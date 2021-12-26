Are you curious about coral and interested to learn more about these marine invertebrates?
The Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary is situated 80 to 125 miles off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, the sanctuary’s education and outreach specialist Kelly Drinnen, will discuss the basics on the biology of reef-building corals, coral spawning, and how human interactions affect them, including coral bleaching.
This program will be presented through Verona Public Library over a Zoom video conference.
Registration in advance is required at veronapubliclibrary.org.