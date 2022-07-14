The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 14 and Thursday, July 21.
Brain Health
10 a.m., Thursday, July 14
Join Verona Senior Center Case Manager Drake Deno for a presentation about brain health and how it relates to dementia. Learn about the disease, and steps we can take to keep our brains healthy.
Medicare And Health Insurance Supplements
10 a.m., Thursday, July 14
Have questions about Medicare, Health Insurance Supplements, or Drug Coverage or other questions about insurance related to retirement? Deb Harvey and her team from Retirement Specialists, LLC have 20+ years of experience and are available to meet one-onone to answer your questions and explore coverage. There is no fee for this consultation. Retirement Specialists, LLC can also be a great resource while planning your retirement. To schedule a consultation, call VSC at 608-845-7471.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, July 14 or 21
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14
At Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.html.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursdays, July 14 or 21
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Veterans Group
2 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Are you a veteran? Please join at the Verona Senior Center. Socialize and chat with other local Veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of the library’s. Ages 6-11. No registration. Masks are encouraged. Verona Public Library Community Room.
Music: John Duggleby
5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 14
John Duggleby takes the stage performing Classic Rock/Americana. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Noah Hittner
5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Musician and author, Noah James Hittner, was born and raised in the beautiful driftless region of the rural Midwest, where his work has led him to appear on both radio and network television. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Concerts in the Park: Frank Martin Busch and the Names
5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 14
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning to the 414 Mary Lou Street park. These are free shows open to the public. “For Martin’s first foray as a true solo artist, he has brought back the Stratocaster and is living and dying by his ability to play it. He marries the storytelling of a country songwriter with the musicality of a bluesman and a sense of humor that rivals your grade school best friends' dad.”
Music: Ken Wheaton
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Ken started playing professionally in high school. In the late 70s, he played with Clyde Stubblefield in Windows and performed with Under the Table, opening for such acts as Tommy James and The Shondells and Gary 'U.S' Bonds. For the last 25 years, Ken has been leading his own groups and has developed an active career as a solo performer and songwriter. He specializes in acoustic finger-style guitar, featured prominently on his CD Jessica's Dreamin'. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Ukulele Sing-Along
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Performers from the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative will play familiar songs for all ages and invite you to sing along. Lyric sheets will be provided. Hosted by Verona Public Library.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, July 14 or 21
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, July 14 or 21
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Movie: “Hampstead”
10 a.m., Friday, July 15
Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson star in this sparklingly witty, London-set romance based on the inspiring true story of a man's against-all-odds fght to save his home. Showing at the Verona Senior Center.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, July 15
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one person, then answer the group question with the total number of people in your group. Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
How to Raise Healthy Pets
11 a.m., Friday, July 15
During the program Dr. Greer will discuss important pet wellness tips including what to know about dental health. She will also discuss staying up-to date on pet vaccinations, what to look for if your pet has been exposed to ticks, and what you can do to prevent dog bites as a pet owner or when meeting an unfamiliar dog. Held at Verona Senior Center. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471.
Open Art: Under the Sea
1-2 p.m., Friday, July 15
Drop in the Verona Public Library Community Room and get creative with different art projects each week. Ages 4-10. No registration. Masks are encouraged.
Teen Outdoor Movie
8:45-10:45 p.m., Friday, July 15
Snack on some popcorn and other treats while you watch The Princess Bride on a big screen in the public library’s parking lot theater. Bring a camp chair (or they'll have some available), and dress for the weather. If it rains, they'll move the event indoors. Ages 12-18. Registration required.
First Annual Pickleball Palooza
July 15-17
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first annual Pickleball Palooza, set to take place July 15-17 at Harriet Park, 414 Mary Lou St. Dave Weinbach, a nationally recognized player who is also a Madison native, will be hosting clinics and a pro-exhibition match on Friday. There will be free lessons, a DJ, and food trucks including Chocolate Shoppe ice cream and It's Good for You pizza on Saturday, and a tournament on Sunday. Lessons are for ages 12 and up. The organizers are hoping community members will come out to enjoy the DJ and vendors on Saturday, even if they don't play Pickleball. The full schedule of events and registration is available at veronawi.com/events/pickleball-palooza. Registration is recommended for all player events as space will not be guaranteed without registration, however everyone is welcome to come on Friday to spectate at the exhibition match and Saturday afternoon to enjoy the DJ and food trucks.
Public Tour of Heartland Farm Sanctuary
1-2 p.m., Saturday, July 16
Starting on July 16th, Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 MidTown Road, will open for public tours. Tours are 50 minutes long and are for ages 5 and up. The fee is $12/person and all guests (including kids 5 and older) must be registered one at a time. All guests must sign our visitor waiver before arriving at the sanctuary (parents sign on behalf of their children). calendly.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary/public-tour
Music: Common Chord
5-7 p.m., Saturday, July 16
Common Chord was formed originally as a duo in 2015 by singer/songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Michael Bryant and Tracy Jane Comer, who were members of the former Madison-area trio Sticky Fingers (early to mid-2000s). The two have worked as duo on occasion since then as well, prior to forming Common Chord. The group quickly grew to five regular performers with the addition of singer/songwriter Bruce Buttel, vocalist Delores Jenison, and multi-instrumentalist Faye Bruggink. This powerhouse of combined talents yields a strong creative synergy...the musical whole is much greater than the sum of the parts. There will be an informational tour led by Farley Center Board Vice Chair Jeanne Meier at 4 p.m. before the concert. There will be a food forest tour with Emily Steinwehe of Wisconsin Food Forests following the concert at 7 p.m. The tours are free. The concert is $15 to attend, with all proceeds going to the musicians. At The Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 17
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, July 17
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 17
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Kid's Storytime and Crafting with Children's Author Jill Woodward
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 17
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books. Special guest: Jill Woodward, author of “Little Digger's Big Garden.”
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, July 18 or Wednesday, July 20
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, July 18 or Wednesday, July 20
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Read It and Eat: Show Me a Sign
3-4 p.m., Monday, July 18
Discuss the novel “Show Me a Sign” by Anne Clare LeZotte in person at the public library, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Ages 8-11. Masks are encouraged. Books will be available for check out approximately one month prior to the discussion. Stop by the library youth services desk to request one. Registration required.
Lawn Games and Frozen Treats
3:30-4:30 p.m., Monday, July 18
Ages 12-18. Play lawn games behind the library with other teens, weather permitting. Enjoy a cool treat and face off in cornhole, ladder toss, Spikeball, giant Jenga, etc. Don't forget your sunscreen. Registration required.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, July 18
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, July
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Ocean STEAM: Mapmaking
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
Have fun with ocean-themed STEAM activities at Verona Public Library. They will do 1-2 crafts and learn cool ocean facts. Geared toward ages 6-10. Masks are encouraged. Registration required.
Stage Combat Workshop
5:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
Teaching basic fundamentals of stage combat with swords, this class will be a great introductory to actors looking to get some hands on time on some basic elements of stage combat with swords. Ryan will provide information around swords and their usage on stage, and then the course will break into pairs, work through some of the core points of combat and finally learn a short choreo that they will perform. $50. hvact.org/summer-2022-classes
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, or a computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
At Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Town of Verona Public Works Committee Meeting
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
At 7669 County Highway PD. More information at town.verona.wi.us.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 19
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Music and Lunch with Larry Bird
11 a.m., Wednesday, July 20
Larry will be performing with vocals, harmonica, and guitar from the 60's to the present. Lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the meal is $6.50. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online at friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org or call 608-845-7471
Tween/Teen Nailed It! Donuts
2:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 20
Attempt to create a donut design masterpiece. Succeed or fail, you will walk away with some new decorating techniques – and donuts. Masks are encouraged. Limited spots available. Held in Verona Public Library Community Room. Registration required. Two sessions: ages 8-11 and ages 12-18.
Scene Workshop
5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 20 and Thursday, July 21
Students will be assigned a part and a scene before coming to this workshop and will be expected to be “off script” (having lines memorized) before the workshop begins. During the workshop students will learn blocking and character development for their scene and present it with their scene partners on the second day of the workshop. $75. vact.org/summer-2022-classes
Verona Area Community Orchestra rehearsals begin
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 20
The VACO summer season for the string orchestra begins on July 20 and runs through August 10 with three rehearsals and a concert in a Verona park. Everyone is welcome to join the orchestra, ages 18 and older. To express interest in joining, email vacoverona@gmail.com, call 608-516-1339, send a private message to facebook.com/veronaareaco, or mail P.O. Box 114 in Verona.
Health and Wellness Series: Estate Planning
11 a.m., Thursday, July 21
Akamai Investment Advisors is proud to host the next part of the Verona Senior Center’s Health and Wealth series. Attorney Rachel Snyder from Madison based frm, Staford and Rosenbaum, will discuss Estate Planning basics and the questions one should ask to determine which planning tools are appropriate for their circumstances. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Veteran Themed Movie: Top Gun
1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21
“Top Gun” takes a look at the danger and excitement that awaits every pilot at the Navy's prestigious fighter weapons school. Tom Cruise is superb as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a daring young fyer who's out to become the best of the best. And Kelly McGillis sizzles as the civilian instructor who teaches Maverick a few things you can't learn in a classroom. Showing at the Verona Senior Center. Please call to reserve your spot.
Board Games
2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 21
Join at Verona Public Library Community Room. They will be playing all sorts of board and card games. Learn a new game or show off your skills in your favorite game. One thing is for sure, you won’t be ‘board.’ Families are also invited and encouraged to participate. Masks are encouraged.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, July 21
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register through veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Concerts in the Park: The Mark Croft Band
5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 21
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning to the 414 Mary Lou Street park. These are free shows open to the public. “Mark Croft, an Americana, folk, pop, and rock artist from Madison, is the classic 'triple threat' – a skilled guitar player, a powerful and dynamic vocalist, and a talented songwriter and entertainer.”
Dungeons and Dragons Basics for Adults
6 p.m., Thursday, July 21
D&D Basics is a crash course in playing Dungeons and Dragons. You will leave with a character sheet and a basic understanding of the rules. All experience levels are welcome, but this will be catered toward new adventurers. Registration required. Class size limited to 25 participants. Register through veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Town of Verona Plan Commission Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21
At 7669 County Highway PD. More information at town.verona.wi.us.