy an evening of instrumental music on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center. Join them as they explore how music can paint a picture or tell a story through the themes and sounds they play. Admission to the concert is free.
Knotweed Genetic Sampling Webinar
10-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12
Free, held over Zoom, organized by Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. Visit uppersugar.org for information.
Movie: The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
10 a.m., Friday, August 12
Check in again and gear up for more love and laughter as new arrival Richard Gere joins an all-star ensemble cast -- including Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Dev Patel and Maggie Smith -- returning for this heartwarming sequel to The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel! Now that his frst venture is a success, Sonny (Patel) is ready to expand and gets a little help and encouragement from his resident friends. Held at Verona Senior Center. Please RSVP by signing up online or call 608-845-7471.
Young Life Verona Golf Outing
Noon, Friday, Aug. 12
Join for an afternoon of fun and help support Verona Young Life! Each golf registration includes a box lunch and a post grill out! At Pleasant View Golf Course. verona.younglife.team/2022-young-life-verona-golf-outing
Open Art: Summer
1-2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12
Verona Public Library Community Room. Drop in and get creative with different art projects each week. Ages 4 - 10. No registration. Masks are encouraged.
Mount Horeb Cross County Fundraiser
5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12
Join for Jalapeno Popper Trail Dogs and Viking Cool-Down Cocktails (N/A version available) to benefit Mount Horeb Cross Country. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent. At Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: Two County Lines
5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12
Don't miss out on a great time! Two County Lines will unleash blues, classic rock and country music in the park. No food/drink carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: The Dawg Bones
6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12
Elvis, CCR, Merle Haggard, The Stray Cats, and more all play a part in their mix of early rock-n-roll, classic country and rockabilly. Dance, sing along, or just sit back and drink as they take you through the best years of gritty down to earth traditional American music! At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Teen Outdoor Movie
8:30-10:45 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12
Ages 12-18. Movie rated PG-13. Snack on some popcorn while you watch Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade on a big screen in the library’s parking lot theater! Bring a camp chair (they'll have some available), and dress for the weather. If it rains, they'll move the event indoors.
Yoga at Kismet Books
8:30 a.m., Saturday, August 13
Join at Kismet Books for morning yoga with Kyla. Kyla has been a certified yoga instructor since 2016. She has taught in a variety of spaces and aims to make the practice of yoga accessible to anyone who wants to give it a try. She believes that yoga is for everybody and every body. Come try Second Saturday Slow Flow and roll out your mat for a practice intended for all levels. Space is limited and tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale. Please bring your favorite mat with you and enjoy some complimentary hot tea and private shopping time while you're there!
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, August 13
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 13
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Auditioning workshops for grades 2-5 and 6-8
Saturday, Aug. 13
Have an audition coming up that you want to be more prepared for? Have an audition song you're preparing that you'd love feedback on or a desire to better understand how to master a dance audition? If you are in grades 2-8 and answered yes to those questions, then you might consider registering for Verona Area Community Theater’s upcoming audition workshops. Choreographer Kenzie Merucci and vocal coach Dr. Adam Shelton will be leading these youth workshops. The workshop for grades 2-5 will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and the workshop for grades 6-8 will be held from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The registration fee is $50. Register online at vact.org.
Gene Farley sculpture exhibit opening reception
1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13
If you have ever been out to the Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability, you may have noticed the many sculptures that grace the land there. Gene Farley was a man of many talents, who in addition to being the Chair of UW-Madison Family Medicine, he also enjoyed creating large metal sculptures based upon drawings that he called doodles. Farley passed away in 2013. There are a total of 17 sculptures at the 2299 Spring Rose Road Center. There is an 18th one in front of the Social Justice Center in Madison and a 19th one in Golden, Colorado. A celebration of this permanent sculpture exhibit will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at the Farley Center. People may join for some light refreshments by El Sabor de Puebla and take a self-guided sculpture tour with provided maps.
$10 Draft Armory (Uprising)
1 p.m., Saturday, August 13
Casual, $10 Booster Draft Armory event. 30min draft followed by up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players. Each player will be provided 3 packs. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Public Tour of Heartland Farm Sanctuary
1-2 p.m., Saturday, August 13
Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 MidTown Road, will open for public tours. Tours are 50 minutes long and are for ages 5 and up. The fee is $12/person and all guests (including kids 5 and older) must be registered one at a time. All guests must sign our visitor waiver before arriving at the sanctuary (parents sign on behalf of their children). calendly.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary/public-tour
Music: Rock Rebel Junction
1-4 p.m., Saturday, August 13
Rock Rebel Junction takes the stage to play a wide variety of music covering everything from classic rock - classic country and the current hits of today. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Burning Sky Band
3-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13
Get ready to rock with live music at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Bushido Demo and Game Day
4-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13
Playing and demoing Bushido. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Scott Cunningham
5-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13
Scott Cunningham to light up the stage at The Mill Paoli. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: MadCity Radiators
6-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13
The Mad City Radiators band plays classic rock from the 60s to the 90s with some blues/r&b and modern country music thrown in just for fun. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Union Road
6-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13
Union Road is known for their multi-genre variety of music ranging from the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, through current hits. With something to please every crowd, Union Road appeals to easy-listeners and boot-scooters alike. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 14
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: Tom Burr
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 14
Enjoy acoustic guitar player/folk rock singer Tom Burr during the Farmers' Market in Paoli! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Kids’ Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, August 14
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books.
Skirmish Season 5 Blitz
1 p.m., Sunday, August 14
Season 5 Skirmish Blitz at Valhalla Hobby on Sunday, August 14th at 1pm. $5 entry fee, no prize packs will be provided. Promos and playmats from the Skirmish Prize kit will be given out. The eight Cold Foil Young heroes will be given to the top eight players randomly after the Swiss rounds of the event. 1x Phoenix Flame playmat and 1x Aether Ashwing playmat are prizes for first and second place (first place picks first). Silver Cold Foils will be given out as participation prizes. 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: The Dawg Bones
2-5 p.m., Sunday, August 14
The Dawg Bones will light up the park with a wide variety of tunes including Johnny Cash, Elvis, The Stray Cats, Buddy Holly, Merle Haggard and more! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Speech, Swallowing, and Thinking
1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15
Find out how speech therapy can help you maintain independence. Words on the tip of your tongue? Feeling more forgetful lately? Is this normal aging or something else? Marie Severson is a certified speech language pathologist who will help answer these questions and give tips you can use to identify speech, language, thinking, or swallowing concerns. At Verona Senior Center. To register, call 608-845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Read It and Eat: Malamander
3-4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15
Discuss the novel Malamander by Thomas Taylor in person, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Ages 8 - 11. Masks are encouraged. Books will be available for check out approximately one month prior to the discussion. Stop by the youth services desk to request one. Hosted by library.
Lawn Games and Frozen Treats
3:30-4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15
For ages 12-18. Play lawn games behind the public library with other teens, weather permitting. Enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, Spikeball, giant Jenga, etc.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Kindermusik
10-10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16
The Wonder Studio presents a demo Kindermusik class for ages 0-5 and accompanying adult. Come sing, play, and move with us! Hosted by library.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 16
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Ocean STEAM: Lighthouses
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, August 16
Have fun with ocean-themed STEAM activities at the library. They will do 1-2 crafts and learn cool ocean facts. Geared toward ages 6-10. Masks are encouraged. Please register each child individually.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 16
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, August 16
Trivia at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 16
Trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 16
Trivia at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 16
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Wednesday Co-working
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 17
Come spend the day co-working at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court. They'll provide plenty of electricity, free Wifi, quieter background music, and bottomless drip coffee. Happy hour starts at 3pm and goes until 5pm, so get your team in for bonding after a day of crushing out work.
Lunch with Jim Gemini Entertainment
11 a.m., Wednesday, August 17
Jim will be performing a variety of old favorites from famous artists such as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Johnny Cash. Lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the meal is $6.50. Please RSVP to the Verona Senior Center.
Tween and Teen Nailed It! Cookies
2:30-3:30 p.m. and 4-5 p.m., Wednesday, August 17
Ages 8-11 or 12-18. Inspired by the hit Netflix show. Participants will learn some decorating techniques, build their own frosting masterpiece, and walk away with a tasty treat. Masks are encouraged. Must register. Held at the library.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 17
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Music: John Kostle
5-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 17
Singer/Songwriter John Kostle to grace the stage performing light rock, country, folk, and originals. Head to Paoli this Wednesday and enjoy incredible music, delicious food from Molino Taqueria, and of course, cocktails from My Tipsy Gypsy and the best brews in Dane County at The Hop Garden. 6890 Paoli Road.
Chocolate World Tour
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 17
Join Stan Kitson, chocolatier at Drifltess Chocolates, at the public library for a chocolate tasting as we travel around the world. We will taste single origin chocolate grown in five countries along the Equator -- Peru, Columbia, Sao Tome, Dominican Republic and Madagascar. Stan will share each country's chocolate story, and you will be able to experience the flavors each origin provides. Registration required.
Out-of-Town Shopping
9:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
Get a ride to Kohl's, Walmart, West Towne Mall. Pick up is at 9:45 a.m. and drop-off is at 12:15 p.m. To take advantage of out-of-town shopping you must call 608-845-7471 and be registered. Limit two bags. Suggested donation $4 (pay driver directly).
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Aging in Place
11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
This presentation by AgeBetter Executive Director Ann Albert will focus on defining what it means to “age in place” and what makes it successful. It will include factors to consider as you age at home and information about various options available to make it more successful. Information will be presented on Sharing Active Independent Lives, a Village Model network of members right here in Dane County and part of a national movement founded by older adults, as well as other local resources. At Verona Senior Center. To register, call 608-845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Veteran-Themed Movie: Dr. Strangelove
1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
A film about what could happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button -- and it played the situation for laughs. U.S. Air Force General Jack Ripper goes completely insane, and sends his bomber wing to destroy the U.S.S.R. He thinks that the communists are conspiring to pollute the "precious bodily fluids" of the American people. Popcorn will be served at the movie. Please call the Verona Senior Center to reserve your spot.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, August 18
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Music: The Artesians
2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
The Artesians, an acoustic and electric duo, take charge of outdoor stage with Dr. Travis T. Tone on guitars, vocals & harmonica, and Jeb on basses & vocals. Their motto: Rock on! No food/drink carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Verona Chamber After 5 Happy Hour
5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
The Chamber's next social gathering is set for for Thursday, August 18 from 5-7 pm at The Draft House! This is an informal event to build relationships with your fellow Verona-based workforce! Even though this is a social gathering, they still recommend bringing some business cards to exchange. All are welcome and invited! Bring a friend! 1010 Enterprise Dr.
Music: Noah Hittner
6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
Influenced by everything from folk-rock to hip-hop, Noah has recorded and released several albums which blend the singer-songwriter, acoustic, rock, urban, and electronic styles into a singular Acoustic-Tronic genre. This collage of influences creates a sound that begs listeners to feel something. Currently based out of Madison, WI and regularly touring the Midwest, Noah performs with the use of a looper pedal and various effects, creating a wildly entertaining, full-band sound. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Town of Verona Plan Commission Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
Held at the town hall, 7669 County Highway PD. Agenda available at town.verona.wi.us/plan-commission.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, August 11 and 18
Trivia at Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursdays, August 11 and 18
Trivia at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
