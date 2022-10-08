The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Oct. 6, and Thursday, Oct. 13. To see the full calendar and more upcoming events, visit veronapress.com.
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Story time features a visual schedule, yoga and more, all in a friendly and supportive environment. Ages 3-5. No registration required. For additional accommodation, call 608-845-7180.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. Ages 0-5. Walk behind the library to find our outdoor story time space!
Rain Barrel and Yard Care Basics
6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join AECOM, Verona’s City Engineering consultant to learn tips and tricks for proper rain barrel installation, yard care strategies and more. For adults. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org/events.
Baby Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Oct 7, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Caregivers can enjoy a lap-sit story time for those ages 1-18 months. Masks encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins on Monday before the week of story times as space is limited.
Pumpkin Chuck 2022
3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way
Chuck pumpkins from a 15-foot tall trebuchet right into the pond, sip a special seasonal brew by the bonfire or head over to the carving station. Live music and food. Event is free and open to the public.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for toddlers and caregivers. Ages 1-2. Masks encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins on Monday before the week of story times as space is limited.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Stories and songs for preschoolers and caregivers. Ages 3-5. Masks encouraged and appreciated. Registration begins on Monday before the week of story times as space is limited.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join a case manager from the Verona Senior Center to answer questions and provide resources for older adults and caregivers.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiante/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on Monday October 10 and Tuesday December 6. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Bex Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Crafty Tuesday
4-4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Teens ages 12-18 are invited to stop by Teen Central for DIY projects as supplies last.
Family Fort Night
6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Set up a fort in the children’s area and crawl in for some family reading. Some sheets and clips will be provided, but families are welcome to bring their own sheets and lightweight blankets.
Teen Gaming
4:15-5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Teens ages 12-18 can stop by for snacks and board games, games on the Nintendo Switch or SNES or bring your own device. No registration required.
American Legion Beef Tip Dinner Fundraiser
4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Verona American Legion, 207 Legion St.
Meal will include beef tips and gravy over noodles, green beans, apple sauce, roll and dessert. Cost is $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-10 and free for under age 6. No reservations or carryout orders will be taken in advance.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St.
Join for this twice-monthly drop-in stitching circle if you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery or another needlecraft. Bring lawn chair to sit outside, whether permitting, and current project.
“Urinetown” musical
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center, 234 Wildcat Way
Tickets available at vahs.vbotickets.com. Adults $16, seniors $14, students $12.
Verona Optimists Birthday Kits
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Join the Optimist Club of Verona to celebrate the induction of new president Jodi Farritor and vice-president Stephanie Gottbeheut. Event also includes putting together birthday kits for Badger Prairie Needs Network.