The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Dec. 15, through Thursday, Dec. 22. To see more upcoming events, visit veronapress.com.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more, all in a friendly and supportive environment. Ages 3-5. No registration required. For additional accommodation, call 608-845-7180.
Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteer opportunities with BPNN. Registration required at bpnn.org.
Which Energy Efficiency Improvements Make Sense for Your House?
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Laura Paprocki, from Madison Gas and Electric, and learn about all the ways you can improve the energy efficiency of your home and lower your carbon footprint. Find out which improvements may take priority and why. Understand more about how your home operates and how to make strategic decisions about ways to improve. Registration open at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Winter Solstice Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Doors open at 11 a.m. for coffee, luncheon service at 11:30 p.m. through 12:45 p.m. No reservations required.
Ugly Sweater Party
8 a.m. at Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Drive
Wear the ugliest sweaters you’ve ever seen and enjoy some pizza, beer and holiday-themed cocktails. Munchies and happy hour pricing available.
St. James Christmas Concert
5:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main St.
St. James will host its annual Christmas concert, “Carols and Dessert,” this Saturday. Enjoy the music of the Advent/Christmas season presented by handbell choirs, soloists, instrumentalists and the Holiday Choir. Sing along with a few audience carols as well! Join for refreshments and fellowship time following the program. Free and open to the public.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Toddler Art and Play
10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy. Ages 1-3.
Sock Knit Along
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Over a series of five meetings, knit Kate Atherley’s Basic Ribbed Sock pattern in the library’s first Knit Along group. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events and includes all five meetings.
Teen Chocolate Truffles
7-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Learn how to make three-ingredient chocolate truffles perfect for sharing with friends and family. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.