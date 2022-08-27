In 2005, Dane County developed a Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. In November 2021, the City of Verona Public Safety and Welfare Committee discussed the City’s hazard mitigation strategies that are part of the Dane County Natural Mitigation Plan and those strategies have been incorporated into the Dane County Plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) defines hazard mitigation as, “any sustained action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.” On July 11, Common Council members voted unanimously to authorize Dane County to submit the plan to the Wisconsin Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
After the City of Verona adopted a resolution adopting the City of Verona Annex to the Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan in July, Dane County then advised the City that all municipalities need to adopt the entire Plan, not just their own annexes. City Staff recommended the Common Council approve the resolution to adopt the complete study.
The study is over 1,000 pages. Its goal is to reduce costs associated with emergency response and property damage recovery. Alder Evan Touchett asked City Administrator Adam Sayre during the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting if anyone on staff had read the complete document. Sayre admitted he wasn’t sure if anyone on City Staff had read the whole document, but that staff and Verona Police Department officers worked together on it and drafted a Verona section for the plan.
The Council voted 7-0 to adopt the complete Dane County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan.