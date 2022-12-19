The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Dec. 22, through Thursday, Dec. 29. To see more upcoming events, visit veronapress.com.
Music and Laughter for Kids with David Landau
10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for an all-ages music performance by local favorite David Landau.
Create a Comic Strip
1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by the library to draw comic strips and share ideas with other comic book and graphic novel fans. What you create is up to you, from single moments to multi-page stories, so bring your creativity. Ages 6-11. No registration required.
Teen Gaming
3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Snack and play board games, face off on the Nintendo Switch or SNES, or bring your own device. Ages 12-18. No registration.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join this twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, we’ll meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, we'll meet in the Conference Room inside the library. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
Merry Mocktails
6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Hodge Podge bartenders in crafting delicious holiday mocktails while learning more about the craft of mixology, flavor profiles, and tasty spirits that you can add to the recipe at home. Leave with the mocktail recipes demonstrated along with additional recipes to try. There will also be a tasting of the mocktails crafted. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Kids Craft: Salt Snowflakes
3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Make a salt snowflake picture. Ages 6-11. No registration needed.