The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Dec. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 15.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more, all in a friendly and supportive environment. Ages 3-5. No registration required. For additional accommodation, call 608-845-7180.
Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteer opportunities with BPNN. Registration required at bpnn.org.
Winter Coffee Tasting at Alice Good
2-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, at Alice Good Coffee, 300 S. Main St.
Enjoy a coffee tasting experience and help choose among a few options for the seasonal offering arriving this month.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of the library’s. Ages 6-11. No registration.
Holiday Sip and Shop
6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane
Gather for some gift buying or new home decor for the holidays. Bring your Christmas list and a friend to sip some bubbly as you shop with selected vendors. Asking for $2 donations to Verona backpack food program.
Ornament Making
6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court
Make two mandala wood burn ornaments just in time for the holidays. No prior skills required. All tools and materials provided. Registration $35 at hodgepodgemadison.com.
Holiday Craft
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Linen & Clove, 606 W. Verona Ave.
Ahead of their Window Wonderland reveal as part of this year’s 12 Days of Hometown Holidays, enjoy some holiday crafting at Linen & Clove.
Smart Residential Salt Use
6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Luke Melotik from AECOM, Verona’s city engineering consultant, will cover tips for using salt on your property to safely remove ice and how residents and the city can address harmful impacts of salt. For adults.
Child Development Story Time: Bears and Hibernation
9:30-10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join a member of CI Pediatric Therapy Centers' staff for an interactive story time of books, songs, movement, crafts and fun. Activities geared towards 2-5 year olds, but all ages welcome.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. Registration required.
Live Music
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar
Ahead of their Window Wonderland reveal as part of this year’s 12 Days of Hometown Holidays, enjoy some live music at Toot and Kate’s.
“More than Words”: An Afternoon with Jerry Apps
1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Wisconsin storyteller Jerry Apps as he discusses his new book “More Than Words: A Memoir of my Writing Life.” Books available for sale and signing. Registration open at veronapubliclibrary.org.
Reindeer Live
2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Sugar Creek Elementary School, 740 N. Main St.
Families will be able to take their picture with the reindeer using their own cameras or head to the pens and see the reindeer up close (no touching). Event includes live music, games and crafts, a bake sale, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
Dean Martin Christmas
5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Join for a Dean Martin Christmas spectacular. Event includes food, door prizes, beer specials and music.Come dressed to the nines or keep it casual.
Brunch with Santa
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Sugar River Pizza Company, 957 Liberty Drive
Santa is coming to town and stopping for pizza and would love to hear the wish lists of all the children. Bloody Mary's and Mimosas for the adults and free kids meals (with the purchase of any pizza or adult entree) for the kids.
Holiday Cheers and Beers Indoor Market
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Enjoy a variety of local vendors, beer specials, kids coloring pages, holiday gift bag deal and visits from Santa and The Grinch. See vendors list on event Facebook page.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time for toddlers and their caregivers. Ages 1-2. Registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time for preschoolers and their caregivers. Ages 3-5. Registration required.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Virtual “Very Hungry Caterpillar” Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on Verona Public Library’s Facebook page.
Enjoy stories, songs, and activities about the Very Hungry Caterpillar! No registration. Tune in on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary/. The story time will be available to view until Dec. 20.
Young and the Restless
10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Indoor play time to be active, develop motor skills and make friends. Ages 0-5 and caregivers. No registration.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. Create throughout the week, as supplies last. Ages 12-18, no registration.
Early Reader Book Club
4-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Library staff will read aloud longer books, lead a discussion about them and do fun activities together. No pre-reading required.For children ages 5-7.
Madison Flute Choir Winter Performance
6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Enjoy a relaxing evening of seasonal music with the Madison Flute Choir. Registration open at veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan in person. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the library to get a copy. Call the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 to register.
Teen Paint Pour Ornaments
4:15-5 p.m. at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Learn basic paint pouring techniques and create one-of-a-kind ornaments. Ages 12-18. Registration required.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or any other needlecraft, join this new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle. If weather permits, group will meet outside on the lawn. All skill levels welcome, registration not required.
Which Energy Efficiency Improvements Make Sense for Your House?
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Laura Paprocki, from Madison Gas and Electric, and learn about all the ways you can improve the energy efficiency of your home and lower your carbon footprint. Find out which improvements may take priority and why. Understand more about how your home operates and how to make strategic decisions about ways to improve. Registration open at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.