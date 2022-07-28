The following events are set to take place between Thursday, July 28 and Thursday, August 4.
Farley Center Volunteer Day on the Farm
9 a.m., Thursday, July 28
Join the Farley Center Farm Manager Seth Riley and other Farley Center volunteers for a day working on the farm. Meet at the Center at 8:50 a.m. at the Bur Oak Welcoming Area near the red packing shed. There will be a variety of outdoor tasks so dress for outdoor weather and bring work gloves and water bottles. If you have any questions, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org. 2299 Spring Rose Road
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, July 28 and August 4
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Senior Living Questions
10 a.m., Thursday, July 28
Marketing Director, Nicole Nelson, from The Ridge at Madison, Fitchburg's newest premier Senior Living Community will be at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., for croissants, coffee, and conversation. Bring your questions and get ready to hear all about this new local living option.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursdays, July 28 or August 4
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Dungeons and Dragons Basics for Tweens
3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28
A crash course in playing Dungeons and Dragons for ages 8-11. You'll leave with a character sheet and a basic understanding of the rules. All experience levels are welcome, but this will be catered toward new adventurers. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Minor Changes
5 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Minor Changes, a 5 piece combo including trumpet, guitar, bass, drums, sax, and keyboard, to rock the Mill Paoli. Enjoy accessible jazz, standards, originals, blues, and more.
No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Concerts in the Park: Old Soul Society
5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 28
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning to the 414 Mary Lou Street park. These are free shows open to the public. “Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin-based group that is rooted in Americana with branches into folk, rock, soul, roots, blues, and more. Their focus on the craft of songwriting is displayed in the rich, textured musical layers they create to underscore their introspective, honest and heartfelt lyrics.”
Books 'n Booze at Wisconsin Brewing Company
6-7 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Join others to discuss “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Look for a Books 'n Booze sign to locate the group. Bring a lawn chair if you have one (they'll have some extras available). In case of rainy weather, they will be meeting inside at the Verona Public Library. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. Food is not served at Wisconsin Brewing Company, but you are welcome to bring in your own snacks or meal. At 1079 American Way.
Music: Birddog and Warren Beck
6-9 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Ken "Birddog" Olufs playing harmonica with Warren Beck singing and playing the piano. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Music: Dino Ante
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 28
Edgerton musician, Dino Ante, has been playing professionally for a number of years now. Entertaining crowds with music from some of his favorite artists like Amos Lee, Tom Petty, Jack Johnson, John Mayer, the Beatles, Willie Nelson, just to name a few. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, July 28 and August 4
Trivia at Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Does the Mandelbrot Set Reveal the Mind of God?
7-9 p.m., Thursday, July 28
In the 1980's mathematicians discovered a mathematical number set with very interesting properties, especially when graphed visually. Did God leave us a number code to help us see into His creative mind? Meet at It's Time Grill and Pub, 608 West Verona Ave. More information at meetup.com/graystheology/events
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursdays, July 28 and August 4
Trivia at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Music: Joshua Sinclair
7-9 p.m., Thursday, July 28
One-man-band, Joshua Sinclair, makes his Toot + Kate's winebar debut on Thursday, July 28th, 7-9pm in support of his latest release, "Ten Songs For Summer". At 109 S. Main St.
Audition Registration Due Today for “Encore! Celebrating 30 Years of VACT!”
Noon, Friday, July 29
In celebration of VACT’s 30th Anniversary, we are excited to be performing the third installment of Encore! celebrating musicals performed at VACT in the last 10 years. All registrations must be completed by 12 p.m. on Friday, July 29 at vact.org/auditions.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, July 29
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one person, then answer the group question with the total number of people in your group. Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Open Art: Pirates
1-2 p.m., Friday, July 29
Drop in to the Verona Public Library Community Room and get creative with different art projects each week. Ages 4-10. No registration. Masks are encouraged.
Music: Mother Bucket
2 p.m., Friday, July 29
Head to Paoli for an afternoon with Mother Bucket. Known for their 60's grooves, 90's jams, hooks from the 00's along with some other surprises. 6889 Canal St.
Food truck: Freeman Brothers BBQ
5 p.m., Friday, July 29
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Country music with Jim & Mary Ann Hetzel
5-9 p.m., Friday, July 29
At Old Duffers Pub, 1755 CR-PB.
Music: Alpha Romeos
6-9 p.m., Friday, July 29
Alpha Romeos is a 5-piece band based in Southwestern Wisconsin that delivers blues, re-fried funk, classic soul, R&B, to audiences across Wisconsin. Held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Blood Drive
8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 30
An American Red Cross community blood drive will be held at St. James Lutheran Church from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 30. Make your appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or visiting redcrossblood.org. Downloading the Red Cross app and setting up an account also lets you register for an appointment. For this drive, enter through the preschool doors to the north of the usual entrance to the church at 427 S Main St. The blood drive will be held in the activities room on the lower level.
Early Voting at the Library
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 30
At 500 Silent St.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, July 30
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 30
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Bushido Demo and Game Day
Noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 30
People will be playing and demoing Bushido. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Public Tour of Heartland Farm Sanctuary
1-2 p.m., Saturday, July 30
Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 MidTown Road, will open for public tours. Tours are 50 minutes long and are for ages 5 and up. The fee is $12/person and all guests (including kids 5 and older) must be registered one at a time. All guests must sign our visitor waiver before arriving at the sanctuary (parents sign on behalf of their children). calendly.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary/public-tour
Music: Hammock Wiburn
1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 30
Head to Paoli and take in Hammock Wilburn. Playing music throughout south central Wisconsin, from The Pogues to Terry Black, to The Rabbit. you're sure to hear something you like. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Elizabeth Mary
3-6 p.m., Saturday, July 30
An up and coming country songstress originally from Dubuque, Iowa now based in Madison, Wisconsin. At 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: Chuck Lorenzo
5-8 p.m., Saturday, July 30
Spend and evening at the Park with the Chuck Lorenzo Band! Pair a beer or margarita with some Rock-n-Roll. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Birddog & Beck
6-8 p.m., Saturday, July 30
With Birddog & Beck, it's all about THE BLUES. Sometimes sweet and soulful... sometimes downright smokin'.... Warren can crank up his keyboard like a freight train... and likewise, Ken on the harp. So, enjoy this dynamic duo... whenever you can! At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Sharona & Ray Ray
6-9 p.m., Saturday, July 30
A lively duo that plays top 40's covers that get people dancing and singing along. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 31
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: John Kostel
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 31
John Kostel to take the stage! Shop the Farmers' Market then sit back and listen to some classic rock and folk. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Kids’ Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 31
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books.
Early Voting at the Library
1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 31
At 500 Silent St.
Free Flesh and Blood CC Event
1 p.m., Sunday, July 31
Casual, free Classic Constructed on-demand event. Up to 3 (50min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Old promos from our backlog of armory promos will be given as prizes. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Author Event: Ingrid Andersson with Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife
1-3 p.m., Sunday, July 31
Join jordemoder Ingrid Andersson in a conversation around poetry, pregnancy, birth and parenting as she has experienced and contemplated these in both Sweden and Midwest America, past and present. Conceived on the Swedish island of Gotland and published by Holy Cow! Press in Duluth, this intimate collection spans cultures, species and ecologies – from Ingmar Bergman to birth in a caul to backyard hens. Expect a fertile discussion! “Jordemoder” is a very old Swedish word for midwife that means “earth/land/world mother.” Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife traces an arc in the life of a Swedish-American mother and midwife who descends from twelve generations of farmers in Småland, Sweden. Register at kismetbookshop.com/events.
Music: Alpha Romeos
2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 31
Alpha Romeos to ROCK the stage at the Mill Paoli! Get ready to dance! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Disney’s Winnie the Pooh KIDS! Grades 3-5
Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 12
This two-week, full day camp will include instruction in drama, music, dance, and design, with time spent preparing a musical for performance. The camp will conclude with an informal performance of the musical "Winnie the Pooh KIDS" on Friday, August 12th. $525. Register at vact.org.
Disney’s Newsies Jr. Grades 6-8
Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 12
This two-week, full day camp will include instruction in drama, music, dance, and design, with time spent preparing a musical for performance. The camp will conclude with an informal performance of the musical "Newsies Jr" on Friday, August 12th. $525. Register at vact.org.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 3
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 3
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Giant Jenga: Choose Your Own Adventure
3-4:30 p.m., Monday, August 1
Ages 12-18. Verona Public Library Community Room. Join a one-shot adventure game where players progress through a story by pulling Jenga blocks. Will you survive? Or will the tower fall? Registration required.
Scene Workshop for grades 9-12
5:30-7:30 p.m., Monday August 1 and Tuesday, August 2
Students will be assigned a part and a scene before coming to this workshop and will be expected to be “off script” (having lines memorized) before the workshop begins. During the workshop students will learn blocking and character development for their scene and present it with their scene partners on the second day of the workshop. $75. Register at vact.org.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, August 1
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
City of Verona Plan Commission Meeting
6:30 p.m., Monday, August 1
Takes place at City Hall, 111 Lincoln Street, or watch online at youtube.com/user/VeronaWIMeetings. Agenda located at ci.verona.wi.us/agendacenter
Hometown Helpers group
10 a.m., Tuesday, August 2
If you are seeking to creatively help your community, a sewing, knitting and crocheting group might be of interest. Community members are invited to put their talents and compassion into action by using their needles or hooks to create items like hats, mittens, quilts and tote bags, according to the Verona Senior Center newsletter. The group meets at the center, 108 Paoli St. The Helpers’ mission is to enhance warmth, safety and comfort for those less fortunate in the community by donating the creations to local nonprofit agencies. For information, contact project coordinator Kate Seal at 608- 310–7280 or kseal@rsvpdane.org.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, August 2
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, August 2
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Minecraft Club
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session at the library. Ages 6-11. Masks are encouraged. While it is possible to play on a public server at Minecraft Club, library staff recommend players create their own world to play in on their devices to maximize online safety. Registration required.
National Night Out Against Crime
5-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
The Verona Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out Against Crime from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. This year's event will include a landing from the Med Flight Helicopter, an Air National Guard Unit, an Army National Guard Unit, horse patrols, a K9 demonstration, the Verona Fire Department, Fitchrona EMS, police officer dunk tank, Kid Care ID program, public safety-related informational booths, and bounce houses for children. A DJ will be playing music. There will be a free bike and bike helmet raffle. There will be face painting, and a balloon artist. Librarians will be riding over with the Book Bike with books for checkout. There will also be free food available including a pork roast, hot dogs, corn on the cob, and frozen treats. The event will take place at the Hometown Festival Grounds adjacent to the Verona City Center at 111 Lincoln St.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
Trivia at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Town of Verona board meeting
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
Held at 7669 County Highway PD. Agenda at town.verona.wi.us.
Madison Flute Club Performance
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
Join the Madison Flute Club for an evening of fun summer music. The flute choir will play instruments from piccolo to contrabass flute. Hosted at the library, 500 Silent Street.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
Trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, August 2
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Wednesday Co-working
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 3
Come spend the day co-working at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court. They'll provide plenty of electricity, free Wifi, quieter background music, and bottomless drip coffee. Happy hour starts at 3pm and goes until 5pm, so get your team in for bonding after a day of crushing out work.
MOMS Club Open House
9:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 3
Join MOMS Club for their Monthly Summer Open House! Please stop by to find out more about our club, meet other moms, and let your children play. MOMS Club of Southwest Madison, Verona & Fitchburg, WI is the local chapter of a national organization of Moms Offering Moms Support. They host play groups, social events, local outings, casual monthly meetings, meal trains, community service projects, and nights out. Its intention is to create connections of friendship and support. You are not alone in motherhood! Meet at Badger Prairie County Park.
Safety and Mobility
10 a.m., Wednesday, August 3
Kristine Niestrom, Doctor of Physical Therapy, discusses how to plan to stay safe, mobile and independent as we age. Learn about mobility, how it is affected as we age and how to plan for decreasing mobility with the use of assistive devices. Hosted by Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Tween or Teen Craft: Sharpie Canvas Pouch
2:30-3:15 p.m. or 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, August 3
Ages 8-11 or ages 12-18. Registration required. Design your own canvas pencil pouch with colorful permanent markers and your creativity. Verona Public Library Community Room.
Early Voting at the Library
3-6 p.m., Wednesday, August 3
At 500 Silent St.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 3
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Stage Combat Workshop
5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 3
Teaching basic fundamentals of stage combat with swords, this class is a great introduction for actors looking to get some hands on time with basic elements of stage combat with swords. Information will be provided about swords and their use on stage, and will then break into pairs to work through some of the core points of combat, culminating with participants learning a short choreo that they will perform. $50. Register at vact.org.
Verona Area Community Orchestra rehearsal
6:30-8:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 3
The VACO summer season for the string orchestra begins on July 20 and runs through August 10 with three rehearsals and a concert in a Verona park. Everyone is welcome to join the orchestra, ages 18 and older. To express interest in joining, email vacoverona@gmail.com, call 608-516-1339, send a private message to facebook.com/veronaareaco, or mail P.O. Box 114 in Verona.
Improv Games
3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, August 4
Join in the Verona Public Library Community Room for a series of wacky, silly improv games. Not sure what improv is? That's okay. No experience needed, just a willingness to try! Warning: Improv games tend to result in laughter and being seen in silly poses. Join at your own risk. Geared toward ages 8-11. No registration. Masks are encouraged.
Beer and Barbells 2022
4-7 p.m., Thursday, August 4
It is year five the annual Beer and Barbells event. CrossFit Adept and Wisconsin Brewing Company will be hosting their Beer and Barbells event out at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Workouts that will challenge both experienced and beginner fitness fanatics alike. Admission is $15 and includes a workout and a pint of beer. At 1079 American Way.
Music: Myles Talbot Dyad
5 p.m., Thursday, August 4
Myles Talbot Dyad = live music with attitude! Head to the park and enjoy modern folk mixed with classic rock. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Dragonfly Monitors Meet-Up
5-6 p.m., Thursday, August 4
Upper Sugar River Watershed Association will be hosting weekly meet-ups for Dragonfly Monitors and those interested in dragonflies throughout the summer. Board President Robert Bohanan will help you to identify dragonflies found around the pond and will answer any questions you may have about monitoring. On August 4, meet at Silent Street Pond, across the street from the public library.
From A to Z: How to Self-Publish Your First Children’s Picture Book
5-6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 4
Is publishing a children’s picture book on your bucket list? Do you have inspiring ideas for stories but aren’t sure where to start? In this session, Registered Dietitian and accomplished author, Jill Woodward MS, RD, CD, will share her experience in self-publishing. She’ll review a step-by-step checklist to publishing so you can see your creativity come to life on paper. You’ll leave this session with tangible tips to transform your dreams into books on shelves. Jill Woodward is a Wisconsin Certified Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with over 10 years experience in the health and wellness industry. In 2021, Jill published her first children’s picture book Little Digger’s Big Garden. Inspired by her son, the story shares lessons of friendship, teamwork, and trying new things. Little Digger introduces readers to new vegetables and encourages young audiences to try new foods without pressure. Register at kismetbookshop.com/events.
Music: The Honey Pies
6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 4
The Honey Pies first performed at the 9th Annual Spring Green BeatleFest in September 2017. What was meant to be a one-time collaboration felt so comfortable that they set out to build on the experience and perform regularly. The trio's repertoire embraces folk, Americana, jazz, and pop. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.