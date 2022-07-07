The following events are set to take place between Thursday, June 30 and Thursday, July 7.
Exhibit of historical Verona photos on display through July 12
An exhibit at the Verona Public Library invites you to discover the hidden stories behind places you walk by every day in Verona. The ‘Verona: Then and Now’ photography exhibit will be on display at the library, 500 Silent Street, until July 12 during library hours. This exhibit focuses on places in Verona where a surviving photograph can be lined up with its modern equivalent to reveal aspects of the city or town that have not changed while seemingly everything around them has.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, July 7 and 14
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20-25 minutes. Ages 0 to 5. Walk behind the library to find the outdoor story time space. Please watch the library Facebook page for any weather-related cancellations.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
1:30-3 p.m., Thursdays, July 7 or 14
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Dungeons and Dragons Basics for Tweens
3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 7
A crash course in playing Dungeons and Dragons for ages 8-11. You'll leave with a character sheet and a basic understanding of the rules. All experience levels are welcome, but this will be catered toward new adventurers. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Music: Down From The Hills
5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 7
Down From The Hills to take the stage with acoustic traditional bluegrass, cajun, country and folk. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Concerts in the Park: Myles Talbott Dyad
5:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 7
The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning to the 414 Mary Lou Street park. These are free shows open to the public. With the Myles Talbott Dyad, acoustic guitar and harmonica take you on a nostalgic journey through multiple genres of popular folk rock music from the 1970s to the present. “A unique music experience – guy with a guitar, girl with a harmonica, dyad with an attitude.”
Music: Jim White
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 7
Madison musician Jim White can be heard around town wielding nothing more than his acoustic guitar and a heartfelt mix of indie-folk and indie-pop tunes. These days, Jim continues entertaining crowds by sharing an eclectic mix of his favorite songs. From Ryan Adams to Justin Townes Earle, Dawes to Death Cab, there's a little something for everyone. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Music: Taylor and Von
6-9 p.m., Thursday, July 7
Come join Taylor and Von at Wisconsin Brewing Company for some fun 90s and 2000s tunes, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursdays, July 7 and 14
At Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
6:30 p.m., Thursdays, July 7 and 14
At Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.
Senior Center’s Summer Walking Group starts
9:30 a.m., Friday, July 8
Walk yourself to a healthier, happier you with the three sessions of the new Summer Walking Group at Verona Senior Center. The facilitators are from Brookdale Senior Living and Mindful Daydreaming Adult Day Care. These will be one-hour walks held at 9:30 a.m. on July 8, 12, and 18. Participants should bring water and appropriate footwear. To register, visit schedulesplus.com/verona/kiosk or call 608-845-7471.
Movie: “Steel Magnolias”
10 a.m., Friday, July 8
At Verona Senior Center. Register by signing up online or call 608-845-7471. M'Lynn (Sally Field) is the mother of bride-to-be Shelby Eatenton (Julia Roberts), and as friend Truvy Jones (Dolly Parton) fixes the women's hair for the ceremony, they welcome a helping hand from aspiring beautician Annelle Dupuy Desoto (Daryl Hannah). Diabetic Shelby has a health scare, which is averted but doesn't bode well for her hopes of having children. Time passes, and the women and their friends encounter tragedy and good fortune, growing stronger and closer in the process.
Quidditch
10-11 a.m., Friday, July 8
Play muggle quidditch, weather permitting. No experience necessary. Meet behind the library. Limited spots available. Registration required. Ages 12-18. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Friday, July 8
A lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers. 20-25 minutes. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Each week, registration will begin on the Monday before the week of the story times. Please register one person, then answer the group question with the total number of people in your group. Space is limited. Please cancel if you cannot attend so that others on the waiting list may join. Register at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Food Tuck: Pancho's Tacos
4:30 p.m., Friday, July 8
At the yard at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
Music: Straigt 8's
5-8 p.m., Friday, July 8
Straigt 8's brings you Outlaw Blues - the kind of music your mama warned you about. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music on Main: Top Shelf
5:30-8 p.m., Friday, July 8
The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to enjoy live music all summer long at its Music on Main summer concert series. The shows are free and take place at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St., every other Friday, from 5:30-8 p.m., June 10 through August 19. Duo Top Shelf Tracy (Jane Comer & Alan Maslowski) is often hailed as a "two man band," known for versatility and variety and for magically bringing songs to life within a small format, without use of backing tracks or loopers. Top Shelf’s extensive repertoire includes great songs from yesterday and today – rock & pop plus a touch of country, jazz, blues and standards, with a generous “pour” of rock and pop from the '70s & '80s and into the '90s. They play material for any live music situation, from "chill out and relax" to "get up and dance."
Music: Retro Specz
6-9 p.m., Friday, July 8
Madison, Wisconsin's hard working popular 6-piece classic rock cover band. Everything from AC/DC to ZZ Top, including Journey, Cheap Trick, Styx, The Cars, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Boston, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Friday Night Marvel Champions
7:30-10 p.m., Friday, July 8
People will be playing Marvel Champions, a cooperative Living Card Game for 1-4 players. If they have more than 4 players, multiple games can be run at once. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Yoga at Kismet Books: Second Saturday Slow Flow
8:30-9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9
Join at Brickhouse Studio, the upstairs space at Kismet Books, for morning yoga with Kyla. Space is limited and tickets are available on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale. Please bring your favorite mat with you.
Yoga at The Mill in Paoli
9 a.m., Saturday, July 9
$15 per class. Bring your own mat. Weather permitting.
Badger Prairie Needs Network new volunteer orientation
9-10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 9
Overview of BPNN, its mission, culture, programs, opportunities to get involved, and how to sign up for shifts. At 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Listening Session with Town of Verona Supervisor Tom Mathies
11 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, July 9
Town Supervisor Tom Mathies will hold a listening session at the town hall on Saturday, July 9th, from 11 a.m. to noon. Residents are welcome to come and discuss town topics. At 7669 County Highway PD.
Music: Matthew James & The Ramble
1-4 p.m., Saturday, July 9
Matthew James & The Ramble take the stage! Country never sounded so good! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Moonstone Day
3 p.m., Saturday, July 9
Free, casual Moonstone play day. There will be models available for new players to learn to play with. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Music: The Honey Pies
5-7 p.m., Saturday, July 9
Come find out what all the buzz is about as The Honey Pies perform outdoors under the bur oak trees this Saturday. The Linda and Gene Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability are teaming-up with the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives to host a concert from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the 2299 Spring Rose Road center. “The Honey Pies is an exciting collaboration of Madison-based music veterans,” the event description states. “Displaying a formidable range of musical backgrounds and notable depth of experience, The Honey Pies apply crystal vocal harmonies and virtuoso instrumental skills to the best of traditional, contemporary, and original Americana music.” The band is composed of three veteran Madison musicians including vocalist Jodi Jean Amble, singer and guitarist Tom Waselchuk, and multi-instrumentalist Doug Brown. People are encouraged to arrive early or stay late and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and Farley Center Farms. There will be an informational tour led by Farley Center Board Vice Chair Jeanne Meier at 4 p.m. before the concert. There will be a food forest tour with Emily Steinwehe of Wisconsin Food Forests following the concert at 7 p.m. The tours are free. Farley Center honey and organic vegetables may be available for sale, cash-only. The audience will need to bring their own blanket, chair, food, or drinks to the concert. The concert is $15 to attend, with all proceeds going to the musicians. For more information, contact 608-845-8724 or e-mail programs@farleycenter.org.
Music: Cool Front
5-8 p.m., Saturday, July 9
Cool Front to take the stage with R&B/Blues/Rock and classic rock. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Christos Novelty Combo
6-8 p.m., Saturday, July 9
Christo's Novelty Combo presents a unique mixture of the Vaudeville era, novelty infused hot steel guitar and ukulele of the 1920s and 30s “Hawaiian Craze” and the swinging sounds of French jazz from the 1930s and 40s. Think Hot Hawaiian guitar meets Jazz à la Django. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Reddan Thunder Soccer Invitational
Sunday, July 10
Teams Accepted: Boys/Coed or Girls U11-U12, Boys/Coed or Girls U13-U14, Boys/Coed: U15-U18. More information at maysa.org/thunder.
Criterium racing returns
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 10
The Brazen Dropouts cycling group is partnering with Movin’ Shoes Run Club to host ‘Verona Day at the Races,’ a multi-sport celebration. There will be a full day of criterium racing, a 5K cross country trail race, coffee and pastries for breakfast, food trucks for lunch, Babcock ice cream, and live music. Centered around the new Verona high school, the 1.2-mile/1.9 kilometer lap course features fresh pavement, gentle turns, two corners, and one sizable hill just before the finish to make things interesting. Invite your family to cheer you on from the sidelines to make it a fun day. There is parking at Verona Area High School, 234 Wildcat Way. The registration table for the criterium races will be inside the high school starting at 7 a.m. Participants will receive an event water bottle. There are various racing categories throughout the day from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for different experience levels and genders, each with individual fees and prizes, including a junior category for racers under the age of 15. There will also be an hour-long clinic geared toward new crit races to cover racing basics, cornering, safety, and tactics. The clinic is free and open to everybody. Brazen Dropouts crit veterans will lead you through a couple warm up laps, point out key course features, and answer questions on 'what to expect' during a criterium race. You'll have the chance to learn key crit safety tips, communication skills, cornering skills, and tactics. After the criterium, cyclists can grab a free drink from n plus one cafe at 507 Bruce Street. To view the complete schedule of events and associated fees, visit bikereg.com/verona-criterium. The 5K cross country trail race will also be happening at the high school the same morning as the criterium, hosted by Movin’ Shoes Run Club.
Cross country 5K
9 a.m., Sunday, July 10
The Brazen Dropouts cycling team and Movin’ Shoes Running Club are partnering-up to bring you a day of racing in Verona. At 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, there will be a cross country 5K running race at the high school’s course, 234 Wildcat Way. Parking will be available at the high school’s cross country parking lot until the lot fills up, then additional parking will be available at Verona High School. Runners are encouraged to park at the baseball fields lot, south of the school. Give yourself plenty of time to get to the course as there will only be one 5K race that starts at 9 a.m. After the 5K race, stick around for awards and raffles. The 5K awards will be held at the high school alongside the criterium podiums. The age groups awarded will be 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70 and older. You are also invited to check out the criterium races being held around the high school throughout the day. To register in advance, visit zippy-reg.com/online_reg/index2022.php?e=1685. Day-of, on-site registration opens at 8:15 a.m. The cost to participate is $35.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 10
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Music: Glacial Drifters
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, July 10
Glacial Drifters to bring rock, bluegrass, cajun, jazz, classical and blues to the Mill stage. Upbeat and fun with just a little twang. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Kid's Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 10
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books.
Conquest Tournament
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, July 10
This will be a 1000 point Tournament playing the first three missions of the Organized Play Scenarios. There is no painting requirement for this tournament. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Free Flesh and Blood Blitz Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, July 10
Casual, free Blitz Armory event. Up to 3 (40min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. At Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
“Brave Crossing” book discussion with author Maria Alvarez Stroud
2-3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 10
Based on her father’s journey from the Philippines in 1916, in Maria Alvarez Stroud’s debut novel “Brave Crossing,” she shares highlights of his journey, as well as insights gathered through research and then lead a discussion hedged around several questions: ‘How welcoming is America to the immigrants who leave everything from their previous lives behind?’ and ‘how different is it today, from 100 years ago?’ The novel is a coming-of-age saga told through the eyes a young Spanish-Filipino who embarks on a journey thinking he is leaving behind war, rampant disease, unspeakable deaths, and family secrets only to find a country on the cusp of race riots, World War I, and a global pandemic. A book discussion with Stroud is set from 2-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability at 2299 Spring Rose Road. Stroud lives in Madison and her father, whom the book is about, was a physician who ended up in a small town in Wisconsin. Everyone is welcome to attend this book discussion. For more information, contact programs@farleycenter.org
Music: Jenna Hufford
2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 10
Jenna Hufford to take the stage at The Mill in Paoli! Enjoy country and rock, cold beer and spirits, and delicious nosh! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Family Movie Night
4 p.m., Sunday, July 10
Bring your family to a movie night at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 13
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 13
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers in the Verona Public Library Community Room. 20-25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins each Monday for the next week of story times. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Blood Drive: "Give a Pint, Get a Pint!"
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, July 11
Give a pint, get a pint. When you donate a pint of blood you receive a free pint card to use at any time at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.html.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, July 11
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will be at the Verona Public Library to answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Verona Reads! "Healer of the Water Monster" Book Discussion
3-4 p.m., Monday, July 11
Discuss the library’s kids' community read, “Healer of the Water Monster” by Brian Young, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. Ages 8-13. Masks are encouraged. Held in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Inquire at the children's desk for a copy.
English classes for adults: beginner
6-7 p.m., Monday, July 11
Distance Learning English classes for adults: beginner, or clases de Inglés para adultos mediante aprendizaje a distancia: nivel principiate is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For information and to sign up, call Becky Fabrizio at the Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Music: Scott & Jeana
6 p.m., Monday, July 11
Scott and Jeana have been singing together for over 10 years, Scott on guitar and vocals and Jeana on bass and vocals. They will be playing a variety of music ranging from country to rock from the 50's to 70's at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Drag Queen Bingo: Red, White, & Blue Edition
6:30-9 p.m., Monday, July 11
Come Celebrate Independence Day and wear your Red, White, and Blue fashions! Join us along with Dane County's Premier Drag Queen Bingo Hostess and our Miss Fifth Quarter, Bianca Lynn Breeze! Her sass and glamour will leave you wanting more! Come early to grab a table for you and your friends along with some amazing food and beverages. Tickets are $10 for 10 games. Bring your own Daubers or we do have daubers for sale as well. Come join in the full and one of the most talked about events! Call 608-845-9690 to reserve your table in advance. At Fifth Quarter, 161 Horizon Drive.
Verona Reads! Teen "Firekeeper's Daughter" Book Discussion
7-8 p.m., Monday, July 11
Enjoy snacks with other teens while discussing the community read, “Firekeeper's Daughter” by Angeline Boulley. Masks are encouraged. Ages 14-18. Registration required. Register online at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Let's Discuss group
10 a.m., Tuesday, July 12
This month they will discuss, "equality" as used in the US Constitution. The meaning has changed over the years with the Civil War bringing the most dramatic changes resulting in constitutional amendments. Supreme Court rulings have also made changes. Are you content with the current status or do you see a need for further changes? Come prepared to discuss your feelings. At the Verona Senior Center.
Card making group
10 a.m., Tuesday, July 12
Make your own cards for all kinds of events using Stampin' Up products. The cost for class is $15 to make 6 cards. Please contact Terry Schultz at 608-712- 0572, or via email sraschultz0924@yahoo.com. Held at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Virtual Everybody Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Tuesday, July 12
Verona Public Library. Virtual stories and songs for ages 0-5 and their caregivers on Facebook Live. 20-25 minutes.
Crafty Tuesday
2-2:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
Stop by Teen Central in the public library for DIY projects, as supplies last.
Minecraft Club
3-4 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
Build in Minecraft based on a new theme each session! Ages 6-11. In-person at the library. Masks are encouraged. Please register each child individually.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, or a computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Becky Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
“The Office” Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
Trivia based on the sitcom “The Office.” At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
A Dog Lover's Guide to Hiking Wisconsin's State Parks: Author Event
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
Danielle St. Louis and her energetic Labrador-border collie rescue dog, Lucky, have hiked very Wisconsin state park together. While doing so, they enjoyed the state's rich natural beauty and the challenges that can come from hiking with a canine companion. St. Louis will share stories from her book, “A Dog Lover's Guide to Hiking Wisconsin's State Parks” in the Verona Public Library Community Room. Books will be available for sale and signing.
Town of Verona Natural & Recreational Areas Committee Meeting
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
At 7669 County Highway PD
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
Trivia game at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave. Randy is back hosting a general knowledge-themed game featuring many different categories like movies, music, history, geography, science, Disney, and TV. Pens and scoresheets are provided. Free to play.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting to discuss “The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio” by Terry Ryan in person at the Verona Senior Center. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format. Visit the service desk inside the public library to get a copy. No registration required. Everyone is welcome.
Movie: “Hampstead”
12 p.m., Wednesday, July 13
Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson star in this sparklingly witty, London-set romance based on the inspiring true story of a man's against-all-odds fght to save his home. Showing at the Verona Senior Center.
Seafarer Sidewalk Chalk
1-2 p.m., Wednesday, July 13
Help Verona Public Library turn its sidewalk into an aquarium. You’ll be happy as a clam and have so much sun drawing different sea creatures all over the sidewalk. They shrimply cannot wait for you to join them. Popsicles will be served. All ages.
Teen Gaming
3-4 p.m., Wednesday, July 13
Snack and play board games, face off on the Nintendo Switch or SNES, or bring your own device. Masks are encouraged. Ages 12-18. Registration required. Limited spots available. At Verona Public Library.
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 13
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Library Yarn Club
4:30-6 p.m., Wednesday, July 13
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, join a new twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project. If weather permits, they’ll meet outside on the lawn behind the library. Bring a lawn chair and your project. In case of inclement weather, they'll meet in the library’s Community Room. All skill levels welcome. Registration not required.
Drag Queen Bingo
5-9 p.m., Wednesday, July 13
Come to the My Tipsy Gypsy for Drag Queen Bingo. The stunning and witty Bianca Lynn Breeze will be calling numbers for Drag Queen Bingo at The Mill Paoli. The second Wednesday of every month from May-October. Grab some friends and play to win great prizes. Check-in starts at 5 p.m.; Bingo begins at 6 p.m. 6890 Paoli Road.
Brain Health
10 a.m., Thursday, July 14
Join Verona Senior Center Case Manager Drake Deno for a presentation about brain health and how it relates to dementia. Learn about the disease, and steps we can take to keep our brains healthy.
Medicare And Health Insurance Supplements
10 a.m., Thursday, July 14
Have questions about Medicare, Health Insurance Supplements, or Drug Coverage or other questions about insurance related to retirement? Deb Harvey and her team from Retirement Specialists, LLC have 20+ years of experience and are available to meet one-onone to answer your questions and explore coverage. There is no fee for this consultation. Retirement Specialists, LLC can also be a great resource while planning your retirement. To schedule a consultation, call VSC at 608-845-7471.
Blood Drive
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14
At Sugar River United Methodist Church, 415 W. Verona Ave. Register at redcrossblood.org/give.html.
Veterans Group
2 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Are you a veteran? Please join at the Verona Senior Center. Socialize and chat with other local Veterans over some delicious coffee and donuts.
Pokémon Club
4-5 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Join fellow Pokémon fanatics for a Pokémon related activity each month. Bring your Gameboy, Switch, or learn to play the trading card game and compete against other kids. Bring your own deck or borrow one of the library’s. Ages 6-11. No registration. Masks are encouraged. Verona Public Library Community Room.
Music: John Duggleby
5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 14
John Duggleby takes the stage performing Classic Rock/Americana. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Noah Hittner
5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 14
Musician and author, Noah James Hittner, was born and raised in the beautiful driftless region of the rural Midwest, where his work has led him to appear on both radio and network television. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Music: Ken Wheaton
6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Ken started playing professionally in high school. In the late 70s, he played with Clyde Stubblefield in Windows and performed with Under the Table, opening for such acts as Tommy James and The Shondells and Gary 'U.S' Bonds. For the last 25 years, Ken has been leading his own groups and has developed an active career as a solo performer and songwriter. He specializes in acoustic finger-style guitar, featured prominently on his CD Jessica's Dreamin'. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Ukulele Sing-Along
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 14
Performers from the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative will play familiar songs for all ages and invite you to sing along. Lyric sheets will be provided. Hosted by Verona Public Library.