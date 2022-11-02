The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Nov. 3 through Thursday, Nov. 10.
‘We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ traveling display
Runs through Nov. 29 at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
“We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ Historymakers’ explores the stories of Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ historymakers through profiles of eight individuals across a wide spectrum of identities who have helped to empower others to make a positive change in the world. Meet some of our LGBTQ+ visionaries, changemakers, and storytellers in the new traveling display featuring artwork by nipinet landsem.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and 10, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more, all in a friendly and supportive environment. Ages 3-5. No registration required. For additional accommodation, call 608-845-7180.
Community Meal
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
Meal includes soup, main dish, sides, vegetarian option, dessert and beverage. No reservation required, all welcome. Leftovers available starting at 12:30 p.m.
Volunteer Day at Badger Mill Creek
9-12 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Badger Mill Creek
Join Friends of Badger Mill Creek Environmental Corridor volunteers for a Restoration Workday to help remove invasive species and brush, apply herbicide to cut stumps and file brush. Meet at Military Ridge Reserve walking path entrance, 300 block of Glacier Ridge Trail. Tools provided. Bring water, wear sturdy shoes or boots. Since chain saws will be in use, bring ear protection. Register by emailing Jeff Johnson at kljohnson63@yahoo.com.
Cookies and Cozies
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at The Purple Goose, 205 S. Main St.
Learn basic cookie decorating techniques for fall-themed cookies. As cookies dry, get behind-the-scenes view of cozy styles offered at The Purple Goose. Registration $45 on eventbrite.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiante/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on Monday October 10 and Tuesday December 6. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Bex Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Crafty Tuesday for Teens
4-4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stop by Teen Central for DIY projects. As supplies last.
Trivia Night
6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Discussing “How the Word is Passed” by Clint Smith in person. Copies available at library service center desk. Call 608-845-7471 to register.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or any other needlecraft, join this new twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle. If weather permits, group will meet outside on the lawn. All skill levels welcome, registration not required.
American Legion Annual Chili Dinner
4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at American Legion, 207 Legion St.
Meal includes bowl of chili, grilled cheese sandwich, crackers and a dessert. Adults $12, Veterans $10, Children 10 and under $10. Correct change is appreciated.
Pakistani Cooking Class
6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Huma Siddiqui, cookbook author and founder of White Jasmine, for a cooking demonstration featuring aloo paratha and chicken curry. Enjoy a tasting of all the food prepared. Registration required.