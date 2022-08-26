The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Aug. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 1.
Prairie story walk available throughout August
If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path. Through the end of August, enjoy the book "I'm the Biggest Thing in the Ocean" by Kevin Sherry as you walk along the trail near the 500 Silent St. library. In the book, when a giant squid takes inventory of all of the creatures in the ocean, he realizes that he’s way bigger than most of them. Of course, there are bigger things lurking around, but maybe this giant squid with a giant touch of hubris doesn’t really care?
Knotweed Genetic Sampling Webinar
10-11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Free, held over Zoom, organized by Upper Sugar River Watershed Association. Visit uppersugar.org for information.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
DIY Wreath Making
1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Do you love crafting? Join for a fun DIY wreath making class with Senior Center director Stephanie Ehle and her mom Sandi. All supplies included. $15/person. If you are interested in participating, sign up on the Verona Senior Center’s website or call 608-845-7471.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursdays, August 25 and September 1
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register through Verona Public Library.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will be hosting weekly meet-ups for Dragonfly Monitors and those interested in dragonflies throughout the summer. Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. On Aug. 25, meet at Badger Mill Creek at Verona Military Ridge, 2565 Old County Road PB.
Music: Jesse Bauman and Michael Mikrut
5-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Kick back at The Mill Paoli and let Jesse Bauman and Michael Mikrut entertain you with an evening of classic rock and country music. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Katie Scullin
5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25
Neo Soul, Pop, Indie, Rock. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Music: Christos Novelty Combo
6-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Christo's Novelty Combo presents a unique mixture of the Vaudeville era, novelty infused hot steel guitar and ukulele of the 1920s and 30s “Hawaiian Craze” and the swinging sounds of French jazz from the 1930s and 40s. Think Hot Hawaiian guitar meets Jazz à la Django! 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Taylor and Von
6-9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
If you like 90s and 2000s then this is the music group for you to see. Playing at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Andy Hughes w/the Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers & Erin Ford
6-9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Head out to the Riley Tavern and enjoy this awesome line up! The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers are a guitar/fiddle duo who evoke the spirits of centuries past, moving their audience to their feet whether it’s a square dance or a slow one. Andy Hughes has been compared to Johnny Cash, with his boot stomping tunes and ballads full of heartache. Erin Ford has sung on stages across the country, but sharing it with Andy is at the top. Erin will be joining Andy to bring impressive harmonies and heart to the night! 8205 Klevenville Riley Road
Books 'n Booze at Wisconsin Brewing Company
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25
Join to discuss “Recursion” by Blake Crouch at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Look for a Books 'n Booze sign to locate the group. Bring a lawn chair if you have one (they'll have some extras available). In case of rainy weather, they will be meeting inside at the Verona Public Library. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. Food is not served at Wisconsin Brewing Company, but you are welcome to bring in your own snacks or meal. No registration required. 1079 American Way.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, August 25 and September 1
Trivia at Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursdays, August 25 and September 1
Trivia at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Outdoor Jon Klassen Hat Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 26
Join at the library for a story time featuring Jon Klassen's hat books. Feel free to wear your own favorite hat. There will be stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0-5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space.
Music: Chicken Bacon
5-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26
Spend an afternoon at The Mill Paoli and jam out to Chicken Bacon! Americana, Folk and Rock never sounded so good. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Music: Gin Mill Hollow
6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26
Late summer fun at Wisconsin Brewing Company with some live music and tasty beverages on the patio. Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Music: Allison Merten
6-9 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26
Come see Allison Merten perform high-energy music with passion on her acoustic-electric guitar while enjoying great food and drinks at Hop Haus Brewing Company. No cover charge. 231 S. Main St.
Boy Scouts’ food drive for BPNN
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
Verona Scout Troop 349 and Pack 549 are conducting a Scouting For Food drive this Saturday. The drive will be held at Miller and Sons Supermarket, 210 South Main St. Scouts from Verona Cub Scout Pack 549 and Troop 349 will give shoppers a list of food and non-food items needed by BPNN. Shoppers are encouraged to donate items or make cash donations for the benefit of BPNN. Items purchased are given to the Scouts who deliver them to BPNN. Monetary donations can be made on the BPNN website at bpnn.org/ with a ‘Scouting for Food’ earmark.
Volunteer Workday At Sugar River Wetlands
9 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
In August, Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will identify several different native wetland plants and learn how to collect their seeds and spend some time addressing invasive plants coming up. Collected seed will be scattered in fall to areas where invasive brush has recently been removed. It’s a great event for all ages and abilities, and it promises to be rewarding, fun, and a great way to experience the outdoors. Meet at 2517 Country View Road. Register at uppersugar.org
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, August 27
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 27
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Poker run to support service dogs for veterans
10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
Sierra Delta is an organization that pairs service dogs with veterans and the organization will be kicking-off a poker run fundraiser this Saturday at Riley Tavern. Riders, cars, and walkers are all welcome to join. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road. The cost to participate is $25 per hand and the winning hand receives $500. This event is sponsored by Primal Cue – a veteran-owned catering company located in Sun Prairie – and Tito’s Vodka.
Annual youth bike safety event
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
Kids are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to the Seventh Annual Youth Bike Safety Event at the Verona Police Department. Youths can register their bikes for free, receive a routine maintenance check, and get their bike helmets properly fitted. Kids will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and learn bike safety tips from members of the Verona Police Department and volunteers from the Verona Lions Club, while actively participating in eight safety courses. Participating youths will be rewarded with a free scoop of Culver’s custard and a “I’m a safe bicyclist” tee-shirt upon completion of all of the stations. The event will be held in the parking lot outside of the police department at 111 Lincoln Street.
Dystopian Wars: Let's get Ship-faced Demo and Game Day
11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
Come play Dystopian Wars by Warcradle Studios with Valhalla Hobby. Models will be available to borrow for learning the game. Masks are required in the store. 535 Half Mile Road
Sunshine Soul Festival to benefit orphanage in Haiti
Noon to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27
Ready to get your groove on for a good cause? Head to the backyard at Wisconsin Brewing Company for the Sunshine Soul Festival, a benefit for Mercy House Orphanage in Haiti. Area musicians will take the stage all day including The People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, Groovulous Glove, Sunshine Daydrink, and Kendra Swanson. In addition to the live music, there will be food, beer, vendors, and kids activities, with pets welcome. This all-ages and pet-friendly even has a $10 suggested donation. All proceeds will benefit Mercy House, Inc. Wisconsin Brewing Company is located at 1079 American Way.
Public Tour of Heartland Farm Sanctuary
1-2 p.m., Saturday, August 27
Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 MidTown Road, will open for public tours. Tours are 50 minutes long and are for ages 5 and up. The fee is $12/person and all guests (including kids 5 and older) must be registered one at a time. All guests must sign our visitor waiver before arriving at the sanctuary (parents sign on behalf of their children). calendly.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary/public-tour
Music: Mad City Radiators
1-4 p.m., Saturday, August 27
The Mad City Radiators band plays classic rock from the 60s to the 90s with some blues/r&b and modern country music thrown in just for fun. Get ready to dance! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Music: The Mark David Group
5-8 p.m., Saturday, August 27
The Mark David Group plays originals and covers in their own style of powerhouse Texas based blues/rock, influenced by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Johnny Winter. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Music: Whiskey Farm
6-8 p.m., Saturday, August 27
The Whiskey Farm is an Americana and folk rock band from Madison, Wisconsin. Formed in 2010,the band released their first record, “Middle of America,” in 2011 and in 2012 won the Madison Area Music Award (MAMA) for Best Americana/Folk song for the lead track, 'If I Were You.' At Paoli Schoolhouse, 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 28
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: Drew Halverson
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28
Drew Halverson takes the stage during the Paoli Farmers' Market! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Kids’ Storytime with Author Nancy Dearborn
11 a.m. to Noon, Sunday, Aug. 28
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kids’ Storytime. They will be joined by author Nancy Dearborn who will be reading books including her own book, “Hugga Loula”. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse.
Conquest Tournament
11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 28
All participants will be required to wear a mask properly at all time inside the building (Briefly taking a sip of water while respectfully turning away is ok). They strongly recommend that you are vaccinated and boosted, and do a rapid COVID test the morning of the event. Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road
A Song of Ice and Fire Tournament
11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 28
Come participate in a Song of Ice and Fire Tournament! Standard 40 pt tournament. You may optionally bring two lists and decide between them at the start of the round, per the tournament guidelines. Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road
PaulPalooza returns to benefit youths with disabilities
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28
An annual party that helps kids with physical disabilities enjoy recreational activities is back PaulPalooza, the main fundraising event for Paul’s Party Inc., is a fundraiser featuring live music, food, drinks, and a raffle in memory of Paul Natzke. It will be held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. In honor of Natzke, Paul’s Party helps youth with physical disabilities afford sled hockey equipment, racing wheelchairs, adaptive bikes, summer sports camps, and other items that are more expensive for disabled kids than for able-bodied kids. PaulPalooza will offer food including pulled pork and brisket sandwiches from North and South Seafood and Smokehouse and pizza and macaroni and cheese from Sugar River Pizza, cotton candy, kettle corn, baked goods, coffee, and glitter donuts. Attendees can also bid on raffle baskets, play cornhole, and learn about adaptive sports. There will be a variety of live music acts including Some Assembly Required, Mtn Air, Alpha Romeos, Sweet Josephine, and the Mark Croft Band. Roll With It Red Ale, a beer specially brewed by Wisconsin Brewing Company for PaulPalooza, will be available. All proceeds from this event will benefit Paul’s Party.
Free Flesh and Blood Blitz Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28
Casual, free Blitz Armory event. Up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Hoot and Hollers
2-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28
Spend and afternoon with Hoot and Hollers at the Mill Paoli. Enjoy country/folk/rock paired with cold beer, spirits and delicious fare from Molino Taqueria. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Attic Angel Golf Open
9:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29
Whether you're a "fore!-some" or fearsome foursome, we hope you'll join Attic Angel Association in this golf fundraiser that will benefit children and seniors in Dane County. 9:30 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. shotgun start Hawks Landing Golf Club, 88 Hawks Landing Circle in Verona. Cost: $520 per four-person team For questions about the event or how to register, email golf@atticangel.org or call Attic Angel Association at 608-662-8900. Register now to save your team spot at this year's event: https://business.middletonchamber.com/hotdeals/info/attic-angel-community-attic-angel-golf-open-03-20-2022
Meet and greet with acupuncturist Dr. Joe Zirneskie
10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29
Starting in September, the Verona Senior Center will welcome another self-care provider, who will offer acupuncture appointments. Interested individuals are invited to a meet and greet with Dr. Zirneskie at the 108 Paoli St. Senior Center building. Coffee and treats will be provided. Acupuncture is a technique from traditional Chinese medicine, used to prevent, diagnose and treat disease, and to improve general health, according to the Senior Center’s newsletter.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29
At Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.html
Lunch and learn with The Cesta
10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30
Join at Verona Senior Center to learn how The Cesta is redefining senior living in Fitchburg. Offering independent living, assisted living and memory care, The Cesta, will be the heart of the neighborhood. This community will combine elegance, fine dining, luxury apartments and amenities while staying rooted in the multigenerational neighborhood. This free event will include food and beverages.
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, August 30
Trivia at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 30
Trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 30
Trivia at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 30
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Wednesday Co-working
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 31
Come spend the day co-working at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court. They'll provide plenty of electricity, free Wifi, quieter background music, and bottomless drip coffee. Happy hour starts at 3pm and goes until 5pm, so get your team in for bonding after a day of crushing out work.
Movie: Sunshine Boys
Noon, Wednesday, Aug. 31
“Al and Willy are a pair of feuding vaudeville comedians who performed together for 47 years before finally calling it quits. A network genius then has the brilliant idea of reuniting the duo for a TV special about the history of comedy. Once the reunion is on, the sparks and one-liners start to fly with equal speed. But can Lewis and Clark put aside their differences long enough to collect one last paycheck?” Popcorn served. Hosted by Verona Senior Center. Please RSVP by signing up online or call 608-845-7471.
Farley Center Volunteer Day - Birthday Kits
1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31
The Farley Center is looking for a few volunteers to help make Birthday Kit Bags for Badger Prairie Needs Network. The Farley Center will have all the supplies for the kits. If it is a nice day, they plan to meet at the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) to put these together (inside if the weather is not good). 2299 Spring Rose Road
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 31
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Summer Reading Program concludes Aug. 31
The 2022 Summer Reading Program at Verona Public Library, ‘Oceans of Possibilities’, is set to conclude on Aug. 31. Participants’ summer reading efforts are tracked virtually on the Beanstack app or website, which helps with logging reading, earning coupons and books, and winning grand prizes. Visit veronapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack tracker app to create an account. Depending upon the number of books read, or hours spent reading, participants can earn a variety of prizes including free books, Mallards tickets, a Madison Children's Museum family membership, pool parties, a Dane County Fair pass, an art kit, a hammock, headphones, and a pickleball set. Adults may also participate and enter to win a $50 gift card to a Verona restaurant.
‘Senior Slugger’ Cardio Kickboxing
10 a.m., Thursdays, Sept. 1-29
New Senior Center class starting in September. Senior Slugger is a 45-minute boxing and strength class that is specialized for older adults. This will focus on coordination, balance, and strength. All equipment will be provided. This class will be led by certified instructor Jess Ammann. The first month will be free. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 1
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, September 1
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will be hosting weekly meet-ups for Dragonfly Monitors and those interested in dragonflies throughout the summer. Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. On Aug. 25, meet at Badger Mill Creek at Town of Verona Town Hall, 7669 County Road PD.
Music: Old Black Joe and Friends
5-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1
OBJ and Friends to bring smooth blues and rock to the park stage! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Creative Dying Game at Natural Path Sanctuary
6-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1
You are invited to come to the Farley Center / Natural Path Sanctuary for an evening of connection and meaningful conversation with the Creative Dying Card Game on Thursday, September 1 st. from 6:00-7:30 p.m. This event will be hosted by Megan & Ryan Miller at the picnic tables in the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA). The Creative Dying Card Game is a conversation card game with the intention of offering a low-stakes, accessible way to have meaningful conversations about life and death. The game includes 176 question prompts to help inspire self-reflection and conversation. Although talking about death is often avoided, exploring this topic can be liberating and practically important. In playing the Creative Dying card game, we hope that you might experience greater insight and connection to yourself, to other beings, and to the larger rhythms of life. This game is part of the larger Creative Dying Project (founded by Megan & Ryan Miller), whose mission to start conversations about death, encourage end-of-life planning and establish an inclusive, community-based dying center. This event is open to all, no experience or preparation necessary. Water and tea will be provided, feel free to bring a cup and anything else that might help you be comfortable during our time together. You can learn more and check out the game at CreativeDying.org/game. $5-10 donations are encouraged but not required.