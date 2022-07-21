The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 21 and Thursday, July 28.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, July 21 and 28
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Health and Wellness Series: Estate Planning
11 a.m., Thursday, July 21
Akamai Investment Advisors is proud to host the next part of the Verona Senior Center’s Health and Wealth series. Attorney Rachel Snyder from Madison based frm, Staford and Rosenbaum, will discuss Estate Planning basics and the questions one should ask to determine which planning tools are appropriate for their circumstances. If you are interested in participating, please sign up online or call 608-845-7471.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursdays, July 21 or 28
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Veteran Themed Movie: Top Gun
1:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21
“Top Gun” takes a look at the danger and excitement that awaits every pilot at the Navy's prestigious fighter weapons school. Tom Cruise is superb as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a daring young fyer who's out to become the best of the best. And Kelly McGillis sizzles as the civilian instructor who teaches Maverick a few things you can't learn in a classroom. Showing at the Verona Senior Center. Please call to reserve your spot.
Board Games
2-3 p.m., Thursday, July 21
Join at Verona Public Library Community Room. They will be playing all sorts of board and card games. Learn a new game or show off your skills in your favorite game. One thing is for sure, you won’t be ‘board.’ Families are also invited and encouraged to participate. Masks are encouraged.
Lego Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, July 21
Join fellow Lego fanatics for challenges and meet-up over Zoom. Ages 6-11. Register through veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Concerts in the Park: The Mark Croft Band
5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 21
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning to the 414 Mary Lou Street park. These are free shows open to the public. “Mark Croft, an Americana, folk, pop, and rock artist from Madison, is the classic 'triple threat' – a skilled guitar player, a powerful and dynamic vocalist, and a talented songwriter and entertainer.”
Dungeons and Dragons Basics for Adults
6 p.m., Thursday, July 21
D&D Basics is a crash course in playing Dungeons and Dragons. You will leave with a character sheet and a basic understanding of the rules. All experience levels are welcome, but this will be catered toward new adventurers. Registration required. Class size limited to 25 participants. Register through veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Darling Daughters
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 21
The Darling Daughters are fronted by Terri Lynn, graduate of the music program at Edgewood College in Madison, WI. Formerly Nellie Wilson of Nellie Wilson and the Hell-bound Honeys, Terri keeps good company with her musical companions who support her sweet original songs and old school covers ranging from Buck Owens to Fleetwood Mac. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, July 21 and 28
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursdays, July 21 and 28
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Town of Verona Plan Commission Meeting
6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21
At 7669 County Highway PD. More information at town.verona.wi.us.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, July 22
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one person, then answer the group question with the total number of people in your group. Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Two County Lines
5-8 p.m., Friday, July 22
Don't miss out on a great time! Two County Lines will unleash blues, classic rock and country music in the park. No food/drink carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music on Main: Elizabeth Mary
5:30-8 p.m., Friday, July 22
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to enjoy live music all summer long at its Music on Main summer concert series. The shows are free and take place at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., every other Friday, from 5:30-8 p.m., June 10 through August 19. Elizabeth Mary is an up and coming country songstress originally from Dubuque, Iowa now based in Madison. She fills her schedule playing over 120 solo acoustic and full band shows annually in the tri-state area playing small venues to large music festivals. Whether playing solo or with the full band, she will leave an impression on your heart and a smile on your face. Elizabeth Mary’s relatable lyrics and genuine personality will leave you wanting more.
Music: MadCity Radiators
6-9 p.m., Friday, July 22
The Mad City Radiators band plays classic rock from the 60s to the 90s with some blues/r&b and modern country music thrown in just for fun. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Friday Night Marvel Champions
7:30-10 p.m., Friday, July 22
People will be playing Marvel Champions, a cooperative Living Card Game for 1-4 players. If we have more than 4 players, multiple games can be run at once. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Lacrosse America Madison Capital Classic
July 23-24
Come join Lacrosse America’s PLAYmakers as they bring an unmatched lacrosse event to Madison. Join them as the energy of Madison’s town is infused into the culture of the Capital Classic. At Reddan Soccer Park, 6874 Cross Country Road.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, July 23
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Volunteer Workday At Sugar River Wetlands
9 a.m., Saturday, July 23
Restore the Sugar River Wetlands State Natural Area with Upper Sugar during volunteer workdays. The goal is to continue removing all woody invasive species on the west side of Military Ridge State Trail and reseed the area with native species. Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and, if possible, to bring a pair of work gloves. There will be work gloves available for people to borrow. Some areas may be wet, so boots are not a bad idea! Any work tools needed for the day will be provided. Volunteers and work leaders will meet where Epic Lane and County View Road meet in Verona, overlooking the Epic Systems campus to the east and the Military Ridge State Trail to the west. An approximate address is 2517 Country View Road, Verona.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 23
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Music: Addison Hill Band
1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 23
Spend the afternoon with Addison Hill Band in Paoli! A family band that puts on a heck of a show! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Commander Legends Battle For Baldur's Gate Draft
1 p.m., Saturday, July 23
Drafting Battle for Baldur's Gate at 1pm at Valhalla Hobby. The entry fee is $15 with no prize support. The entry fee covers 3 packs per player. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: SunDance Band
5-8 p.m., Saturday, July 23
SunDance Band will light up Paoli with rock and folk music you know and love. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Ced Ba'etch'
6-8 p.m., Saturday, July 23
Ced Ba'etch' is a Madison based french expatriate guitar player/singer. His guitar picking is an alternating bass melodic fingerstyle and his vast repertoire encompasses Hawaiian slack key, americana 'big thumb' guitar, 1920's country blues, movie soundtracks, french pop music of the past and Parisian waltz as well as original material. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 24
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Land Stewardship: Prairie Weeding, Prairie Moraine
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 24
As removal of Garlic Mustard and spraying resprouting shrubs winds down, volunteers move into the next phase of summer work – yellow clover and wild parsnip removal. Some of this work is done pulling weeds by hand, and while some will involve using brush cutters. No prior experience is required to do this work. Come for part of the day or the whole thing. You must contact Gary Werner at 608-249-2421 to make sure the workday location or details have not changed, as these events are posted in advance. At Prairie Moraine County Park, 1970 Hwy PB
Music: The Dawg Bones
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 24
The Dawg Bones will light up the park with a wide variety of tunes including Johnny Cash, Elvis, The Stray Cats, Buddy Holly, Merle Haggard and more! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
A Song of Ice and Fire Tournament
11 a.m., Sunday, July 24
Come participate in a Song of Ice and Fire Tournament! Standard 40 pt tournament. You may optionally bring two lists and decide between them at the start of the round, per the tournament guidelines. Please print the last page of the tournament guidelines document and have it filled out before the start of the first round. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Kids’ Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 24
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books.
Free Flesh and Blood Blitz Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, July 24
Casual, free Blitz Armory event. Up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: Rod Ellenbecker
1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 24
Americana A Cappella artist from Madison playing at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Meat Raffle
1 p.m., Sunday, July 24
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Tails, Trails, and Brews meet-up
2-4 p.m., Sunday, July 24
2.3 mile loop walk at Prairie Moraine Dog Park and then hit up the Wisconsin Brewing Company. For more information, visit meetup.com/meetup-group-iucrdmci/events
Music: Rock Rebel Junction
2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 24
Rock Rebel Junction takes the stage to play a wide variety of music covering everything from classic rock - classic country and the current hits of today. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Genesis: Battle of Champions Constructed
3-5 p.m., Sunday, July 24
Free, casual Genesis: Battle of Champions constructed event using an official Genesis organized play kit. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 27
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, July 25 and Wednesday, July 27
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Teen Escape: Lost at Sea
3-3:45 p.m. or 4-45 p.m., Monday, July 25
Solve puzzles, find clues, and crack locks to escape the adventure. Ages 12-18. Registration required. Masks are encouraged. Takes place at Verona Public Library.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, July 25
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Pet First Aid and When to Call a Veterinarian
6:30-7:30 p.m., Monday, July 25
If you have fur babies or four-legged friends that you love and care for, consider joining Dr. Jackie Forcey, from True Veterinary Care, at the Verona Public Library next week. During the program ‘Pet First Aid and When to Call a Veterinarian,’ Forcery will share how to assess your pet, their wounds, and issues that may arise at home. Dr. Forcey will also discuss how to know when to call your veterinarian or when to go to the emergency clinic. The program is set from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25 in the community room at the 500 Silent St. library. Registration is required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
City of Verona Common Council meeting
7 p.m., Monday, July 25
Held at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street. Also available to view online at youtube.com/VeronaWIMeetings. Agenda online at ci.verona.wi.us/agendacenter
Toddler Art and Play
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, July 26
Join at the library for messy process art and sensory play. Ages 1-3. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. Masks are encouraged. No registration required.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, July 26
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Senior Outreach Event
1-3 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
Held in the Town of Verona Community Room, 7669 County Highway PD. Hosted by Verona Senior Center.
Crafty Tuesday
2-2:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
Stop by Teen Central in the public library for DIY projects, as supplies last.
Play ‘Among Us’
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
Ages 8-11. Registration required through Verona Public Library. Virtual event. They will be playing over Zoom to send private lobby game links. Among Us can be downloaded via tablet, smartphone, or Steam on PC.
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
At Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, or a computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Harry Potter Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
Harry Potter trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 26
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Wednesday Co-working
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 27
Come spend the day co-working at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court. They'll provide plenty of electricity, free Wifi, quieter background music, and bottomless drip coffee. Happy hour starts at 3pm and goes until 5pm, so get your team in for bonding after a day of crushing out work.
Blood Pressure Checks with Verona Fire Department
9 a.m., Wednesday, July 27
Join some of Verona’s finest for free blood pressure checks. Appointments are first come, first serve. At the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 27
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Library Yarn Club
4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, July 27
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join others at a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, they’ll meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, they'll meet in the library’s Community Room. All skill levels are welcome. Registration not required.
Making Herbal Medicines
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 27
Explore the medicinal and nutritional benefits of wild growing plants by getting straight into hands-on, seasonal learning at one of the most prominent schools of herbal medicine in the Midwest. At each class in this series, you’ll learn a new plant ally or two and take home a new herbal remedy. You’ll also be provided with handouts and recipes to continue your herbal quest at home. Join and learn how to identify, ethically forage, and harvest abundant medicine. They’ll introduce you to the four directions of information, eat wild vegetation and teach you how to make medicine from the herbs. You’ll never look at plants the same way again. This workshop series will be held at Wildwood Institute in Verona. wildwoodinstitute.com/classes-events
Seinfeld Trivia
6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 27
Themed Trivia at The Mill Paoli. This month's theme is Seinfeld. Trivia presented by Premier Trivia and sponsored by My Tipsy Gypsy, The Hop Garden Tap Room, and Molino Taqueria. 6890 Paoli Road.
Verona Area Community Orchestra rehearsal
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 27
The VACO summer season for the string orchestra begins on July 20 and runs through August 10 with three rehearsals and a concert in a Verona park. Everyone is welcome to join the orchestra, ages 18 and older. To express interest in joining, email vacoverona@gmail.com, call 608-516-1339, send a private message to facebook.com/veronaareaco, or mail P.O. Box 114 in Verona.
Farley Center Volunteer Day on the Farm
9 a.m., Thursday, July 28
Join the Farley Center Farm Manager Seth Riley and other Farley Center volunteers for a day working on the farm. Meet at the Center at 8:50 a.m. at the Bur Oak Welcoming Area near the red packing shed. There will be a variety of outdoor tasks so dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. If you have any questions, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org. 2299 Spring Rose Road
Senior Living Questions
10 a.m., Thursday, July 28
Marketing Director, Nicole Nelson, from The Ridge at Madison, Fitchburg's newest premier Senior Living Community will be at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., for croissants, coffee, and conversation. Bring your questions and get ready to hear all about this new local living option
Dungeons and Dragons Basics for Tweens
3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28
A crash course in playing Dungeons and Dragons for ages 8-11. You'll leave with a character sheet and a basic understanding of the rules. All experience levels are welcome, but this will be catered toward new adventurers. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Minor Changes
5 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Minor Changes, a 5 piece combo including trumpet, guitar, bass, drums, sax, and keyboard, to rock the Mill Paoli. Enjoy accessible jazz, standards, originals, blues, and more. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Concerts in the Park: Old Soul Society
5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 28
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning to the 414 Mary Lou Street park. These are free shows open to the public. “Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin-based group that is rooted in Americana with branches into folk, rock, soul, roots, blues, and more. Their focus on the craft of songwriting is displayed in the rich, textured musical layers they create to underscore their introspective, honest and heartfelt lyrics.”
Books 'n Booze at Wisconsin Brewing Company
6-7 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Join others to discuss “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Look for a Books 'n Booze sign to locate the group. Bring a lawn chair if you have one (they'll have some extras available). In case of rainy weather, they will be meeting inside at the Verona Public Library. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. Food is not served at Wisconsin Brewing Company, but you are welcome to bring in your own snacks or meal. At 1079 American Way.
Music: Birddog and Warren Beck
6-9 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Ken "Birddog" Olufs playing harmonica with Warren Beck singing and playing the piano. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Music: Dino Ante
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Edgerton musician, Dino Ante, has been playing professionally for a number of years now. Entertaining crowds with music from some of his favorite artists like Amos Lee, Tom Petty, Jack Johnson, John Mayer, the Beatles, Willie Nelson, just to name a few. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Joshua Sinclair
7-9 p.m., Thursday, July 28
One-man-band, Joshua Sinclair, makes his Toot + Kate's winebar debut on Thursday, July 28th, 7-9pm in support of his latest release, "Ten Songs For Summer". At 109 S. Main St.