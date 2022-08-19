The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 18 and Thursday, August 25.
Out-of-Town Shopping
9:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
Get a ride to Kohl's, Walmart, West Towne Mall. Pick up is at 9:45 a.m. and drop-off is at 12:15 p.m. To take advantage of out-of-town shopping you must call 608-845-7471 and be registered. Limit two bags. Suggested donation $4 (pay driver directly).
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, Aug. 18 and 25
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Aging in Place
11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
This presentation by AgeBetter Executive Director Ann Albert will focus on defining what it means to “age in place” and what makes it successful. It will include factors to consider as you age at home and information about various options available to make it more successful. Information will be presented on Sharing Active Independent Lives, a Village Model network of members right here in Dane County and part of a national movement founded by older adults, as well as other local resources. At Verona Senior Center. To register, call 608-845-7471 or visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org.
Miller and Sons' Kids Week
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
Build Your Own Sundae. 210 S. Main St. Free. At Miller & Sons they celebrate all of their young shoppers! Stop by and have some fun with them.
Veteran-Themed Movie: Dr. Strangelove
1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
A film about what could happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button -- and it played the situation for laughs. U.S. Air Force General Jack Ripper goes completely insane, and sends his bomber wing to destroy the U.S.S.R. He thinks that the communists are conspiring to pollute the "precious bodily fluids'' of the American people. Popcorn will be served at the movie. Please call the Verona Senior Center to reserve your spot.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursdays, August 18 25
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Town of Verona Plan Commission Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
Held at the town hall, 7669 County Highway PD. Agenda available at town.verona.wi.us/plan-commission.
Verona Chamber After 5 Happy Hour
5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18
The Chamber's next social gathering is set at The Draft House. This is an informal event to build relationships with your fellow Verona-based workforce. Even though this is a social gathering, they still recommend bringing some business cards to exchange. All are welcome and invited. Bring a friend. 1010 Enterprise Dr.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, August 18 and 125
Trivia at Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursdays, August 18 and 25
Trivia at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Miller and Sons' Kids Week
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19
Cookout and Bouncy House, 210 S. Main St. Free. At Miller & Sons they celebrate all of their young shoppers! Stop by and have some fun with them.
Music: King Sies Fries
5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19
Make a night of it in Paoli! King Sies Fries delivers country and rock favorites. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music on Main: Down from the Hills
5:30-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19
Free concert takes place at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. Down From The Hills plays traditional bluegrass, cajun, country, and folk inspired by the likes of Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs & John Hartford.
Music: Drew Halverson
5:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19
Covers Rolling Stones, GNR, STP, CCR, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Lynard Skynard. At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Brews For Books
6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19
The Madison Reading Project has been collaborating with local breweries this summer to help get books into the hands of area kids who need them most. At 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, the nonprofit’s Big Red Reading Bus will be at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, to collect your new and like-new book donations. Wisconsin Brewing Company will also donate a portion of its sales that evening to help support the Madison Reading Project. The organization requests that prior to donating your books to review its donation guidelines. For more information, visit madisonreadingproject.com/brewsforbooks.
Music: Bing Bong
6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19
Rock that's poppin'. BingBong formed in 2012, quickly becoming one of Madison, Wisconsin's favorite bands. Playing at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Friday Night Marvel Champions
7-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 19
Joing people playing Marvel Champions, a cooperative Living Card Game for 1-4 players. If they have more than 4 players, multiple games can be run at once. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, August 20
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 20
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Saddle Hunting Teach and Train
10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
If you’re looking to learn about saddle hunting, a Tethrd TNT event is where it’s at. There’s no other place on earth to talk with experts and learn the saddle hunting ropes. At Blackhawk Bowhunters Archery Club, 2103 CR-PB.
Bookstore Romance Day: Book Signing with Author C. E. DeRosier
11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
Celebrate Bookstore Romance Day at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., with a special signing from local author C. E. DeRosier. From a cozy spot in Wisconsin surrounded by her two cats, C. E. DeRosier pens romance from contemporary to paranormal featuring plus-size leads finding their own steamy happily ever after.
Commander Legends Battle For Baldur's Gate Draft
1 p.m., Saturday, August 20
They will be drafting Battle for Baldur's Gate at 1pm at Valhalla Hobby. The entry fee is $15 with no prize support. The entry fee covers 3 packs per player. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Public Tour of Heartland Farm Sanctuary
1-2 p.m., Saturday, August 20
Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 MidTown Road, will open for public tours. Tours are 50 minutes long and are for ages 5 and up. The fee is $12/person and all guests (including kids 5 and older) must be registered one at a time. All guests must sign our visitor waiver before arriving at the sanctuary (parents sign on behalf of their children). calendly.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary/public-tour
Music: Two County Lines
1-4 p.m., Saturday, August 20
Two County Lines will unleash blues, classic rock and country music in the park. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Musical Theater History Workshop
2-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
If you love seeing Broadway shows, or if you love acting in them, you now have a chance to learn the rich history of the last 100 years of Broadway productions. Dr. Adam Shelton will be leading a musical theater history workshop from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Participants can plan on talking about – and listening to – some of the most popular shows and some of the great flops of Broadway. “Understand the shift in styles, the development of vocal technique, and the thrill of the spectacle that defines one of our favorite genres,” the event description states. “Make sure you are ready as we defy gravity and fly through Broadway history in an afternoon. This is a great way to unearth some new audition songs.” A singer, teacher, and director, Shelton has a Doctoral of Musical Arts in vocal performance from UW-Madison. The workshop cost is $60 and is open to adults 18 and older. To register, visit vact.vbotickets.com.
Music: Top Shelf
5-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
Rock, Pop, Country, Jazz. At Hop Garden, 6890 Paoli Road.
Food Truck Festival
3-7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
Everyone is invited to “Wisconsin's Backyard” for a food truck festival from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. There’s no entry fee to this second annual event hosted by Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. There are five food trucks slated to attend this year including Curt's Gourmet Popcorn, Propa Jerk and BBQ (Jamaican gourmet), El Burrito Loco (Mexican), Jason's Jerk (Jamaican jerk tacos), and Cafe Costa Rica (Latin soul food). There will be live music from 1-4 p.m. by Sista Sensi and the Buds. Families are welcome.
Music: Krause Family Band
6-8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20
The Paoli Schoolhouse brings the Krause Family Band to the stage just in time for the holidays. The band plays a mixture of heartfelt original music, as well as some classic bluegrass/folk favorites, and some exciting renditions from contemporary artists. 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Common Chord
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 21
From folk to swing, and lots in-between! Common Chord delivers originals and unique covers highlighting vocal harmonies and varied instruments. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Kids’ Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, August 21
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books.
Badger Prairie Needs Network hosting open house of new expansion
Noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, August 21
Badger Prairie Needs Network is hosting a community open house for its brand new addition, The Kasieta Center, from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 21. The Kasieta Center will be open to the public and this event will feature tours of the recently expanded food pantry and remodeled Prairie Kitchen, and light refreshments. Attendees can also learn more about BPNN’s programs and volunteer opportunities. A donation of a non-perishable food item is encouraged if you attend. If you are interested in volunteering to help at this event, email Karen Dettinger at kdettinger@bpnn.org. Dettinger, a member of BPNN’s leadership team and also a retired industrial engineer, helped to oversee the project and has been named the director of The Kasieta Center.
Free Flesh and Blood CC Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, August 21
Casual, free Classic Constructed Armory event. Up to 3 (50min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Kill'n Time
2-5 p.m., Sunday, August 21
Enjoy some sweet tunes by Kill'n Time at The Mill Paoli. Country, oldies, pop.... you're sure to know more than a few songs. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Ashes Reborn Demos
4-7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21
Learn to play Ashes Reborn at Valhalla Hobby! They will have all of the prebuilt decks from the Ashes Reborn: Rise of the Phoenixborn starter box available to play with. Ashes Reborn is a two-player expandable card game that uses a dice pool as your resources to cast spells and summon units to fight for your Phoenixborn. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Handmade Art Journal and Collage Paper Workshop
4:30-6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21
Join Taryn Cates of Love Sum at Kismet Books in a dynamic and playful experience where you will create your own mixed media art journal and collage papers. In this creative workshop, you will use experimental art techniques while working with others to create your own art journal. You will leave the workshop with a handmade art journal, unique mixed media collage papers, a knowledge of art journaling techniques to fill your art journal, and a unique and playful experience unlike any other workshop. This workshop is perfect for you if you’re looking for ways to get creative, connect with others, and prioritize some time for creative self-care. $45. Sign up at kismetbookshop.com/events.
Smartphone photography workshop
6-8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22
Are you looking to take great photographs easily from start to finish all in the palm of your hand? Tricia LaPointe, a photographer and instructor at Wisconsin Union Wheelhouse Studios, will be coming to the Verona Public Library’s community room next week to give an introduction to smartphone photography. The 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 class will include shooting, editing with the Snapseed app, and uploading the final product. “This beginner-friendly class will take your photography steps beyond Instragram and cover composing better images and editing them to make them visually striking,” the event description states. Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Toddler Art and Play
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23
Join at the library for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. Ages 1-3. Masks are encouraged.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Eating for Heart Health
1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23
Since heart disease has become the leading cause of death for both men and women, there’s never been a better time to start showing your heart more love. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, nutritionist and registered dietitian Kara Hoerr will be at the Verona Senior Center to teach about specific foods that are heart healthy and ways you can start incorporating them into your diet. Registration is required at schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk or 608-845-7471.
Crafty Tuesday
2-2:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23
Ages 12-18. No registration. Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last.
Play ‘Among Us’
2-4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23
Ages 8-11 Registration required. Virtual event. They will be playing over Zoom to send private lobby game links. Among Us can be downloaded via tablet, smartphone, or Steam on PC. Register through Verona Public Library.
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, August 23
Trivia at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 23
Trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 23
Trivia at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 23
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Wednesday Co-working
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 24
Come spend the day co-working at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court. They'll provide plenty of electricity, free Wifi, quieter background music, and bottomless drip coffee. Happy hour starts at 3pm and goes until 5pm, so get your team in for bonding after a day of crushing out work.
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24
Join some of Verona’s finest for free blood pressure checks. Appointments are first come, first serve. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Library Yarn Club
4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, they’ll meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, they'll meet in the Conference Room inside the library. All skill levels are welcome. Registration not required.
"The Office" sitcom themed trivia
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24
At The Mill Paoli, 6890 Paoli Road.
Knotweed Genetic Sampling Webinar
10-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Free, held over Zoom, organized by Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. Visit uppersugar.org for information.
DIY Wreath Making
1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Do you love crafting? Join for a fun DIY wreath making class with Senior Center director Stephanie Ehle and her mom Sandi. All supplies included. $15/person. If you are interested in participating, sign up on the Verona Senior Center’s website or call 608-845-7471.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register through Verona Public Library.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will be hosting weekly meet-ups for Dragonfly Monitors and those interested in dragonflies throughout the summer. Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. On Aug. 25, meet at Badger Mill Creek at Verona Military Ridge, 2565 Old County Road PB.
Music: Jesse Bauman and Michael Mikrut
5-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Kick back at The Mill Paoli and let Jesse Bauman and Michael Mikrut entertain you with an evening of classic rock and country music. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Katie Scullin
5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25
Neo Soul, Pop, Indie, Rock. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Music: Christos Novelty Combo
6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Christo's Novelty Combo presents a unique mixture of the Vaudeville era, novelty infused hot steel guitar and ukulele of the 1920s and 30s “Hawaiian Craze” and the swinging sounds of French jazz from the 1930s and 40s. Think Hot Hawaiian guitar meets Jazz à la Django! 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Taylor and Von
6-9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
If you like 90s and 2000s then this is the music group for you to see. Playing at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Andy Hughes w/the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers & Erin Ford
6-9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Head out to the Riley Tavern and enjoy this awesome line up! The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers are a guitar/fiddle duo who evoke the spirits of centuries past, moving their audience to their feet whether it’s a square dance or a slow one. Andy Hughes has been compared to Johnny Cash, with his boot stomping tunes and ballads full of heartache. Erin Ford has sung on stages across the country, but sharing it with Andy is at the top. Erin will be joining Andy to bring impressive harmonies and heart to the night! 8205 Klevenville Riley Road
Books 'n Booze at Wisconsin Brewing Company
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Join to discuss “Recursion” by Blake Crouch at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Look for a Books 'n Booze sign to locate the group. Bring a lawn chair if you have one (they'll have some extras available). In case of rainy weather, they will be meeting inside at the Verona Public Library. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. Food is not served at Wisconsin Brewing Company, but you are welcome to bring in your own snacks or meal. No registration required. 1079 American Way.
Summer Reading Program concludes Aug. 31
The 2022 Summer Reading Program at Verona Public Library, ‘Oceans of Possibilities’, is set to conclude on Aug. 31. Participants’ summer reading efforts are tracked virtually on the Beanstack app or website, which helps with logging reading, earning coupons and books, and winning grand prizes. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack tracker app to create an account. Depending upon the number of books read, or hours spent reading, participants can earn a variety of prizes including free books, Mallards tickets, a Madison Children's Museum family membership, pool parties, a Dane County Fair pass, an art kit, a hammock, headphones, and a pickleball set. Adults may also participate and enter to win a $50 gift card to a Verona restaurant.