During the Aug. 8 City of Verona Common Council meeting, City Engineer Carla Fischer provided updates on some of the city’s major construction projects.
County Trunk Highway M / County Trunk Highway PB intersection expansion:
All major work has been completed on the project. There are a few minor items and punchlist items that remain, which will be completed this week or next. All traffic control has been removed and all lanes are open throughout the project.
Eastside Interceptor:
The project has been completed. There are a few remaining punchlist items that are planned to be completed within the month, as well as ongoing tree care and maintenance throughout the summer and fall.
Lincoln Street Stormwater Facility:
The project is substantially complete. Project closeout hinges on verification of quantities. Staff is awaiting a response from the contractor.
Highways 18/151 Auxiliary Lane:
Construction continues; traffic is now using the new Epic Lane exit location. The work is intended to be completed by the end of August.
Northern Lights Road four‐lanes project:
Work continues. Northbound and southbound lane additions have been constructed from Staff Parking Lots C and A, respectively to the south towards W. Verona Ave. The work is anticipated to be completed by the end of August.
Wildcat Way water main connection:
A preconstruction meeting was held on July 29. The contractor intended to begin work on August 8 and is anticipating all work to be completed by early September.
Morningside Boulevard:
The project is substantially complete. Surface paving, pavement marking, and a majority of the punchlist items have been completed. The remaining punchlist items are planned to be completed in the next couple of weeks.
Costco site public improvements:
Most of the work for the site and public roads has been completed with some site restoration items remaining. Some minor punchlist work will also occur over this week or next.
Whispering Coves phase 1:
Mass grading, sanitary and storm sewer, and water main installations are planned to resume later in the summer or fall
The Woods at Cathedral Point phase 4:
A preconstruction conference was held August 8.
East Technology Park ponds and grading:
Most of the lower and upper pond construction and grading has been completed. Work continues on the overall site grading and fills. Some restoration around the ponds has been completed. Storm sewer at the lower pond has been completed and the box culvert into the upper pond has started. The remaining grading and restoration of the lower pond is planned in the next couple of weeks.