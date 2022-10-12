The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 20. To see the full calendar and more upcoming events, visit veronapress.com. To submit events, contact editor Tara Jones at tjones@wisconsinmediagroup.com
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more, all in a friendly and supportive environment. Ages 3-5. No registration required. For additional accommodation, call 608-845-7180.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Ages 0-5. Walk behind the library to find our outdoor story time space!
Mount Horeb Witches’ Night Out
5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Downtown Mount Horeb
Grab your fellow witches and brooms and head to downtown Mount Horeb. Pick up a passport and explore special deals with participating shops and restaurants. Registration begins 4:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center, 300 E. Main St.
Live Music: Taylor and Von Rock
6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Join the acoustic duo who play a variety of music from the 1990s and 2000s with a bit of ‘80s and pop mixed in as well.
Free Family Portraits
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Badger Prairie Needs Network Kasieta Center, 1200 E. Verona Ave.
First-come basis with sign ups beginning at 12:30 p.m. during free community meal.
Live Music: Hank Kimbell and the County Agents
1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Enjoy an afternoon of honky-tonk music with this four-piece band from south central Wisconsin.
Beer, Bags for Balls
3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Verona Little League’s community park, 601 E. Verona Ave.
Enjoy a beer tasting event and two-person team bean bag tournament to benefit the Verona Little League. Tasting $20 per person. Tournament $20 per team.
6th Annual Puptopberfest - A Day for the Dogs
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Help raise support for OccuPaws Guide Dogs with this free event open to the whole family, including social and leashed dogs. Event includes bouncy house, large raffle, 50/50 and more.
Teen SFX Tutorial: Blood, Wounds and Scars
4:15-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Practice some gruesome special effects makeup made from simple household materials. Bring mirror and preferred liquid foundation if available. Some supplies will be provided. Ages 12-18. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Beginner Watercolor: Fall Wreath
6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Learn how to paint a fall wreath using watercolors with Madison artist Emily Marie. All supplies provided, no experience necessary. For adults. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiante/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, and Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on Monday October 10 and Tuesday December 6. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Bex Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Toddler Art and Play Time
10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Ages 1-3 can join the library for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy. Masks are encouraged.
How to Reduce Your Risk for Dementia
6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join Drake Deno, case manager from the Verona Senior Center, on how to safeguard from diseases. For adults. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Child Development Story Time: Dinosaurs
9:30-10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for an interactive story time with books, songs, movement, crafts and fun. Geared toward ages 2-5, but all ages welcome. Masks are encouraged. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Sock Knit Along
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Over a series of five meetings, knit Kate Atherley’s Basic Ribbed Sock pattern in the library’s first Knit Along group. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events and includes all five meetings.
Happy Autumn Paint-Along
7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Paint a fall landscape along with a how-to video. Ages 12-18. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Family Art
4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Kids and their caregivers can get creative with a different project each month. Geared toward ages 6-9 with one adult. Masks are encouraged. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.