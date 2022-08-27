During the Aug. 8 Common Council meeting, alders voted unanimously on a resolution creating an ordinance related to parking prohibited zones. This ordinance will prohibit parking on the north side of Horizon Drive, beginning 292 feet east from the intersection with Enterprise Drive, easterly for a distance of 140 feet. This was a request from company PC Nametag, as they are having difficulties getting deliveries to their business due to street parking in this area.
Council in brief: Parking now prohibited on a part of Horizon Drive
Written By
Neal Patten
Staff reporter/photographernpatten@wisconsinmediagroup.com |
