“I just wanted to point out some errors about Salem Church in the reporting about the home moved in Verona. The facts about the parsonage/church are not very accurate, and I hate to see an inaccurate story published that would later be relied on for historical information.”
As newspapers are used as primary or secondary sources of historical information by biographers, librarians, archivists and historians – receiving an email that begins with the line above is not what a journalist or reporter wants to receive.
But our community reporter Neal Patten received the email that began with that line from local realtor Ken Behnke a week after his article “History on the move: 100-year-old house moved by truck” was published in the Dec. 23 edition of the Verona Press.
Patten had reached out to Verona Area Historical Society president Jesse Charles for information on the house that was moved by semi-truck from 100 S. Marietta St. to 103 E. Park Lane on Thursday, Dec. 16. Charles has been a trusted resource of the Press in the past, so Patten did not do any original research to verify the information that Behnke later contested.
“Oh boy, you can probably start the story by having your graphic artist draw a sketch of me falling on a sword,” Charles told Patten after being informed of some inaccuracies in the history of the house he had provided. “That was my fault, and I feel bad that I did not do my due diligence on this one before passing those facts on to you. Feel free to blame me in your article.”
The topic brings up a greater conversation regarding the difficulties in verifying small-town history that the Verona Area Historical Society and other historical researchers and experts face on a daily basis.
For the 100-year-old house story, Charles had interviewed a 90-year-old Verona resident who has lived in the city since the age of five as well as another longtime resident.
Sometimes people's memories are all Charles has to go on, and sometimes Charles has to try to line up recorded memories versus hard facts.
“Sometimes I'm using oral history to evaluate other oral history, which is tricky of course,” he said.
After learning of the new information, Charles reached out to Behnke, who provided a lot of detailed information about the church's history.
“I'm sorry that I didn't have that before, and that my information to you was over simplified,” Charles told the Press. “I see now that the information I had was a combination of the real details. I've heard that old church called ‘Swiss Reformed’ by people who actually attended it, so I thought that was its name. I've also seen old photos that identify it as Methodist. Ken's details show that the ‘Swiss Reformed’ name was informal, and that the Methodists owned it before the reformed folks. I'm sorry I got my wires crossed on that. Looks like Ken is the expert on this house.”
Corrected history
Behnke is a local realtor whose mother was a trusted Verona history source and has other familial ties to the home.
He said he doesn’t know when Salem UCC purchased the home that was moved last month, but that the home was the parsonage for Salem United Church of Christ until the mid-60’s when the family of Rev. Zane E. W. Pautz moved out when he accepted a position elsewhere. The Pautz family was the last pastor’s family to live in the house. After that, the minister and family bought their own home.
The parsonage was the home of the pastor’s family and was the site of some small weddings. Behnke’s own parents were married there.
The church was founded as Salem Reformed Church in May 1923 by people of Swiss descent in the Verona area. It was never called the “Swiss Reformed Methodist Church,” as stated in the Dec. 23 article. People around town for years sometimes loosely referred to it as the Swiss Church or Swiss Reformed Church because of the Swiss heritage of the founders.
The congregation was not Methodist. But the congregation rented the Methodist Church building on S. Main Street for its meetings and in 1932 voted to purchase the building, which was used until 1965 when a new church was erected on Mark Drive.
The building was at the southeast corner of S. Main St. and Church Ave. in what is now Miller’s parking lot. The new congregation bought their church building from the Methodist denomination after the Methodist congregation had disbanded due to declining membership.
Through national denominational mergers the name of Salem changed to Salem Evangelical and Reformed in the 1940’s and then to Salem United Church of Christ in the 1950’s. Evangelical and Reformed merged with Congregational Christian nationally to form United Church of Christ. Salem never merged with any local church. Salem built a new church and moved to Mark Dr. in about 1964. The old church was purchased by Keith Miller and later torn down.
The congregation was formed by people mostly of Swiss heritage. Some people in Verona over the years loosely referred to it as the “Swiss Church”.