The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 22.
Health and Wellness Series: Medicare Basics
11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 15
Whether you are just turning 65, switching from employer health insurance or are considering changing your current plan, the number of options and choices can feel overwhelming. Many people end up paying too much or choose a plan that isn't right for their needs. Held at Verona Senior Center.
Verona Fire Department Centennial Celebration
8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
The Verona Fire Department is celebrating its 100th anniversary and to mark the occasion, it’s hosting an all-day event at Hometown USA Community Park. The day kicks-off with a 5K walk/run. There will be a car show. They will offer a regular cornhole tournament and a backyard division tournament for more novice players. There will be additional festivities going on throughout the day including a dunk tank, waterfights, food, and the event will conclude with an outdoor movie in the evening.
Yoga at Kismet Books: Saturday Morning Slow Flow
8:30-9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
Join at Kismet Books for morning yoga with Kyla! About the instructor: Kyla has been a certified yoga instructor since 2016. She has taught in a variety of spaces and aims to make the practice of yoga accessible to anyone who wants to give it a try. She believes that yoga is for everybody and every body. Come try Saturday Morning Slow Flow and roll out your mat for a practice intended for all levels.
Verona Lions Club to host ‘Diabetes Alert Day’
9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17
One of the Verona Lions Club’s missions is to educate the public about diabetes prevention and management. As part of that mission, the club will hold a community event from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17th at the Verona Public Library. The event will include blood glucose screening, blood pressure screening, one-on-one counseling to those interested in learning more about diabetes, and displays with helpful materials. Healthcare professionals with experience in diabetes prevention and care will also be present. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Lions Club member Sarah Kruger at sarahtkruger@gmail.com or 608-239-8797.
Free community meals return to BPNN
11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
After two and a half years on pause, the return of Badger Prairie Needs Network’s free weekend community meals is set for Sept. 17. The first one is set from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the new Kasieta Center at BPNN, 1200 E. Verona Ave. Starting in October, the meals will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month. Everyone is welcome, the meals are free, and no reservations are required.
Commander Legends Battle For Baldur's Gate Draft
1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
Valhalla Hobby will be drafting Battle for Baldur's Gate at 1pm at Valhalla Hobby. The entry fee is $15 with no prize support. The entry fee covers 3 packs per player. 535 Half Mile Road
Public Tour of Heartland Farm Sanctuary
1-2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
Heartland Farm Sanctuary, 11713 MidTown Road, will open for public tours. Tours are 50 minutes long and are for ages 5 and up. The fee is $12/person and all guests (including kids 5 and older) must be registered one at a time. All guests must sign our visitor waiver before arriving at the sanctuary (parents sign on behalf of their children). calendly.com/heartlandfarmsanctuary/public-tour
Music: Scott Cunningham
1-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
Scott Cunningham to light up the stage at The Mill Paoli. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
The Nutcracker ballet auditions
1:30-:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
The Verona Youth Ballet's 17th annual performance of The Nutcracker is set to be performed at Badger Ridge Middle School on Dec. 17, which means it's time for auditions. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. They are open to dancers from all area studios as long as the dancer is currently enrolled in at least one weekly local ballet class. There are different audition time slots per age group. Ages 5-6 are from 1:30-2 p.m., ages 7-8 are from 2-2:45 p.m., ages 9-12 are from 2:45-3:30 p.m., and ages 13 and older are from 3:45-5:15 p.m. Auditions will be held at Ballet U's studios inside the Verona Athletic Center, 411 Prairie Heights Drive. For more information and a registration form, visit veronayouthballet.org/nutcracker-2022.php.
Music: Pupy Costello & the New Hiram Kings
2-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
Super Premium Small Batch Honky Tonk...The Twisted Sister of Country Music...They could not be more excited to finally welcome Pupy Costello to the Riley Yard! 8205 Klevenville Riley Road.
First Annual Urban Triage Harvest Festival
3-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
Madison nonprofit Urban Triage will be hosting its first annual harvest festival from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road. There will be food and refreshments including beer, wine, appetizers, popcorn and cotton candy. There will be performances by a juggler, stilt walkers, and aerial artists. There will be music and dance performances by DJ Pain, Limanya – a drumming group, and Cigarette Break – an R&B/Jazz band. Additionally, there will be spoken word performances by several artists including Latura, Keena, Rocka, and Deep Thoughts. For more information, visit urbantriage.org or call 608-520-0741. Urban Triage’s mission is to empower Black families and children by developing and managing life-changing programming and mobilizing community resources to distribute them to those most in need, according to its website.
Music: Chuck Lorenzo Band
5 p.m, Saturday, Sept. 17
Spend and evening at the Park with the Chuck Lorenzo Band! Pair a beer or margarita with some Rock-n-Roll. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Music: Vince Sweeney
6-8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17
Enjoy the relaxing music of acoustic guitarist and singer Vince Sweeney, a native Madisonian whose expansive song list spans the decades. From Neil Young to The Beatles, from the Eagles to Dylan, Springsteen, Petty and many more, Sweeney strings together great cover songs that add up to an enjoyable and peaceful evening of live music. At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Paoli Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
Join on Sundays for a Farmers Market at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy fresh produce, goods from local vendors, delicious food, & unique finds at the weekly market.
Habitat Frame Up
9 a.m. to Noon, Sunday, Sept. 18
Irwin A. & Robert D. Goodman Jewish Community Campus are sponsoring a unique volunteer opportunity to build the frame of a Habitat home together. They hope you'll join them! Volunteers will learn about Habitat for Humanity, hear from a future Habitat homeowner, and swing a hammer. No construction experience is necessary, and Habitat will provide all tools, equipment, and training. Volunteers will assist with constructing the frame walls for the home - nailing lumber and moving wall panels. The minimum age to volunteer is 14 years old. When they're done building, they'll relax and enjoy a picnic-style lunch together in the beautiful outdoors at the campus. Bonus: Everyone who volunteers gets a commemorative t-shirt! At 7762 County Road PD. jewishmadison.org
Music: If Mom Only Knew
10 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
The incredibly talented, all-woman rock/blues band, If Mom Only Knew (IMOK) takes the stage during the Farmers' Market! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters.
Kids’ Storytime and Crafting
11 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Sept. 18
Join at Kismet Books, 101 N. Main St., for Kid's Storytime. While the kiddos enjoy stories, coloring, and basic crafts, parents are invited to have some complimentary tea and browse our large selection of children’s books.
Barks & Brews
Noon to p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
Brown Paws Rescue is a non-profit 501c3 organization that saves the lives of hundreds of dogs from throughout the U.S. They are an all-volunteer organization and work hard to raise funds to remove animals from High Kill shelters and other awful situations. These dogs need proper veterinary care including, but not limited to, spaying, neutering, vaccinations and medications. They depend on the wonderful people who foster these dogs in their homes with love until they are adopted. We don’t currently have a facility but wish to someday. The only way they can do this work is through fundraisers. Their annual fundraiser event this year will be “Barks N Brews” and the event will be held on 09/18/2022 from noon to 5pm at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way, Verona. This is a fun family event that will include lawn games, a giving tree, face painting, a silent auction and raffle, serving food, beer and wine. These funds will allow them to travel to save more lives from being euthanized in shelters. facebook.com/brownpawsdogrescue
Free Flesh and Blood CC Armory
1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
Casual, free Classic Constructed Armory event. Up to 3 (50min) rounds. Up to 8 players in-store. Armory promos will be given as prizes. Promos will be available to pick up from Valhalla Hobby after the event. If the armory kit has not arrived by the time of the event, they will be given out retroactively when the kit does arrive. Valhalla Hobby, 535 Half Mile Road.
Meat Raffle and Paulaner Munchen samples
1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
At Paoli Pub, 6893 Paoli Road
Music: Tent Show Trubidors
2-5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
Head to Paoli for an afternoon with Tent Show Troubadours. Enjoy alternative rock and country, original songs and favorite covers. No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road
Ashes Reborn Demos
4-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
Learn to play Ashes Reborn at Valhalla Hobby! They will have all of the prebuilt decks from the Ashes Reborn: Rise of the Phoenixborn starter box available to play with Ashes Reborn is a two-player expandable card game that uses a dice pool as your resources to cast spells and summon units to fight for your Phoenixborn. 535 Half Mile Road
Watercolor Workshop: Cactus Bookmarks for Beginners
4:30-6:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18
In this beginner-level class, you will learn how to paint a prickly pear cactus bookmark using watercolors. You will first practice the basic techniques, then paint your very own bookmark to take home with you. The instructor, Emily Marie, is a local artist. All supplies are included. $30 fee. This event is for attendees 18 years old and up. Register at kismetbookshop.com/events.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. 20 - 25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 19
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. 20 - 25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration required at veronapubliclibrary.org
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Principiante/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Beginner Level
6-7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on Monday October 10 and Tuesday December 6. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Bex Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Professional Development: How to Identify How You are Unique in Your Industry
8-9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Join Tara Ingalls, Owner & Creative Director of Ingall Graphic Design, as she walks you through a hands-on presentation where she will provide you with a sheet and ask the participants to create four quadrants for the four P's and then prompt them with questions like below to help them begin the process of brainstorming this uniqueness. People - What skills and ongoing education is needed to stay up to date? Process - How easy is it for clients to obtain information about your business? Products - What solutions does your company offer that others haven’t even thought of? Pricing - Is your pricing transparent and competitive? Register at veronawi.com/events
Toddler Art and Play
10-11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Join at the library for messy process art and sensory play. Wear clothes that can get messy and drop in for some fun toddler activities. Ages 1-3.
Verona Caregiver’s Group
10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
A group of people who support each other in all stages of caregiving. All caregivers or former caregivers are welcome. Both in-person at the Senior Center, 108 Paoli St. and virtually. Call 608-845-7471 for more information.
Sharper Vision Store
1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Learn how the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired promotes the dignity and empowerment of the people of Wisconsin who live with vision loss through advocacy, education, and vision services. In addition, find out about adaptive products that can help make daily living easier. Join Greg Schmidt, Store Customer Care Specialist, for a hands-on presentation of popular items from the Council's Sharper Vision store. Held at Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St.
Clases de Inglés para Adultos mediante Aprendizaje a Distancia: Nivel Intermedio/Distance Learning English Classes for Adults: Intermediate Level
6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
This free group English class will be offered mostly online using Zoom. In-person classes will take place at Verona Public Library (500 Silent St, Verona WI 53593) on Monday October 10 and Tuesday December 6. You will practice speaking, listening, reading, writing and new vocabulary in English. You can take your Zoom class on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer. If you do not have any of these, Literacy Network can lend you a device. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, please call Bex Fabrizio at Literacy Network at (608) 268-6425 or email her at becky@litnetwork.org.
Trivia
6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Trivia at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Trivia at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Trivia at Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Trivia
7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Trivia at It's Time Grill & Pub, 608 W. Verona Ave.
Basic Sourdough: Starter Creation, Maintenance, and Demonstration
6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20
Learn how to make fresh bread at home with Anna Holland, baker and owner of Double Dutch Sourdough. This hands-on demonstration will walk you through basic sourdough methods including creating and maintaining a sourdough starter. You'll leave with practical knowledge about creating a great sourdough loaf of bread and how to troubleshoot potential pitfalls. Participants will get their own jar of mature sourdough starter to use at home. Registration required. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Wednesday Co-working
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21
Come spend the day co-working at Hodge Podge, 160 Keenan Court. They'll provide plenty of electricity, free Wifi, quieter background music, and bottomless drip coffee. Happy hour starts at 3pm and goes until 5pm, so get your team in for bonding after a day of crushing out work.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21
Stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. 20 - 25 minutes. For ages 1 and 2. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration required. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Caregiver Workshop
10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21
In this free 60-minute workshop, learn communication and support strategies that improve the healthcare and caregiving for older adults. You will also learn: Strategies to improve medication management and safety, communication strategies to make the most of doctor appointments, plain language strategies to improve communication with your loved one, and special considerations for Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. A workbook and fact sheets will be provided. Free lunch to follow at 11:15 a.m. Register by calling 608-845-7471. Held at Verona Senior Center.
Preschool Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21
Stories and songs for preschoolers and their caregivers. 20 - 25 minutes. For ages 3 to 5. Masks are encouraged and appreciated. Registration required. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Verona Farmers Market
3-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Verona Downtown Farmers Market returns to Hometown Junction Park. The 2022 Season will take place from 3-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, from April 20 to October 19. Produce, baked goods, popcorn, eggs, jellies, maple syrup, flowers, candles, and pottery are among the wares that will be sold at the market. There are 25 vendors identified on the market’s website at veronadowntownfarmersmarket.com. Many weeks, live music and food trucks also join the market at 101 West Railroad Street.
Music: John Kostle
5-8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21
Singer/Songwriter John Kostle to grace the stage performing light rock, country, folk, and originals. Head to Paoli this Wednesday and enjoy incredible music, delicious food from Molino Taqueria, and of course, cocktails from My Tipsy Gypsy and the best brews in Dane County at The Hop Garden. 6890 Paoli Road
Sensory Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Verona Public Library Community Room. Build communication & friendship skills in a supportive environment. Story time features a visual schedule, yoga, and more. For ages 3-5. No registration.
Outdoor Story Time
10:30-11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Stories and songs for children and their caregivers outdoors. 20 - 25 minutes. Ages 0 - 5. Walk behind the library to find our outdoor story time space!
Havens Mobile Petting Zoo visiting Senior Center
11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
The Verona Senior Center is bringing the petting farm experience to you. Havens Petting Farm out of Blue Mounds allows you to experience farm life right where you are in a convenient experience. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, come to 108 Paoli St. to meet a variety of animals including bunnies, chicks, lambs, goats, a calf, a potbelly pig, a mini donkey, a llama, a duck, a goose, and a chicken. Kids are welcome.
Family Art
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Kids and their caregivers can get creative together with a different art project each month. In September we will create portraits using oil pastels. Oil pastels are permanent so dress appropriately. Geared towards ages 6-9 with their adult. Adults can attend with more than one child, but children cannot attend alone. Masks are encouraged. Registration required. veronapubliclibrary.org/events
Pumpkin Carving & Painting
4-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Bring the family to Hodge Podge for your pumpkin carving/painting this year and save yourself the clean up at home! One ticket = one table. One ticket also gets you 10 Hodge Podge beans, which you can use toward $5 off a drink or snack purchase. You can also choose any of their add-on options such as pumpkins supplied by us, or paint and/or carving materials supplied by us! Come any time within the event timeframe and bring along any high chairs/aprons the kiddos might require. hodgepodgemadison.com
Music: Shekinah King
5-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
The talented Shekinah King graces the stage at The Mill Paoli! Enjoy Blues/Rock/Soul paired with beer, wine and spirits! No carry ins. Hosted by My Tipsy Gypsy, Molino Taqueria, The Hop Garden and Sugar River Outfitters. 6890 Paoli Road.
Music: Birddog and Warren Beck
6-9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Ken "Birddog" Olufs playing harmonica with Warren Beck singing and playing the piano. At Sugar River Pizza, 957 Liberty Dr.
Music: Taylor and Von
6-9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Come join Taylor and Von. If you like 90s and 2000s then this is the music group for you to see. At Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Music: Caravan Gypsy Swing Duo
6-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Caravan is a world traveling acoustic instrumental jazz group from Madison, WI. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. The ensemble also pulls influence from American Swing, Jazz, Latin, Parisian Waltz, European Folk and other vintage Jazz sources! At Paoli Schoolhouse Bistro, 6857 Paoli Road.
Books 'n Booze at Wisconsin Brewing Company
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Join to discuss “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia at Wisconsin Brewing Company. Look for a Books 'n Booze sign to locate the group. Bring a lawn chair if you have one. In case of rainy weather, they will be meeting inside at the Verona Public Library. Books are available for pick up at the service desk at the library. Food is not served at Wisconsin Brewing Company, but you are welcome to bring in your own snacks or meal. No registration required. 1079 American Way.
Trivia
6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Trivia at Hop Haus, 231 S. Main St.
Trivia
7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22
Trivia at Boulder Brewpub, 950 Kimball Lane.