During the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting, alders voted on a resolution approving a certified survey map to create one lot located south of the Ambition Street extension.
The applicant, Everlight Solar, is requesting an initial review to construct a 58,800-square-foot warehouse/flex industrial space located south of the Ambition Street extension on what is currently three lots within the Liberty Business Park. Everlight also requested a certified survey map review to combine the three lots of 3.1 acres, 2.0 acres, and 2.0 acres into one lot of approximately 7.17 acres. The Property is zoned Suburban Industrial and is currently vacant. Land uses surrounding the property include industrial uses to the south and a dental practice.
Everlight proposes to construct a twenty-six-foot tall, 58,800-square-foot warehouse/flex industrial space to move their existing operation facility from 1155 Clarity Street to this property in the Liberty Business Park.
The Plan Commission voted 5-0 on Aug. 1 to recommend the Common Council approve the certified survey map to combine three lots into one lot located south of the Ambition Street extension. The Common Council approved the resolution 7-0 on Aug. 8. Everlight’s goal is to begin construction in Fall of 2022 or Spring of 2023.