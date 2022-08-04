The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 4 and Thursday, August 11.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, August 4 and 11
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursdays, August 4 or 11
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Improv Games
3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, August 4
Join in the Verona Public Library Community Room for a series of wacky, silly improv games. Not sure what improv is? That's okay. No experience needed, just a willingness to try! Warning: Improv games tend to result in laughter and being seen in silly poses. Join at your own risk. Geared toward ages 8-11. No registration. Masks are encouraged.
Beer and Barbells 2022
4-7 p.m., Thursday, August 4
CrossFit Adept and Wisconsin Brewing Company will be hosting their Beer and Barbells event out at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Workouts that will challenge both experienced and beginner fitness fanatics alike. Admission is $15 and includes a workout and a pint of beer. At 1079 American Way.
Music: Myles Talbot Dyad
5 p.m., Thursday, August 4
Myles Talbot Dyad = live music with attitude! Head to the park and enjoy modern folk mixed with classic rock. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, August 4 or Thursday, August 11
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. On August 4, meet at Silent Street Pond, across the street from the public library. On August 11, meet at Verona Area High School School Forest Ponds.
From A to Z: How to Self-Publish Your First Children’s Picture Book
5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 4
Is publishing a children’s picture book on your bucket list? Do you have inspiring ideas for stories but aren’t sure where to start? In this session, review a step-by-step checklist to publishing so you can see your creativity come to life on paper. Register at kismetbookshop.com/events.
Music: The Honey Pies
6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 4
The Honey Pies first performed at the 9th Annual Spring Green BeatleFest in September 2017. What was meant to be a one-time collaboration felt so comfortable that they set out to build on the experience and perform regularly. The trio's repertoire embraces folk, Americana, jazz, and pop. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, August 4 and 11
Trivia at Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursdays, August 4 and 11
Trivia at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Quidditch
10-11 a.m., Friday, August 5
Ages 12-18. Registration required. Play muggle quidditch, weather permitting. No experience necessary. Meet behind the library. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Rabbi's 9th Annual Charity Golf Event
1 p.m., Friday, August 5
Go to rabbislife.com today and don’t forget to check out our silent auction items at biddingowl.com. Should be another stellar year folks! University Ridge Golf Course, 9002 County Road PD.
Music on Main: Straigt 8's
5-8 p.m., Friday, August 5
Straigt 8's brings you Outlaw Blues - the kind of music your mama warned you about. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music on Main: Shawn Schell
5:30-8 p.m., Friday, August 5
Free concert takes place at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St. Shawn Schell: “Christian, Daddy, Singer of Songs, Guitar Picker, and Shifty Hillbilly.”
Music: The Cuz
6-9 p.m., Friday, August 5
One of the hottest bands in southern Wisconsin, The Cuz creates a guitar-driven pop-punk sound. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, Verona 1079 American Way.
Friday Night Marvel Champions
7-10 p.m., Friday, August 5
Playing Marvel Champions, a cooperative Living Card Game for 1-4 players. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Mama Goose Memorial Run/Walk
9 a.m., Saturday, August 6
Registration fees go directly to fund cancer research at the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin Hospital. The registration cost is $35 and includes a shirt. At 8:30 a.m. there will be a free childrens’ event, the ‘Mini Goose 1/2 Mile Kids Run,’ before the 5K Run/Walk starts. For more information, contact mamagooserun@gmail.com. To register, visit mamagooserun.com.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, August 6
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Adult Dance Class
11 a.m. to noon (beginners) or 12:15-1:15 p.m. (advanced), Saturday, August 6.
Come brush up on your tap dance skills with these fun, hour long workshops broken down by skill level. $20. Register at vact.org
Rumbleslam Demo Day
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Demoing Rumbleslam, the game of Fantasy Wrestling. Rumbleslam can be played by 2-4 players and uses a 1ft x 1ft board for the wrestling ring. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Soccer For Change 2022
Noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Join for a day of soccer, food, music, games, and fun! They will be having a small-sided soccer tournament, food, music, games, and more! Perfect for a family afternoon! MTC Educate a Girl Inc. creates scholarships for education and sport opportunities for girls in rural Zimbabwe. These girls are often orphaned and forced to live in extreme poverty. MTC provides school fees, books, cloths, hygiene products, and more! Presented By: MTC Educate A Girl Inc. & Reddan Soccer Club. 6874 Cross Country Road.
Public Tour of Heartland Farm Sanctuary
1-2 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 MidTown Road, will open for public tours. Tours are 50 minutes long and are for ages 5 and up. The fee is $12/person and all guests (including kids 5 and older) must be registered one at a time. All guests must sign our visitor waiver before arriving at the sanctuary (parents sign on behalf of their children). calendly.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary/public-tour
Music: Chuck Bayuk with Nick Matthew
1-4 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Chuck Bayuk with Nick Matthew to take over the outdoor stage playing favorite with classic rock and Americana! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Acting the Song Workshop
2-4:30 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Come dive deeper into your singing and bring your songs to life. Learn what questions you should be asking about your character, discover new tools to help level up your acting in the audition room, and bring new perspective to your singing. $60. Register at vact.org
Moonstone Day
3 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Free, casual Moonstone play day. There will be models available for new players to learn to play with. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Cool Front
5-8 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Cool Front to take the stage with R&B/Blues/Rock and classic rock. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Cris & Ann Plata
5-7 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Come join for an in person concert with "Cris & Ann Plata at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA ). While Cris and Ann have made their home in Wisconsin, the couple’s performance borrows much from Cris’s heritage and musical diversity. He describes his style as Mexican roots music, borrowing from norteno, conjunto and ranchera music. Cris’s life and musical partner Ann Plata is the bass player and backing vocalist for the duo. She received her rhythm education on the stage, in "real time" while playing with the great drummer Clyde Stubblefield. Reyna Gonzales/El Sabor de Puebla will be selling tacos and drinks at the concert. So come hungry and thirsty! Cash only. An informational tour with Farley Center Board Member Jeanne Meier at one hour before the concert. No cost for the tour. Offering a Farley Center Food Forest Tour following the concert from 7-8 p.m. with Farmer Ian Aley. No cost for the tour. Farley Center honey ($10) and organic vegetables may be available. Please bring cash. Please bring your own blankets and chair to the concert. For any questions, please contact us a 608-845-8724 or e-mail at programs@farleycenter.org
Verona Wildcat Youth Football Brat & Hot Dog Fundraiser
5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Join Wildcat Youth Football at Wisconsin Brewing Company for some brats and hotdogs as they raise money for their program. 1079 American Way
Music: Back2Back
5:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Back2Back is a year round multi-instrumental performing duo. At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Music: Mike McCloskey
6-8 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Longtime Madison-area musician Mike McCloskey is a singer/guitarist who has played thousands of live performances throughout Wisconsin, and Illinois both as an acoustic solo artist and with Madison WI area bands.His rich musical background has taken him from jazz standards to country, swing, folk, rock, Irish and blues. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Piano Fondue
6-9 p.m., Saturday, August 6
Piano Fondue rocks the backyard at Wisconsin Brewing Company with an epic evening of sing-along fun with the whole family! The setlist is live and crowdsourced in real-time by you (visit digitalsetlist.com for details). The beer is cold and the pianos are hot in Verona this summer! 1079 American Way
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 7
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Yoga at Hodge Podge
9 a.m., Sunday, August 7
Join for the inaugural Hodge Podge Yoga led by Verona's own Molly Einck! Bring your own mat, and they'll push the tables and chairs to the side for a 50ish minute yoga session.
Music: Shekinah King
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 7
The talented Shekinah King to grace the stage at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy Blues/Rock/Soul paired with beer, wine and spirits! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Kids’ Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, August 7
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books.
Ovarian cancer benefit for Nora Roper
Noon, Sunday, August 7
Benefit to help support Nora Roper as she battles with Ovarian Cancer. Live music by Twang Dragons from Noon to 3 p.m. Silent Auction from Noon to 4:30 p.m. Live Auction at 3 p.m. 50/50 raffle. Food. Nectarine Special Pale Ale is back from the vault. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Free Flesh and Blood Blitz Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, August 7
Casual, free Blitz Armory event. Up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: The Rough Cut
2-5 p.m., Sunday, August 7
Spend the afternoon at the Mill Paoli with The Rough Cut! Classic Rock/Americana/Folk pairs nicely with with a cold beer, margarita and Mexican fare from Molino Taqueria. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: The Ghosts in the Room
2-7 p.m. Sunday, August 7
The Ghosts in the Room are in full swing with plenty of rocking roadhouse americana From Bodeans to BB, Cash to Whiskeytown and more loads of excellent listening and dancing pleasure. An afternoon and evening to enjoy the unforgettable fun! At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Genesis: Battle of Champions Constructed
3-5 p.m., Sunday, August 7
Free, casual Genesis: Battle of Champions constructed event using an official Genesis organized play kit. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
‘How to Taste Cheese Like a Pro’ workshop
4 p.m., Sunday, August 7
Join Landmark Creamery’s cheese-making team for a tasting of their artisan sheep milk cheeses and a few additional Wisconsin-made classics next month. Over this hour-long tasting experience, Landmark Creamery’s Anna Landmark and Anna Thomas Bates will take you on a sensory tour through the basic flavors and aromas of cheese and some accompaniments. This intentional, observant process is called “sensory analysis,” and is “the process by which we use our senses to assess and describe food and drink,” the event description states. The Annas will be pairing their dairy delicacies with a few locally made alcoholic beverages to showcase how cheese flavor can be accentuated with the right combinations. The Annas turn creamy sheep milk and buttery pasture-grazed cow milk into carefully-handcrafted cheeses. The event will be held outside in the park right next door to Landmark Creamery at 6895 Paoli Road. The workshop fee is $65 and the program is open to adults 21 and over. If childcare is an issue and you need to bring your children in order to attend the workshop, please let the organizers know in advance. Registration includes a copy of the book “Renewing the Countryside: Wisconsin Stories of Sustainable Living, Working and Playing.” One copy of the book will be provided per address or household. To register, visit tickettailor.com/events/renewingthecountryside/699003.
Make Your Own Tabletop Faux Succulent Greenhouse
4:30-6:30 p.m., Sunday, August 7
Create a beautiful tabletop greenhouse with Sola Wood Flower succulents. You’ll learn how to hand paint the succulents to give them a realistic look, and then arrange them in either a black or white metal greenhouse. You’ll take home your creation the night of the event. All supplies are included in the ticket price of $70. Register at kismetbookshop.com/events
Blood Drive
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, August 8
Held at UW Health Clinic, 100 N. Nine Mound Road. Register at redcrossblood.org
Blood Drive "Give a Pint, Get a Pint!"
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, August 8
Join for a Red Cross Blood Drive in the taproom. When you donate a pint of blood you receive a free pint card to use at any time! 1079 American Way
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, August 8
Verona Public Library Conference Room. A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Escapology’s grand opening and ribbon cutting
6-9 p.m., Monday, August 8.
Attendees will be able to get a peek at all of the games. 160 Keenan Court.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, August 8
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Drag Queen Bingo
6:30-9 p.m., Monday, August 8
Come early to grab a table for you and your friends along with some amazing food and beverages. Tickets are $10 for 10 games. Bring your own Daubers or we do have daubers for sale as well. Come join in the full and one of the most talked about events! Call 608-845-9690 to reserve your table in advance. At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Dr.
Card Making Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, August 9
Make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin' Up products. The cost for class is $15 to make 6 cards. Please contact Terry Schultz at 608-712-0572, or via email sraschultz0924@yahoo.com. Held at the Verona Senior Center.
Let's Discuss Group: Common Core Math
10 a.m., Tuesday, August 9
Kirsten Owen and Lori Martin, two teachers from Sugar Creek elementary school will come to explain this new Common Core math curriculum to us. Please bring all your untapped enthusiasm to learn this new math and to show your grandchildren that even older adults can learn new things. Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 9
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Book Bike at the Splash Pad at Fireman's Park
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
Join the library at the splash pad at Fireman's Park! Librarians will be riding over with the Book Bike with books for checkout. Stop by anytime between 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Weather permitting.
Crafty Tuesday
2-2:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
Stop by Teen Central in the public library for DIY projects, as supplies last.
“Think Like a Director” Workshop for grades 3-5
3:30-6 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
In this workshop, students will learn what it is like to be a theater director! Students will be given a short script to work with as they plan out their blocking, set and props over the course of the workshop! $65. Register at vact.org
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
Trivia at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
“Friends” sitcom themed trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 9
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Wednesday Co-working
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
Come spend the day co-working at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court. They'll provide plenty of electricity, free Wifi, quieter background music, and bottomless drip coffee. Happy hour starts at 3pm and goes until 5pm, so get your team in for bonding after a day of crushing out work.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, August 10
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “The Art Forger” by Barbara A. Shapiro in person at the Verona Senior Center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Call the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 to register. Everyone is welcome.
Movie: The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Noon, Wednesday, August 10
Check in again and gear up for more love and laughter as new arrival Richard Gere joins an all-star ensemble cast -- including Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Dev Patel and Maggie Smith -- returning for this heartwarming sequel to The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel! Now that his frst venture is a success, Sonny (Patel) is ready to expand and gets a little help and encouragement from his resident friends. Held at Verona Senior Center. Please RSVP by signing up online or call 608-845-7471.
Teen Gaming
3-4 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
Ages 12-18. Snack and play board games, face off on the Nintendo Switch or SNES, or bring your own device. Verona Public Library Community Room. Registration required.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
“Think Like a Director” Workshop for grades 6-8
3:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
In this workshop, students will learn what it is like to be a theater director! Students will be given a short script to work with as they plan out their blocking, set and props over the course of the workshop! $65. Register at vact.org
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6:15 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needle craft, join at a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. If weather permits, meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, meet in the library’s Community Room. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
Drag Queen Bingo
5-9 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
The stunning and witty Bianca Lynn Breeze will be calling numbers for Drag Queen Bingo at The Mill Paoli. Grab some friends and play to win great prizes. Check-in starts at 5:00 pm; Bingo begins at 6:00 pm. The cost is $15/per pack of cards with a Margarita included from My Tipsy Gypsy. Text My Tipsy Gypsy at (608) 235-2771 or FB Message My Tipsy Gypsy to reserve your tickets. Tickets are limited! 6890 Paoli Road.
Stress Busters: Strategies To Cope With Modern Life Challenges
6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
The challenges of modern life, along with the added stress of the past two years, can leave us all feeling overwhelmed and unsure. Nisa Giaquinto and Sarah Dimick, of Zen Ed: Wellness InSight, will walk you through strategies to help you cope with stress, as well as an opportunity to practice, both during the program and at home with the included workbook. Take this opportunity to view stress in a different way and find some wellness strategies to incorporate in your life. Registration required. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Verona Area Community Orchestra Strings Concert
7:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 10
Pop and rock music for summer...bring your snacks, blankets or chairs, and get ready for a little entertainment. Come to hear some music from musicals (Les Mis/Chicago/Coco/Up), rock (Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Elton John). Verona Festival Park Shelter north of Verona City Hall.
Medicare And Health Insurance Supplements
10 a.m., Thursday, August 11
Have questions about Medicare, Health Insurance Supplements, or Drug Coverage or other questions about insurance related to retirement? Deb Harvey and her team from Retirement Specialists, LLC have 20+ years of experience and are available to meet one-onone to answer your questions and explore coverage. There is no fee for this consultation. Retirement Specialists, LLC can also be a great resource while planning your retirement. To schedule a consultation, call VSC at 608-845-7471.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Veterans Group
2 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Are you a veteran? Please join at the Verona Senior Center. Socialize and chat with other local Veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids! Bring your own deck or borrow one of ours. Ages 6-11. Masks are encouraged. No registration. Verona Public Library Community Room.
Music: Back2Back
5-8 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Exceptional acoustic guitarist and vocalists, Back2Back offer music from a variety of genres. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will be hosting weekly meet-ups for Dragonfly Monitors and those interested in dragonflies throughout the summer. Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. On August 11, meet at Verona Area High School School Forest Ponds.
Music: Rebecca Dopart
5:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Sugar River Pizza welcomes Rebecca Dopart, aka 'Small Town piano Girl.' Piano and vocals of 1940s to present coffee shop covers, originals, instrumentals and modern country. At 957 Liberty Drive.
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 11
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there's a little something for everyone. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Book Discussion "Firekeeper's Daughter"
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11.
Another Verona Reads! book discussion of Firekeeper's Daughter. Books are available for checkout at the service desk.