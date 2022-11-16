The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Nov. 24.
‘We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ traveling display
Runs through Nov. 29 at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
“We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ explores the stories of Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ historymakers through profiles of eight individuals across a wide spectrum of identities who have helped to empower others to make a positive change in the world. Meet some of our LGBTQ+ visionaries, changemakers, and storytellers in the new traveling display featuring artwork by nipinet landsem.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more, all in a friendly and supportive environment. Ages 3-5. No registration required. For additional accommodation, call 608-845-7180.
Volunteer Orientation
1:30-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Learn more about volunteer opportunities with BPNN. Registration required at bpnn.org.
Family Art
4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Kids and caregivers can create leaf art with paint and paper leaf cutouts. Gear toward ages 6-9. Registration required.
Books ‘n Booze Book Club at Boulder Brewpub
6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane
Join to discuss “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row” by Anthony Ray Hinton. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. No registration required.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Lap-sit story time for ages 1-18 months with their caregivers.
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Meal includes soup, main dish, sides, vegetarian option, dessert and beverage. No reservation required, all welcome. Leftovers available starting at 12:30 p.m.
Babywearing Basics
1:30-2:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Designed for expecting parents, parents or caregivers wanting to babywear, or those currently babywearing babies or toddlers that want to ensure a safe setup.
Railroads of Verona and Southwestern Wisconsin
1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join railroad historian, writer and photographer Phil Borleske in a look back on railroads in Southwestern Wisconsin, including the “Ridge Runner” line through Verona.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time for toddlers and their caregivers. Ages 1-2. Registration required.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time for preschoolers and their caregivers. Ages 3-5. Registration required.
Lego Party
4-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join fellow Lego fanatics for a Lego celebration with building challenges and snacks. Lego bricks provided. Ages 6-11. Registration required.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiante/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, and Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on Monday October 10 and Tuesday December 6. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Bex Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Young and the Restless
10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Indoor play time to be active, develop motor skills and make friends. Ages 0-5 and caregivers. No registration.
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Memorial Baptist Church, 201 S. Main St.
Meals available for dine-in, take-out or delivery. For reservations call 608-845-7125 or visit mbcverona.org. Delivery to Verona only.