The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 15.
Town of Verona resident brush drop-off
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
The drop-off site is located at the Town Public Works Garage site at 7669 County Highway PD. Residents may drop off one load for $25 dollars. Vouchers must be purchased in advance. This program is restricted to Town of Verona residents only. Complete details at town.verona.wi.us/calendar.
Local land use planning presentations
10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10
The Town of Verona will be hosting a Public Presentation on Local Land Use Planning and the CARPC Regional Development Framework Report at Verona Town Hall, 7669 County Highway PD. Presented by Brian Ohm, ‘Local Land Use Fundamentals’ will aim to provide a timely and insightful overview of the who, what, where, when, and how of local land use planning in Wisconsin and serves as an introduction for individuals who are unfamiliar with land use planning or seasoned local officials seeking a refresher. A brat lunch will be served upon the conclusion of the event.
Ironman Wisconsin Triathlon
8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11
The Ironman will pass through parts of Verona. To avoid detours and road closures, view the route map at ci.verona.wi.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=562 or town.verona.wi.us/home/events/6221.
Senior Center’s ‘Stepping On’ program starts
9-11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12
In an effort to reduce falls in older adults, the Verona Senior Center is offering the “Stepping On” program for seven weeks starting next week. The workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Mondays, from Sept. 12 to Oct. 24. The cost is $35, which covers the workshop, snacks, and handouts. “Stepping On” will help participants identify why they fall and different ways to prevent falls, including strength and balance exercises, home safety check suggestions and a medication review. Participants can also view a display of fall prevention products. To register, call the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471.
Senior Case Management Outreach
1-2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12
A case manager from the Verona Senior Center will be at the Verona Public Library Conference Room to answer questions and provide resources for older adults and their caregivers. Information on Medicare/Medicaid, nutrition, housing, assistance in the home, and resources in Verona and Dane County will be available. Contact Julie Larson at the Verona Senior Center at 608-845-7471 with questions.
Let's Discuss: The History of Baseball
10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13
Ron Linow, Home Health Care Advocate for Interim Healthcare, will be at the Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., to discuss the history of baseball from the earliest days of the game to how it’s played now.
BPNN in-person pantry shopping returns
10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Sept. 13
After more than two years of a strictly drive-through, curbside model of food distribution to those in need throughout Dane County, the leadership of Badger Prairie Needs Network are excited to welcome guests back inside for in-person pantry shopping again starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. In-person shopping inside the pantry will be offered only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Guests can shop inside the pantry and select food for their family at the 1200 E. Verona Ave. food pantry.
Senior Center Book Group
10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14
The Senior Center Book Group will be meeting at Center to discuss “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo. Copies of the book are available in regular and large print as well as audiobook and ebook format from the service desk inside the Verona Public Library library. Call the VSC at 608-845-7471 to register. Everyone is welcome.
Chamber of Commerce's Networking Lunch
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14
Bring some business cards to exchange, a name badge if you have one, and enjoy the lunch. Cost is $15. Location is North and South Seafood and Smokehouse, 958 Liberty Drive.
Library Yarns Craft Group
4:30-6:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14
If you enjoy knitting, crochet, embroidery, or another needlecraft, you can join this free twice-monthly, drop-in stitching circle hosted by the Verona Public Library. Meet up with other fiber art enthusiasts, learn new techniques, exchange ideas, or find inspiration for your next project.